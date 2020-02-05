Latest on the IHSAA's decisions for the 2020 Iowa high school football season

We’ll have to keep waiting for the next Iowa high school football classification, district and playoff formats. The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson discuss the latest they’ve heard on the latest Call It Both Ways podcast.
There’s basketball talk, too, including a look back at the use of a shot clock at the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout, the City High-Dowling and Marion-CPU girls’ games and examining the area conference races.
Watch and subscribe on YouTube or Facebook.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.
Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- ‘We have gone from worst to first’
- Iowa vs. Purdue men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data
- Former Cedar Rapids nurse convicted of taking narcotics from patients’ IVs
- Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Feb. 4, 2020)
- Kirkwood nursing student raises $6,200 for UI Children’s Hospital through T-shirt sales
- Beckman boys' basketball finally gets a close win, knocking off No. 1 Marion