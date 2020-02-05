Latest on the IHSAA's decisions for the 2020 Iowa high school football season

Call It Both Ways podcast: Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout shot clock reviews and more

We’ll have to keep waiting for the next Iowa high school football classification, district and playoff formats. The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson discuss the latest they’ve heard on the latest Call It Both Ways podcast.

There’s basketball talk, too, including a look back at the use of a shot clock at the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout, the City High-Dowling and Marion-CPU girls’ games and examining the area conference races.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube or Facebook.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

 

