Iowa boys' state basketball: How to watch on TV and online, Monday's schedule, scores

The 2020 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament tips off Monday with seven quarterfinal games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Follow along here for the latest updates, scores and viewing information
Boys’ state basketball coverage
» After long, long waits, Springville and Monticello are back at boys' state basketball
» Jeff Johnson's round-by-round state basketball picks for all 4 classes
» A closer look at Monday's area boys' state basketball games
» Updated boys' state basketball tournament pairings and schedules
How to watch boys’ state basketball
You can watch the 2020 Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament online for free. There are TV options for each around as well.
Monday's details:
Online — Iowa High School Sports Network
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Mobile — Download the IHSSN app
TV — MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [More statewide options here]
Monday’s boys’ state basketball schedule
Rankings listed are via the final Associated Press poll.
Class 1A quarterfinals
No. 7 Montezuma (23-2) vs. No. 10 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3), 9:30 a.m.
No. 8 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.
No. 4 Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. Springville (20-5), 1 p.m.
No. 5 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. No. 5 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.
Class 2A quarterfinals
No. 2 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 5 West Sioux (22-2), 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Treynor (24-1) vs. Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m.
No. 8 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. Woodward-Granger (22-2), 8:15 p.m.