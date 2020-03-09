Iowa boys' state basketball: How to watch on TV and online, Monday's schedule, scores

The 2020 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament tips off Monday with seven quarterfinal games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Follow along here for the latest updates, scores and viewing information

How to watch boys’ state basketball

You can watch the 2020 Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament online for free. There are TV options for each around as well.

Monday's details:

Online — Iowa High School Sports Network

Mobile — Download the IHSSN app

TV — MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [More statewide options here]

Monday’s boys’ state basketball schedule

Rankings listed are via the final Associated Press poll.

Class 1A quarterfinals

No. 7 Montezuma (23-2) vs. No. 10 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3), 9:30 a.m.

No. 8 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.

No. 4 Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. Springville (20-5), 1 p.m.

No. 5 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. No. 5 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 2 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 5 West Sioux (22-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Treynor (24-1) vs. Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. Woodward-Granger (22-2), 8:15 p.m.