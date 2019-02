Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament pairings released

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa High School Athletic Association released Wednesday official pairings for the 2019 boys’ state basketball tournament.

The tournament is Monday through Friday (March 4-8) at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Seeds are determined via vote of participating coaches in each class.

Your top seeds are Waukee in Class 4A, Norwalk in 3A, North Linn in 2A and Grand View Christian in 1A. Below is the entire schedule.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6

(1) Waukee (20-2) vs. (8) West Des Moines Dowling (13-10), 10:30 a.m. Wed.

(4) Iowa City West (17-4) vs. (5) Dubuque Senior (17-3), 12:15 p.m. Wed.

(2) North Scott (22-1) vs. (7) Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m. Tue.

(3) Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. (6) Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m. Tue.

Semifinals – Thursday, March 7

8:15 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

Final – Friday, March 8

8:35 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, March 5

(1) Norwalk (20-4) vs. (8) Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.

(4) Clear Lake (23-0) vs. (5) West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.

(2) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. (7) Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.

(3) Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. (6) Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, March 7

2 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

Final – Friday, March 8

6:35 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals – Monday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 5

(1) North Linn (23-0) vs. (8) Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m. Tue.

(4) Van Meter (21-2) vs. (5) Dike-New Hartford (21-1), 8:15 p.m. Mon.

(2) South Hamilton (21-1) vs. (7) Rock Valley (18-7), 6:30 p.m. Mon.

(3) Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. (6) Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m. Mon.

Semifinals – Wednesday, March 6

8:15 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

Final – Friday, March 8

4:10 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals – Monday, March 4

(1) Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. (8) Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.

(4) Montezuma (21-1) vs. (5) Algona Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.

(2) Sioux Central (22-2) vs. (7) Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.

(3) Clinton Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. (6) Remsen St. Mary’s (19-6), 1 p.m.

Semifinals – Wednesday, March 6

2 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

Final – Friday, March 8

2:10 p.m.

