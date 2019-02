Iowa boys' basketball substate finals: Monday's schedule, live updates

Monday was set to be the day the Iowa Class 3A boys’ state basketball field was set.

Instead, there are substate finals in three classes Monday night with weather altering the schedule, and it will take until at least Tuesday for any of the classes to complete their state tournament qualifiers.

Here’s a look at Monday’s schedule, postponements and score updates.

Class 3A

Substate 1

No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-3) vs. Spirit Lake (11-12)

At Tyson Events Center, Sioux City

7 p.m. Monday

Substate 2

No. 3 Clear Lake (22-0) vs. Charles City (14-7)

At Mason City

PPD to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Substate 3

West Delaware (16-6) vs. Davenport Assumption (15-8)

At U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids

6:30 p.m. Monday

Substate 4

No. 2 Maquoketa (20-2) vs. Marion (15-5)

At U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids

8 p.m. Monday

Substate 5

No. 6 Oskaloosa (15-5) vs. No. 10 Fairfield (18-3)

At Mount Pleasant

7 p.m. Monday

Substate 6

No. 9 Pella (17-5) vs. Ballard (14-9)

At Southeast Polk

7 p.m. Monday

Substate 7

No. 7 Norwalk (19-4) vs. No. 8 Gilbert (18-4)

At Dallas Center-Grimes

PPD to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Substate 8

Winterset (15-6) vs. No. 5 Denison-Schleswig (18-4)

At Atlantic

7 p.m. Monday

Class 2A

Substate 8

Ida Grove OABCIG (17-4) vs. Rock Valley (17-7)

At Le Mars

7 p.m. Monday

Saturday's scores

No. 2 South Hamilton 63, New Hampton 31

No. 1 North Linn 59, Cascade 47

No. 7 Iowa City Regina 69, No. 6 Camanche 44

No. 10 Van Meter 48, No. 9 Pella Christian 46

No. 4 Dike-New Hartford 81, Madrid 53

Tuesday's games

No. 8 Boyden-Hull (21-2) vs. Pocahontas Area (17-6), at Spencer

Des Moines Christian (16-6) vs. Treynor (20-3), at Creston

Class 1A

Substate 1

Remsen St. Mary's (18-6) vs. No. 6 South O'Brien (20-4)

At MOC-Floyd Valley

7 p.m. Monday

Substate 7

No. 2 Ankeny Christian (23-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (11-13)

At Adel ADM

6 p.m. Monday

Saturday's scores

Clinton Prince of Peace 63, Dunkerton 60

Alburnett 60, WACO 54 (OT)

No. 5 Montezuma 64, Grundy Center 55

No. 1 Grand View Christian 87, Mormon Trail 68

Tuesday's games

Algona Garrigan (18-6) vs. Janesville (19-4), at Webster City

Exira-EHK (22-2) vs. No. 3 Sioux Central (21-2), at Carroll