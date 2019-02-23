Iowa boys' basketball substate finals: 1A, 2A schedule, score updates, postponements

Iowa high school boys’ basketball teams will beging punching their tickets to the state tournament Saturday as substate finals are scheduled for around the state.
All eight substate finals in Class 1A and Class 2A were set for Saturday, but weather is once again causing an impact. Some games are being postponed altogether while others are changing times.
This page will be updated all day with the latest scores and scheduling information. Class 3A substate finals are scheduled for Monday while Tuesday is the day for Class 4A.
Class 1A
Substate 1
Remsen St. Mary’s (18-6) vs. No. 6 South O’Brien (20-4)
At MOC-Floyd Valley
PPD to Monday, 7 p.m.
Substate 2
Algona Garrigan (18-6) vs. Janesville (19-4)
At Hampton-Dumont-CAL
PPD to Monday, 7 p.m.
Substate 3
Dunkerton (20-4) vs. Clinton Prince of Peace (19-3)
At Midland
Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
Substate 4
Alburnett (17-5) vs. WACO (17-4)
At Iowa City Liberty
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Follow for score updates: @mikecondon
Substate 5
No. 5 Montezuma (20-1) vs. Grundy Center (12-10)
At Marshalltown
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Substate 6
No. 1 Grand View Christian (22-1) vs. Mormon Trail (19-4)
At East Union
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Substate 7
No. 2 Ankeny Christian (23-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (11-13)
At Adel ADM
PPD to Monday, 6 p.m.
Substate 8
Exira-EHK (22-2) vs. No. 3 Sioux Central (21-2)
At TBD
PPD to Monday, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Substate 1
No. 8 Boyden-Hull (21-2) vs. Pocahontas Area (17-6)
At TBD
PPD to Monday, 7 p.m.
Substate 2
No. 2 South Hamilton (20-1) vs. New Hampton (10-11)
At Mason City
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Substate 3
No. 1 North Linn (22-0) vs. Cascade (15-6)
At West Delaware
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Follow for score updates: @jeje66
Substate 4
No. 6 Camanche (20-3) vs. No. 7 Iowa City Regina (19-2)
At Muscatine
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Substate 5
No. 9 Pella Christian (14-8) vs. No. 10 Van Meter (20-2)
At Knoxville
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Substate 6
No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (20-1) vs. Madrid (16-5)
At Gilbert
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Substate 7
Des Moines Christian (16-6) vs. Treynor (20-3)
At Creston
PPD to Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Substate 8
Ida Grove OABCIG (17-4) vs. Rock Valley (17-7)
At TBD
PPD to Monday, 7 p.m.