Iowa boys' basketball substate finals: 1A, 2A schedule, score updates, postponements

David Seber and the top-ranked North Linn Lynx will battle defending champion Cascade for a Class 2A state tournament berth. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Iowa high school boys’ basketball teams will beging punching their tickets to the state tournament Saturday as substate finals are scheduled for around the state.

All eight substate finals in Class 1A and Class 2A were set for Saturday, but weather is once again causing an impact. Some games are being postponed altogether while others are changing times.

This page will be updated all day with the latest scores and scheduling information. Class 3A substate finals are scheduled for Monday while Tuesday is the day for Class 4A.

Class 1A

Substate 1

Remsen St. Mary’s (18-6) vs. No. 6 South O’Brien (20-4)

At MOC-Floyd Valley

PPD to Monday, 7 p.m.

Substate 2

Algona Garrigan (18-6) vs. Janesville (19-4)

At Hampton-Dumont-CAL

PPD to Monday, 7 p.m.

Substate 3

Dunkerton (20-4) vs. Clinton Prince of Peace (19-3)

At Midland

Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Substate 4

Alburnett (17-5) vs. WACO (17-4)

At Iowa City Liberty

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Follow for score updates: @mikecondon

Substate 5

No. 5 Montezuma (20-1) vs. Grundy Center (12-10)

At Marshalltown

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Substate 6

No. 1 Grand View Christian (22-1) vs. Mormon Trail (19-4)

At East Union

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Substate 7

No. 2 Ankeny Christian (23-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (11-13)

At Adel ADM

PPD to Monday, 6 p.m.

Substate 8

Exira-EHK (22-2) vs. No. 3 Sioux Central (21-2)

At TBD

PPD to Monday, 7 p.m.

 

Class 2A

Substate 1

No. 8 Boyden-Hull (21-2) vs. Pocahontas Area (17-6)

At TBD

PPD to Monday, 7 p.m.

Substate 2

No. 2 South Hamilton (20-1) vs. New Hampton (10-11)

At Mason City

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Substate 3

No. 1 North Linn (22-0) vs. Cascade (15-6)

At West Delaware

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Follow for score updates: @jeje66

Substate 4

No. 6 Camanche (20-3) vs. No. 7 Iowa City Regina (19-2)

At Muscatine

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Substate 5

No. 9 Pella Christian (14-8) vs. No. 10 Van Meter (20-2)

At Knoxville

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Substate 6

No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (20-1) vs. Madrid (16-5)

At Gilbert

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Substate 7

Des Moines Christian (16-6) vs. Treynor (20-3)

At Creston

PPD to Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Substate 8

Ida Grove OABCIG (17-4) vs. Rock Valley (17-7)

At TBD

PPD to Monday, 7 p.m.

