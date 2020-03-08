Iowa boys' state basketball tournament: A closer look at Monday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Monday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 1A quarterfinals

No. 7 Montezuma (23-2) vs. No. 10 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3)

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Top players: Montezuma junior guard Trey Shearer is 10th in the state in scoring at 25.5 points per game. He shoots 64 percent from the field, 45 percent from 3-point range. He also leads the Braves in assists (a little over four per game) and steals (a little over two per game). Junior guard Cole Watts averages 18.4 points per game. Junior wing Trey Baker leads M-SM in scoring at 17.2 points per game.

Notes: Martensdale-St. Marys’ three losses this season were to 2A state tournament entrant Woodward-Granger, 2A Panorama and 3A Winterset. Montezuma lost to 2A schools Albia and Monroe PCM. The Braves finished fourth at state last season. This is the first boys’ state tournamenta appearance for M-SM. Martensdale-St. Marys is not a parochial school. Martensdale and St. Marys are towns in Warren County.

Springville (20-5) vs. No. 4 Algona Garrigan (22-2)

Time: 1 p.m.

Top players: Springville has four players averaging 10.8 points per game or better. Its scoring leader is junior guard Alex Koppes (19.7 ppg). He and sophomore Rhenden Wagaman (14.5 ppg) each have made a team-best 55 3-pointers. Garrigan presents a challenge for the undersized Orioles with 6-foot-9 junior Angel Winkel (18.9 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, 34 blocked shots. Senior Cade Winkel, a 6-4 senior, averages 16.3 points per game and shoots 62 percent from the field as another interior presence.

Notes: Springville lost twice this season to 2A qualifier North Linn, as well as once each to Easton Valley, Alburnett and Central City. Garrigan lost to 3A Algona and fellow 1A state entrant Lake Mills. This is the second state appearance for Springville, its first since 1975. Garrigan lost in the first round of last year’s 1A state tournament, to Montezuma. It is making its fourth trip to Des Moines.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 2 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 5 West Sioux (22-2)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Top players: The Austins have led North Linn this season. Senior forward Austin Miller averages 22.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Austin Hilmer leads the state in assists (206 in 24 games) and averages 18.1 points per game. Senior guard Bryce Coppock and senior forward Hunter Dekkers (an Iowa State football quarterback recruit) average 25.1 and 21.9 points per game, respectively. Dekkers averages a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game. Dekkers has a team-leading 114 assists and Coppock 109 assists.

Notes: Expect a track meet. These teams lead the state in scoring, with North Linn averaging 85.2 points per game and West Sioux averaging 82.0. This is the fourth consecutive state tournament trip for North Linn, which won last year’s 2A title, was second in 1A in 2018 and third in 2017. The Lynx have won 50 consecutive games and 105 of their last 107 games. This is West Sioux’s first state appearance. The Falcons’ two losses were each by three points: to Hinton and to 1A qualifier Remsen St. Mary’s

Monday's other games

Class 1A quarterfinals

No. 8 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.

No. 5 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. No. 5 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 1 Treynor (24-1) vs. Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. Woodward-Granger (22-2), 8:15 p.m.

