Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Tuesday's live stream, schedule, scores

The Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament continues Tuesday with seven more quarterfinal games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, stats and more.

Tuesday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 7 Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.

No. 3 Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.

No. 6 Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 7 Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. No. 3 Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m

No. 2 North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.