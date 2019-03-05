Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Tuesday's live stream, schedule, scores

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines hosts the Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament continues Tuesday with seven more quarterfinal games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, stats and more.

State tournament coverage

» A close look at Tuesday's state tournament games

» Monday's state tournament scores, stats and more

» Updated state tournament pairings, scores and schedule

 

Watch Live

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network ($)

 

Tuesday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 7 Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.

No. 3 Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.

No. 6 Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 7 Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. No. 3 Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m

No. 2 North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.

