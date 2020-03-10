Iowa boys' state basketball tournament: A closer look at Wednesday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Wednesday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 4 Iowa City West (21-2) vs. Ankeny (18-5)

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Top players: West senior center Even Brauns (6-foot-9) has signed with Division I Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. He averages 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and shoots 68 percent from the field. Junior wing Marcus Morgan missed much of the season with a lower-leg injury but has returned late in the season and made a difference, averaging 10 points a game. Senior guard Braxton Bayless leads Ankeny in scoring at 22.9 ppg.

Notes: This is the 10th consecutive trip to state for West. The Trojans have won four titles in that span. Ankeny is at state for the first time since back-to-back third-place finishes in 2012 and 2013. West’s losses were by one point to Dubuque Senior and three (on a last-second shot) to Cedar Falls. Ankeny’s five losses include three to other tournament qualifiers (two to Ankeny Centennial and one to West Des Moines Dowling). West Coach Steve Bergman won his 600th career game late in the regular season.

Class 1A semifinals

No. 7 Montezuma (24-2) vs. Wapsie Valley (19-7)

Time: 2 p.m.

Top players: Junior guard Trey Shearer is one of the better players in the tournament. The Division II Truman State commit averaged 25.5 points per game (on 63.7-percent shooting) in the regular season and had 24 points in Montezuma’s 75-50 quarterfinal win over Martensdale-St. Marys. The Braves aren’t big, with a starting lineup of 5-foot-8, 5-8, 5-10 and 5-10, but are quick and have multiple guys who can handle it. Wapsie is led by 6-7 senior center Kiks Rosengarten, who averaged 19.2 points and 12-4 rebounds per game.

Notes: Wapsie Valley provided the upset of the tournament thus far with its 49-45 quarterfinal win over top-seeded Lake Mills. Gunner Meyer actually led the Warriors in scoring with 19 points, including three 3s. Montezuma finished fourth at last year’s 1A tourney. It won it all in 1990 and 1971. Wapsie’s best finish was second in 2003.

Class 2A semifinals

No. 2 North Linn (25-0) vs. No. 1 Treynor (25-1)

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Top players: Senior forward Austin Miller averaged 22.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the regular season for North Linn. Sophomore guard Austin Hilmer averaged 18.1 points and a state-leading 8.6 rebounds. Those two had their team's final 34 points and every point of the second half of a 56-51 quarterfinal win over West Sioux. North Linn will have to deal with a 6-10 player in Treynor senior center Jon Schwarte (9.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg). The Cardinals’ leading scorer is senior wing Jack Tjarks (16.4 ppg).

Notes: North Linn is in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year: two in Class 1A and two in 2A. The Lynx have won 51 games in a row. Treynor’s lone loss this season was to Blue Valley Northwest, a Kansas school from the suburbs of Kansas City.

Wednesday's other games

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 5 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (16-7), 12:15 p.m.

Class 1A semifinals

No. 4 Algona Garrigan (23-2) vs. No. 5 West Fork (24-2), 3:45 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 8 Boyden-Hull (22-3) vs. No. 6 Camanche (22-3), 6:30 p.m.

