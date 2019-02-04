Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Prairie, Regina join Gazette poll

CEDAR RAPIDS — Another week of limited schedules, another week of limited movement in The Gazette’s boys’ basketball rankings.

It is still the same four top-ranked teams: North Scott in Class 4A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 3A, North Linn in 2A and Grand View Christian in 1A. The top 10 in 1A went unchanged, as a matter of fact, with Ankeny Christian, Montezuma, New London and Ar-We-Va rounding out the top five behind Grand View.

Ankeny Christian won a doubleheader Friday, crushing Moravia, 82-33, and Iowa Christian, 95-12. It then played again right away Saturday, knocking off a good 2A team from Eddyville EBF, 70-68.

Class 4A was shaken up a bit, with Waukee losing its first game. The Warriors flipped spots with Bettendorf, going from second to third.

Iowa City West also lost last week, to Chicago Whitney Young, but stayed seventh. Davenport Central was shocked by Davenport North and fell from fourth to 10th.

Cedar Rapids Prairie is back in the rankings, at eighth.

After North Linn in 2A, the top five is South Hamilton, Boyden-Hull, West Sioux and Dike-New Hartford. Iowa City Regina joined the rankings for the first time this season, at 10th.

Class 3A remains the most chaotic. Second-ranked Clear Lake is the only unbeaten at 17-0, with Maquoketa third with a 15-1 record.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

The rest of the ranked teams have three and four losses, including No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-3), which has losses to 4A schools Sioux City West (two) and Sioux City East.

Below are the entire rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses:

CLASS 4A

1. North Scott 16-0 (1)

2. Bettendorf 15-1 (3)

3. Waukee 15-1 (2)

4. Dubuque Senior 12-2 (5)

5. Cedar Falls 13-2 (6)

6. Sioux City East 15-1 (8)

7. Iowa City West 12-3 (7)

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-3 (NR)

9. West Des Moines Valley 14-3 (9)

10. Davenport Central 13-3 (4)

Dropped out: Des Moines North (10)

CLASS 3A

1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-3 (1)

2. Clear Lake 17-0 (2)

3. Maquoketa 15-1 (3)

4. Norwalk 13-3 (4)

5. Glenwood 12-4 (10)

6. Pella 13-4 (5)

7. Gilbert 14-4 (7)

8. Carroll 13-3 (6)

9. Denison-Schleswig 12-4 (NR)

10. Fairfield 13-3 (NR)

Dropped out: Oskaloosa (8), Davenport Assumption (9)

CLASS 2A

1. North Linn 17-0 (1)

2. South Hamilton 17-1 (2)

3. Boyden-Hull 18-0 (3)

4. West Sioux 18-0 (4)

5. Dike-New Hartford 15-1 (7)

6. South Central Calhoun 18-1 (8)

7. Treynor 16-2 (5)

8. Van Meter 16-1 (8)

9. Camanche 16-2 (10)

10. Iowa City Regina 15-2 (NR)

Dropped out: Western Christian (9)

CLASS 1A

1. Grand View Christian 17-1 (1)

2. Ankeny Christian 18-0 (2)

3. Montezuma 17-0 (3)

4. New London 17-0 (4)

5. Ar-We-Va 19-0 (5)

6. George-Little Rock 16-2 (6)

7. Sioux Central 17-2 (7)

8. Stanton 19-0 (8)

9. Clinton Prince of Peace 15-1 (9)

10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 17-2 (10)

Dropped out: none

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com