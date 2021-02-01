Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Not much change in AP poll

All in all, it was a pretty uneventful week in the Associated Press Iowa high school boys’ basketball poll.

Your four top-ranked teams remain the same: Cedar Falls in Class 4A, Huxley Ballard in 3A, Boyden-Hull in 2A and North Linn in 1A. Boyden-Hull and North Linn are unanimous No. 1s.

Cedar Falls (10-0) got six of nine first-place votes in the largest class, with No. 2 Waukee (8-1) receiving the other three. Dubuque Hempstead (9-2) and Iowa City Liberty (5-1) are the other Mississippi Valley Conference teams rated, with Hempstead fifth and Liberty eighth.

Liberty is on COVID-19 pause for another week and a half.

Monticello (14-0) picked up two first-place votes in 3A and is third. Ballard is 13-1, as is No. 2 Pella (13-1), which also received a first-place vote.

Solon (14-1) is fourth in the class and Western Dubuque (11-2) sixth.

West Branch (12-0) joins Boyden-Hull (16-0) as the other team in Class 2A that is undefated. The Bears are fifth, winning three games last week after having a nearly three-week break between games because of COVID-19.

North Linn (16-0) has a rematch Tuesday night with seventh-ranked Springville (16-1) at Springville. North Linn won the first game between the Tri-Rivers Conference rivals in early January, 53-46.

Easton Valley (16-0), another Tri-Rivers team, is fourth in 1A. Montezuma (15-2) is eighth.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses:

CLASS 4A Rec Pts Prv

1. Cedar Falls (6) 10-0 87 1

2. Waukee (3) 8-1 82 2

3. Johnston 6-1 67 3

4. Ankeny Centennial 10-1 64 4

5. Dubuque Hempstead 9-2 44 6

6. Council Bluffs Lincoln 12-3 35 8

7. West Des Moines Valley 8-3 33 7

8. (tie) Iowa City Liberty 5-1 28 5

... Southeast Polk 9-2 28 9

10. Ames 9-3 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Davenport North 7, Sioux City East 4, Pleasant Valley 3. North Scott 3, Norwalk 1, Ottumwa 1.

CLASS 3A Rec Pts Pv

1. Huxley Ballard (6) 13-1 86 1

2. Pella (1) 13-1 78 2

3. Monticello (2) 14-0 74 3

4. Solon 14-1 52 T6

5. Carroll 12-2 43 5

6. Western Dubuque 11-2 38 8

7. Dallas Center-Grimes 11-2 37 4

8. Glenwood 13-2 26 9

9. Davenport Assumption 10-4 19 T6

10. Clear Lake 14-1 17 10

Others receiving votes: Clear Creek Amana 11, Le Mars 8, Mount Vernon 5, Decorah 1.

CLASS 2A Rec Pts Pv

1. Boyden-Hull (9) 16-0 90 1

2. Avoca AHSTW 16-1 65 2

3. Western Christian 14-3 62 4

4. Ida Grove OABCIG 15-1 52 7

5. West Branch 12-0 44 6

6. Des Moines Christian 13-2 39 3

7. Dike-New Hartford 13-2 34 5

8. Pekin 16-1 25 9

9. Aplington-Parkersburg 13-2 20 NR

10. Denver 13-3 18 8

Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 8, Roland-Story 6, Rock Valley 6, North Fayette Valley 5, East Sac County 4, Treynor 4, Unity Christian 4, Dyersville Beckman 3, Camanche 2, Van Meter 2, Panorama 1, West Lyon 1.

CLASS 1A Rec Pts Prv

1. North Linn (9) 16-0 90 1

2. Lake Mills 15-0 75 2

3. Martensdale-St. Marys 15-0 69 3

4. Easton Valley 16-0 52 4

5. Le Mars Gehlen 16-1 47 5

6. Grand View Christian 13-1 46 8

7. Springville 16-1 42 6

8. Montezuma 15-2 38 7

9. Remsen St. Mary’s 13-2 10 9

10. Wapsie Valley 11-3 7 10

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center 6, Keota 4, Burlington Notre Dame 4, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Edgewood-Colesburg 2, New London 1.

