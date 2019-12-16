Prep Basketball

Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Beckman tops Class 2A in first AP poll

Dyersville Beckman's Michael Keegan (10) makes a layup against Solon at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — No first-place votes, but Dyersville Beckman is still in first place.

The Blazers are atop Class 2A in the initial Associated Press prep boys’ basketball poll of the 2019-20 season. Beckman is 5-0 and has beaten three 3A teams by an average of 30 points.

As a member of the Wamac Conference, Beckman’s remaining schedule consists of all 3A schools, sans a Saturday night game against Dubuque County rival Cascade.

The 10 first-place votes in 2A were interspersed between defending champ North Linn, Treynor, Camanche and Aplington-Parkersburg. Treynor, which had five first-place votes, is second, followed by North Linn, Camanche and West Sioux.

Iowa City Regina, which lost a two-point game last week to Camanche, is eighth.

The other No. 1 teams are Waukee in Class 4A, Winterset in 3A and Remsen St. Mary’s in 1A. Iowa City West is third in 4A and Cedar Rapids Prairie eighth.

Mount Vernon is the lone area school ranked in 3A, at No. 7. Montezuma is third in 1A.

Below is the entire poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

CLASS 4A Rec Pts

1. Waukee (4) 3-0 86

2. Ankeny Centennial (4) 4-0 84

3. Iowa City West (1) 3-0 81

4. Dubuque Hempstead 4-0 49

5. Sioux City East (1) 5-0 44

6. Waterloo West 3-1 38

7. West Des Moines Dowling 3-1 31

8. (tie) Cedar Falls 2-1 28

.. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-0 28

10. Council Bluffs Lincoln 5-0 15

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 13. North Scott 11, Ankeny 8, Waterloo East 8, Dubuque Senior 7, Linn-Mar 6, Urbandale 5, Johnston 4, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3, Des Moines Lincoln 1.

 

CLASS 3A Rec Pts

1. Winterset (3) 4-0 87

2. Davenport Assumption (3) 5-0 73

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3) 3-0 59

4. Norwalk 3-1 55

5. Carroll 4-0 52

6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-0 50

7. Mount Vernon 4-0 37

8. Harlan 4-0 33

9. (tie) Algona 4-0 24

.. Glenwood (1) 4-1 24

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 23, Gilbert 9, Marion 6, Mount Pleasant 6, Clear Lake 6, Grinnell 3, Webster City 2, Denison-Schleswig 1.

 

CLASS 2A Rec Pts

1. Dyersville Beckman 5-0 80

2. Treynor (5) 5-0 73

3. North Linn (2) 4-0 64

4. Camanche (2) 4-0 59

5. West Sioux 5-0 54

6. Aplington-Parkersburg (1) 5-0 36

7. Pella Christian 4-1 34

8. Iowa City Regina 3-1 20

9. (tie) Osage 5-0 18

.. Northeast Goose Lake 5-0 18

Others receiving votes: East Sac County 16, Boyden-Hull 12. Dike-New Hartford 11, Des Moines Christian 9, Panorama 9, Van Meter 9, Monticello 8, South Central Calhoun 7, Tri-Center 5, Orange City Unity Christian 5, Albia 3.

 

CLASS 1A Rec Pts

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (7) 4-0 86

2. Algona Garrigan (2) 5-1 63

3. Montezuma 4-0 58

4. (tie) West Fork 5-0 52

.. Easton Valley 5-0 52

6. (tie) WACO (1) 5-0 38

(tie) AHSTW 6-0 38

8. Lake Mills 2-1 19

9. Janesville 4-0 16

10. Mount Ayr 4-0 13

Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11, East Mills 10, CAM 8, Madrid 8, Bedford 8, Burlington Notre Dame 8, Alburnett 8, Newell-Fonda 8, South O’Brien 7, Don Bosco 6, MFL Mar-Mac 6, Nodaway Valley 3, River Valley 3, Wapsie Valley 2, South Winneshiek 2, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 2, Grand View Christian 2, Edgewood-Colesburg 1.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

