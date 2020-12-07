Prep Basketball

Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: North Linn opens No. 1 in Class 1A

North Linn's Cade Haughenbury (31) looks to pass during the second quarter of their Class 2A state championship game at
North Linn's Cade Haughenbury (31) looks to pass during the second quarter of their Class 2A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

North Linn starts out as the top-ranked team in Class 1A after finishing runner-up in 2A in March in the Associated Press Iowa high school boys’ basketball rankings.

The Lynx are 2-0 with blowout wins over Midland (90-27) and Bellevue Marquette (85-32).

The team that beat North Linn to end the 2019-20 season, Boyden-Hull, starts No. 1 in 2A.

Season preview

Monticello, North Linn seek boys' state basketball returns ... only in different classes

The boys' basketball season officially began Monday with some games around Iowa.

Continue Reading

The other No. 1 teams are Waukee in 4A and Dallas Center-Grimes in 3A.

The Metro didn’t get much attention. Cedar Falls (2) and Dubuque Hempstead (8) were the only Mississippi Valley Conference teams ranked in Class 4A.

Monticello is tied for ninth in Class 3A after qualifying for state in Class 2A last season. Dyersville Beckman comes in at No. 9 in Class 2A.

Springville, a Tri-Rivers Conference rival of North Linn, is No. 5 in Class 1A and Montezuma is tied for sixth. Both teams were state qualifiers last season.

Class 4A

1. Waukee (0-0), 75 points (6 first-place votes)

2. Cedar Falls (0-0), 61

3. Council Bluffs Lincoln (2-0), 50 (1)

4. Johnston (0-0), 37

5. Davenport North (0-0), 34

6. Ames (0-0), 33

7. Pleasant Valley (1-0), 21

8. Dubuque Hempstead (0-0), 20

9. Ankeny Centennial (0-0), 19

10. Mason City (1-0), 17

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 16 (1), Ottumwa 15 (1), Iowa City West 15, Dubuque Senior 14, Lewis Central 12, North Scott 11, Southeast Polk 10, Sioux City West 8, Sioux City East 7, Waterloo East 5, West Des Moines Valley 4, Waterloo West 3, Indianola 3, Des Moines Hoover 2, Burlington 2, West Des Moines Dowling 1

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0), 76 points (5 first-place votes)

2. Ballard (2-0), 68 (1)

3. Carroll (2-0), 49 (1)

4. Davenport Assumption (0-0), 44 (1)

5. Le Mars (2-0), 36

5. Pella (2-0), 36

7. Spencer (3-0), 30

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0), 21

9. Norwalk (1-1), 19 (1)

9. Monticello (1-0), 19

Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 18, West Delaware 17, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16, Clear Creek Amana 13, Glenwood 8, Storm Lake 6, Center Point-Urbana 4, Vinton-Shellsburg 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Grinnell 2, DeWitt Central 2, Washington 2, Denison-Schleswig 1, Humboldt 1

Class 2A

1. Boyden-Hull (2-0), 74 points (6 first-place votes)

2. Western Christian (2-0), 62 (2)

3. Camanche (2-0), 53

4. Treynor (3-0), 50 (1)

5. Aplington-Parkersburg (2-0), 37

6. Dike-New Hartford (2-0), 30

7. Avoca AHSTW (3-0), 26

8. Denver (2-0), 24

9. Dyersville Beckman (2-0), 22

10. Clarinda (2-0), 16

10. South Hamilton (2-0), 16

10. Panorama (2-0), 16

Others receiving votes: Ida Grove OABCIG 12, Pella Christian 7, West Sioux 7, Woodward-Granger 6, Spirit Lake 5, Van Meter 5, Des Moines Christian 5, Osage 4, West Branch 4, North Fayette Valley 3, Okoboji 3, Rock Valley 2, Northeast 2, West Burlington 2, South Central Calhoun 1, Albia 1

Class 1A

1. North Linn (2-0), 65 points (5 first-place votes)

2. Martensdale-St. Marys (3-0), 63

3. Lake Mills (3-0), 51 (1)

4. Wapsie Valley (1-0), 44 (3)

5. Springville (2-0), 30

6. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), 28

6. West Fork (1-0), 28

6. Montezuma (2-1), 28

9. Le Mars Gehlen (3-0), 24

10. Janesville (2-0), 19

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Algona Garrigan 16, Keota 12, North Mahaska 12, New London 11, Ogden 8, Fremont-Mills 8, Burlington Notre Dame 6, Alburnett 6, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 5, Lenox 5, Grand View Christian 5, Meskwaki 5, Newell-Fonda 3, Garwin GMG 3, Grundy Center 3, Boyer Valley 3, Danville 2, Easton Valley 2

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Solon boys' basketball bounces back with win over Clear Creek Amana

Size advantage helps CCA shine in girls' basketball season opener

Photos: Clear Creek Amana vs. Solon, Iowa high school girls' basketball

Iowa City West's Marcus Morgan decides to play baseball at Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Judge denies UI female students seeking restraining order from swimming, diving team cuts

Transamerica lays off 53 Cedar Rapids employees

Trump honors legendary Iowa wrestler Dan Gable with Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House

State agrees to $3.7 million in settlements for alleged UIHC malpractice

17-year-old accused of stealing car, leading police on high-speed chase will be charged as adult

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.