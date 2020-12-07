Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: North Linn opens No. 1 in Class 1A

North Linn starts out as the top-ranked team in Class 1A after finishing runner-up in 2A in March in the Associated Press Iowa high school boys’ basketball rankings.

The Lynx are 2-0 with blowout wins over Midland (90-27) and Bellevue Marquette (85-32).

The team that beat North Linn to end the 2019-20 season, Boyden-Hull, starts No. 1 in 2A.

The other No. 1 teams are Waukee in 4A and Dallas Center-Grimes in 3A.

The Metro didn’t get much attention. Cedar Falls (2) and Dubuque Hempstead (8) were the only Mississippi Valley Conference teams ranked in Class 4A.

Monticello is tied for ninth in Class 3A after qualifying for state in Class 2A last season. Dyersville Beckman comes in at No. 9 in Class 2A.

Springville, a Tri-Rivers Conference rival of North Linn, is No. 5 in Class 1A and Montezuma is tied for sixth. Both teams were state qualifiers last season.

Class 4A

1. Waukee (0-0), 75 points (6 first-place votes)

2. Cedar Falls (0-0), 61

3. Council Bluffs Lincoln (2-0), 50 (1)

4. Johnston (0-0), 37

5. Davenport North (0-0), 34

6. Ames (0-0), 33

7. Pleasant Valley (1-0), 21

8. Dubuque Hempstead (0-0), 20

9. Ankeny Centennial (0-0), 19

10. Mason City (1-0), 17

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 16 (1), Ottumwa 15 (1), Iowa City West 15, Dubuque Senior 14, Lewis Central 12, North Scott 11, Southeast Polk 10, Sioux City West 8, Sioux City East 7, Waterloo East 5, West Des Moines Valley 4, Waterloo West 3, Indianola 3, Des Moines Hoover 2, Burlington 2, West Des Moines Dowling 1

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0), 76 points (5 first-place votes)

2. Ballard (2-0), 68 (1)

3. Carroll (2-0), 49 (1)

4. Davenport Assumption (0-0), 44 (1)

5. Le Mars (2-0), 36

5. Pella (2-0), 36

7. Spencer (3-0), 30

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0), 21

9. Norwalk (1-1), 19 (1)

9. Monticello (1-0), 19

Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 18, West Delaware 17, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16, Clear Creek Amana 13, Glenwood 8, Storm Lake 6, Center Point-Urbana 4, Vinton-Shellsburg 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Grinnell 2, DeWitt Central 2, Washington 2, Denison-Schleswig 1, Humboldt 1

Class 2A

1. Boyden-Hull (2-0), 74 points (6 first-place votes)

2. Western Christian (2-0), 62 (2)

3. Camanche (2-0), 53

4. Treynor (3-0), 50 (1)

5. Aplington-Parkersburg (2-0), 37

6. Dike-New Hartford (2-0), 30

7. Avoca AHSTW (3-0), 26

8. Denver (2-0), 24

9. Dyersville Beckman (2-0), 22

10. Clarinda (2-0), 16

10. South Hamilton (2-0), 16

10. Panorama (2-0), 16

Others receiving votes: Ida Grove OABCIG 12, Pella Christian 7, West Sioux 7, Woodward-Granger 6, Spirit Lake 5, Van Meter 5, Des Moines Christian 5, Osage 4, West Branch 4, North Fayette Valley 3, Okoboji 3, Rock Valley 2, Northeast 2, West Burlington 2, South Central Calhoun 1, Albia 1

Class 1A

1. North Linn (2-0), 65 points (5 first-place votes)

2. Martensdale-St. Marys (3-0), 63

3. Lake Mills (3-0), 51 (1)

4. Wapsie Valley (1-0), 44 (3)

5. Springville (2-0), 30

6. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), 28

6. West Fork (1-0), 28

6. Montezuma (2-1), 28

9. Le Mars Gehlen (3-0), 24

10. Janesville (2-0), 19

Others receiving votes: Algona Garrigan 16, Keota 12, North Mahaska 12, New London 11, Ogden 8, Fremont-Mills 8, Burlington Notre Dame 6, Alburnett 6, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 5, Lenox 5, Grand View Christian 5, Meskwaki 5, Newell-Fonda 3, Garwin GMG 3, Grundy Center 3, Boyer Valley 3, Danville 2, Easton Valley 2