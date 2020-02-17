CEDAR RAPIDS — Another week, another new number one team in Class 3A.

This time, the wheel spun and stopped on Norwalk, which replaces Carroll atop the class in the latest Associated Press Iowa boys’ basketball poll.

Carroll (16-3) lost twice last week, the second week in a row the top-ranked 3A team dropped two games. It happened to Marion two weeks ago.

Norwalk (16-3) received eight of the 11 first-place votes. Mount Vernon (18-2) got two and moved into second in the 3A poll, with Davenport Assumption (15-4) third after also picking up a first-place vote.

Marion is seventh.

This is the final poll for Class 1A and 2A, which began district play Monday night. Your final numbers one are Treynor (21-1) in 2A and Easton Valley (21-0) in 1A.

North Linn (21-0) and Van Meter (20-0) are tied for second in 2A, with Monticello (18-2) moving all the way from eighth to fourth after a win last week over Camanche. The Indians (18-3) slipped from fifth to sixth.

Ankeny Centennial (19-1) remains on top of Class 4A, with Waterloo West and North Scott tied for second. Iowa City West (17-2) comes in at number five.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses. Also included are team record, poll points and last week’s position.

There will be one final 3A and 4A poll next week.

AP Rankings

CLASS 4A Rec Pts Pv

1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 19-1 107 1

2. (tie) Waterloo West (2) 17-2 81 3

... North Scott (1) 18-1 81 5

4. Cedar Falls 17-2 78 2

5. Iowa City West 17-2 76 4

6. Waukee 17-2 58 6

7. Dubuque Senior 16-3 39 7

8. Council Bluffs Lincoln 20-1 36 8

9. West Des Moines Valley 14-5 30 9

10. Indianola 16-3 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 2, West Des Moines Dowling 2, Sioux City East 1, Davenport Central 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.

CLASS 3A Rec Pts Pv

1. Norwalk (8) 16-3 106 2

2. Mount Vernon (2) 18-2 95 4

3. Davenport Assumption (1) 15-4 69 3

4. Clear Lake 18-2 67 8

5. MOC-Floyd Valley 18-3 54 10

6. Carroll 16-3 43 1

7. Marion 16-4 40 5

8. Winterset 15-4 38 9

9. Glenwood 16-4 34 7

10. Pella 15-5 27 6

Others receiving votes: Huxley Ballard 13, Dallas Center-Grimes 4, DeWitt Central 4, Gilbert 4, Decorah 3, Carlisle 2, Center Point-Urbana 2.

CLASS 2A Rec Pts Pv

1. Treynor (7) 21-1 104 1

2. (tie) North Linn (1) 21-0 96 2

3. Van Meter (3) 20-0 96 3

4. Monticello 18-2 66 8

5. West Sioux 19-2 57 4

6. Camanche 18-3 55 5

7. Aplington-Parkersburg 19-2 31 10

8. Boyden-Hull 18-3 25 6

9. Western Christian 16-5 21 9

10. Osage 19-2 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Dyersville Beckman 14, Woodward-Granger 11, Avoca AHSTW 3, Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek/Ida Grove 3, Panorama 2, Williamsburg 2.

CLASS 1A Rec Pts Pv

1. Easton Valley (7) 21-0 102 1

2. WACO (3) 21-0 97 2

3. South O’Brien 19-2 74 4

4. Algona Garrigan (1) 19-2 64 5

5. (tie) Remsen St. Mary’s 18-3 55 7

... West Fork 19-2 55 3

7. Montezuma 19-2 54 6

8. Lake Mills 19-2 47 8

9. Burlington Notre Dame 17-4 21 10

10. Martensdale-St. Mary’s 19-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley 11, Mount Ayr 4, Newell-Fonda 3, Lamoni 3, East Mills 2, Keota 1.

