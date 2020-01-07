Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 7, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Girls

2A No. 7 West Branch 55, 3A No. 11 West Liberty 43

West Branch jolted the Comets with an 18-0 first-quarter blitz, kept the margin in double figures the rest of the way, and coasted to take over first place alone in the River Valley South.

“Our press was effective,” West Branch Coach Jarod Tylee said. “We were able to get some tipped balls out of it.”

Tipped balls turned into West Liberty turnovers — 27 in all.

» Full story: West Branch girls’ basketball stands alone atop River Valley South with win over West Liberty

5A No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, 5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 53

In a Top 10 battle in Class 5A, No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie downed No. 7 Cedar Falls, 62-53, Tuesday night in Cedar Falls.

Prairie (8-0) trailed 30-24 at halftime. Western Illinois signee Mallory McDermott had 35 points to pace the Hawks.

Anaya Barney had 20 points and Emerson Green added 19 points for Cedar Falls (7-3).

2A No. 1 Cascade 49, Iowa City Regina 19

The top-ranked Cougars held the Regals to just five points in the second half in Cascade.

Skylar Dolphin had 16 points and Nicole McDermott added 14 points for Cascade (10-0).

Sam Greving had nine points for Regina (6-2).

4A No. 2 Marion 51, West Delaware 17

Marion improved to 8-0 Tuesday night in Manchester.

Kayba Laube had 23 points to lead the Indians.

Ella Koloc had four points to lead West Delaware (1-9).

4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Dubuque Senior 40

Caitlynn Daniels had 26 points and the Saints won in Dubuque.

Aree Beckmann added 17 points for Xavier (6-3). Kayla Grall had eight points to lead Senior (4-6).

Iowa City West 61, Dubuque Hempstead 51

Audrey Koch had 18 points and Cora Saunders had 17 points, the duo combining for eight 3-pointers, Tuesday night in Dubuque.

Matayia Tellis added 11 points for West (4-4). Kaylie Springer led Hemsptead (4-6) with 22 points.

Cedar Rapids Washington 72, Waterloo East 40

The Warriors ran out to a 39-13 halftime lead in Waterloo.

Markea Jackson had 16 points and Orianna Crusoe added 13 points off the bnech for Washington (6-4).

Key’Lajaha Jefferson-Putman had 15 points for East (0-8).

Linn-Mar 67, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34

The Lions sped out to a 15-3 lead after one quarter Tuesday night in Marion.

Linn-Mar improved to 3-7.

Kalyn Wise had 10 points and 10 rebounds to pace Jefferson (2-8).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert 62, Iowa City Liberty 47

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 81, Western Dubuque 34

WAMAC

4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 49, 4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 47

Clear Creek Amana 58, Benton Community 38

Independence 49, South Tama 36

4A No. 12 Maquoketa 65, Dyersville Beckman 51

4A No. 2 Marion 51, West Delaware 17

Solon 33, Mount Vernon 17

Vinton-Shellsburg 67, Williamsburg 45

RIVER VALLEY

Anamosa 61, North Cedar 36

Bellevue 65, Camanche 44

Durant 38, Tipton 37

Mid-Prairie 62, Wilton 44

Monticello 56, Northeast 39

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 56, Starmont 33

Calamus-Wheatland 58, Midland 10

Clinton Prince of Peace 57, Easton Valley 41

1A No. 8 East Buchanan 61, 1A No. 12 Springville 45

Lisbon 53, Cedar Valley Christian 21

2A No. 8 Maquoketa Valley 63, Central City 35

2A No. 3 North Linn 74, Edgewood-Colesburg 23

NORTHEAST IOWA

3A No. 5 Crestwood 59, New Hampton 39

Dunkerton 53, Oelwein 22

Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 62, 3A No. 14 Waukon 39

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 47, HLV 36

Colfax-Mingo 52, Keota 30

Iowa Valley 50, BGM 34

Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys 39

1A No. 1 Montezuma 84, Tri-County 7

1A No. 4 North Mahaska 50, 1A No. 10 Sigourney 28

UPPER IOWA

Elkader Central 50, South Winneshiek 19

Lansing Kee 54, West Central 21

2A No. 6 MFL MarMac 56, North Fayette Valley 36

Turkey Valley 61, Clayton Ridge 26

OTHERS

3A No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community 25

Highland 56, Hillcrest Academy 18

Jesup 53, Conrad BCLUW 39

North Tama 53, Don Bosco 25

Boys

Shooters gotta shoot, even if they’re in a slump, and Jaxon Heth fashions himself a shooter. So does his coach.

So does everyone else who watched him Tuesday night.

Heth went off for 21 points, hitting six 3-pointers, five in the first half as No. 6 CF built a double-digit lead. That included about a 30-footer from the volleyball line just before the halftime buzzer that put the Tigers ahead, 33-21.

» Full story: Unheralded Jaxon Heth comes off bench to help Cedar Falls past Cedar Rapids Prairie

4A No. 8 Iowa City West 54, 4A No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead 53

Without its two best defenders, Iowa City West showed it was still strong enough.

West claimed its first lead with 5:04 to go with a 3-point basket from sophomore Andrew Tauchen. Over the final five minutes, there was one tie and six lead changes. With West trailing, 53-52, Ben Vander Leest drove along the baseline and was fouled with 3.7 seconds left. He converted both free throws and handed Hempstead its first loss.

» Full story: Short-handed Iowa City West boys’ basketball outlasts No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead

Iowa City Liberty 64, Dubuque Wahlert 59

The Lightning won the final quarter 19-15 to pull away in North Liberty.

Andre Brandon had 17 points and Ira Hazeltine added 14 points to pace Liberty (5-2).

Cael Schmitt had 23 points and Jacob Schockemoehl had 22 points for Wahlert (2-5).

Linn-Mar 74, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54

The Lions had a big second half, outscoring the J-Hawks 42-26 at Jefferson High School.

John Steffen scored 22 points and Dylan Decklever added 20 for Linn-Mar (3-3).

Ozzie Meiborg had 20 points for Jefferson (2-5).

4A No. 4 Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 53

The Cougars led 28-26 at halftime, but couldn’t keep up with No. 4 Waterloo West at Kennedy.

Amar Kulijuhoui led West (7-1) with 17 points, all in the second half.

Caleb Schlaak had 11 points and Brayden Dolphin added 10 points for Kennedy (4-2).

Waterloo East 54, Cedar Rapids Washington 49

Waterloo East outscored the Warriors 20-6 in the third quarter at Washington High School.

Traer Owens had 13 points and Ramir Scott added 12 points for East (3-5).

Quincy Underwood had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (2-5).

Dubuque Senior 55, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44

Senior had four players score eight points or better, led by Kendrick Watkins-Hogue with 14, Tuesday night at Xavier.

The Rams improved to 5-1.

Jaylon Moses had 14 points to lead the Saints (2-5).

Marion 57, West Delaware 41

The Indians pushed to a 37-21 lead by halftime, and won in Marion.

Connor Whlaen had 16 points to lead Marion (7-1).

Blake DeMoss led West Delaware (3-6) with 12 points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 51, Western Dubuque 48

Iowa City Liberty 65, Dubuque Wahlert 59

WAMAC

Center Point-Urbana 55, 3A No. 10 DeWitt Central 32

Clear Creek Amana 62, Benton Community 42

2A No. 5 Dyersville Beckman 52, Maquoketa 37

Independence 56, South Tama 36

Marion 57, West Delaware 41

3A No. 4 Mount Vernon 76, Solon 64

Williamsburg 44, Vinton-Shellsburg 40

RIVER VALLEY

2A No. 4 Camanche 72, Bellevue 34

Durant 67, Tipton 58

Mid-Prairie 62, Wilton 44

Monticello 48, Northeast 33

North Cedar 66, Anamosa 44

West Branch 49, West Liberty 31

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 61, Starmont 27

Springville 86, East Buchanan 43

Maquoketa Valley 46, Central City 44

2A No. 3 North Linn 83, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

NORTHEAST IOWA

Clear Lake 67, Charles City 60

Decorah 55, Spring Grove (Minn.) 34

Waukon 66, Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 65

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 47, HLV 44

BGM 67, Iowa Valley 42

Keota 82, Colfax-Mingo 43

Lynnville-Sully 67, English Valleys 57

1A No. 2 Montezuma 83, Tri-County 31

UPPER IOWA

Lansing Kee 66, West Central 34

South Winneshiek 65, Elkader Central 25

OTHERS

Conrad BCLUW 48, Jesup 38

2A No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community 39

Don Bosco 54, North Tama 48

Highland 65, Hillcrest Academy 58

Lone Tree 71, Columbus Community 50

Washington (Iowa) 60, Albia 53