Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 7, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Girls
2A No. 7 West Branch 55, 3A No. 11 West Liberty 43
West Branch jolted the Comets with an 18-0 first-quarter blitz, kept the margin in double figures the rest of the way, and coasted to take over first place alone in the River Valley South.
“Our press was effective,” West Branch Coach Jarod Tylee said. “We were able to get some tipped balls out of it.”
Tipped balls turned into West Liberty turnovers — 27 in all.
» Full story: West Branch girls’ basketball stands alone atop River Valley South with win over West Liberty
5A No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, 5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 53
In a Top 10 battle in Class 5A, No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie downed No. 7 Cedar Falls, 62-53, Tuesday night in Cedar Falls.
Prairie (8-0) trailed 30-24 at halftime. Western Illinois signee Mallory McDermott had 35 points to pace the Hawks.
Anaya Barney had 20 points and Emerson Green added 19 points for Cedar Falls (7-3).
2A No. 1 Cascade 49, Iowa City Regina 19
The top-ranked Cougars held the Regals to just five points in the second half in Cascade.
Skylar Dolphin had 16 points and Nicole McDermott added 14 points for Cascade (10-0).
Sam Greving had nine points for Regina (6-2).
4A No. 2 Marion 51, West Delaware 17
Marion improved to 8-0 Tuesday night in Manchester.
Kayba Laube had 23 points to lead the Indians.
Ella Koloc had four points to lead West Delaware (1-9).
4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Dubuque Senior 40
Caitlynn Daniels had 26 points and the Saints won in Dubuque.
Aree Beckmann added 17 points for Xavier (6-3). Kayla Grall had eight points to lead Senior (4-6).
Iowa City West 61, Dubuque Hempstead 51
Audrey Koch had 18 points and Cora Saunders had 17 points, the duo combining for eight 3-pointers, Tuesday night in Dubuque.
Matayia Tellis added 11 points for West (4-4). Kaylie Springer led Hemsptead (4-6) with 22 points.
Cedar Rapids Washington 72, Waterloo East 40
The Warriors ran out to a 39-13 halftime lead in Waterloo.
Markea Jackson had 16 points and Orianna Crusoe added 13 points off the bnech for Washington (6-4).
Key’Lajaha Jefferson-Putman had 15 points for East (0-8).
Linn-Mar 67, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34
The Lions sped out to a 15-3 lead after one quarter Tuesday night in Marion.
Linn-Mar improved to 3-7.
Kalyn Wise had 10 points and 10 rebounds to pace Jefferson (2-8).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, 5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 53
Cedar Rapids Washington 72, Waterloo East 40
4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Dubuque Senior 40
Dubuque Wahlert 62, Iowa City Liberty 47
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 81, Western Dubuque 34
Iowa City West 61, Dubuque Hempstead 51
Linn-Mar 67, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34
Waterloo West 59, 5A No. 13 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 44
WAMAC
4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 49, 4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 47
Clear Creek Amana 58, Benton Community 38
Independence 49, South Tama 36
4A No. 12 Maquoketa 65, Dyersville Beckman 51
4A No. 2 Marion 51, West Delaware 17
Solon 33, Mount Vernon 17
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, Williamsburg 45
RIVER VALLEY
Anamosa 61, North Cedar 36
Bellevue 65, Camanche 44
2A No. 1 Cascade 49, Iowa City Regina 19
Durant 38, Tipton 37
Mid-Prairie 62, Wilton 44
Monticello 56, Northeast 39
2A No. 7 West Branch 55, 3A No. 11 West Liberty 43
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 56, Starmont 33
Calamus-Wheatland 58, Midland 10
Clinton Prince of Peace 57, Easton Valley 41
1A No. 8 East Buchanan 61, 1A No. 12 Springville 45
Lisbon 53, Cedar Valley Christian 21
2A No. 8 Maquoketa Valley 63, Central City 35
2A No. 3 North Linn 74, Edgewood-Colesburg 23
NORTHEAST IOWA
3A No. 5 Crestwood 59, New Hampton 39
Dunkerton 53, Oelwein 22
Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 62, 3A No. 14 Waukon 39
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 47, HLV 36
Colfax-Mingo 52, Keota 30
Iowa Valley 50, BGM 34
Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys 39
1A No. 1 Montezuma 84, Tri-County 7
1A No. 4 North Mahaska 50, 1A No. 10 Sigourney 28
UPPER IOWA
Elkader Central 50, South Winneshiek 19
Lansing Kee 54, West Central 21
2A No. 6 MFL MarMac 56, North Fayette Valley 36
Turkey Valley 61, Clayton Ridge 26
OTHERS
3A No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community 25
Highland 56, Hillcrest Academy 18
Jesup 53, Conrad BCLUW 39
North Tama 53, Don Bosco 25
Boys
4A No. 6 Cedar Falls 70, 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 58
Shooters gotta shoot, even if they’re in a slump, and Jaxon Heth fashions himself a shooter. So does his coach.
So does everyone else who watched him Tuesday night.
Heth went off for 21 points, hitting six 3-pointers, five in the first half as No. 6 CF built a double-digit lead. That included about a 30-footer from the volleyball line just before the halftime buzzer that put the Tigers ahead, 33-21.
» Full story: Unheralded Jaxon Heth comes off bench to help Cedar Falls past Cedar Rapids Prairie
4A No. 8 Iowa City West 54, 4A No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead 53
Without its two best defenders, Iowa City West showed it was still strong enough.
West claimed its first lead with 5:04 to go with a 3-point basket from sophomore Andrew Tauchen. Over the final five minutes, there was one tie and six lead changes. With West trailing, 53-52, Ben Vander Leest drove along the baseline and was fouled with 3.7 seconds left. He converted both free throws and handed Hempstead its first loss.
» Full story: Short-handed Iowa City West boys’ basketball outlasts No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead
Iowa City Liberty 64, Dubuque Wahlert 59
The Lightning won the final quarter 19-15 to pull away in North Liberty.
Andre Brandon had 17 points and Ira Hazeltine added 14 points to pace Liberty (5-2).
Cael Schmitt had 23 points and Jacob Schockemoehl had 22 points for Wahlert (2-5).
Linn-Mar 74, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54
The Lions had a big second half, outscoring the J-Hawks 42-26 at Jefferson High School.
John Steffen scored 22 points and Dylan Decklever added 20 for Linn-Mar (3-3).
Ozzie Meiborg had 20 points for Jefferson (2-5).
4A No. 4 Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 53
The Cougars led 28-26 at halftime, but couldn’t keep up with No. 4 Waterloo West at Kennedy.
Amar Kulijuhoui led West (7-1) with 17 points, all in the second half.
Caleb Schlaak had 11 points and Brayden Dolphin added 10 points for Kennedy (4-2).
Waterloo East 54, Cedar Rapids Washington 49
Waterloo East outscored the Warriors 20-6 in the third quarter at Washington High School.
Traer Owens had 13 points and Ramir Scott added 12 points for East (3-5).
Quincy Underwood had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (2-5).
Dubuque Senior 55, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44
Senior had four players score eight points or better, led by Kendrick Watkins-Hogue with 14, Tuesday night at Xavier.
The Rams improved to 5-1.
Jaylon Moses had 14 points to lead the Saints (2-5).
Marion 57, West Delaware 41
The Indians pushed to a 37-21 lead by halftime, and won in Marion.
Connor Whlaen had 16 points to lead Marion (7-1).
Blake DeMoss led West Delaware (3-6) with 12 points.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
4A No. 6 Cedar Falls 70, 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 58
Dubuque Senior 55, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44
Iowa City High 51, Western Dubuque 48
Iowa City Liberty 65, Dubuque Wahlert 59
4A No. 8 Iowa City West 54, 4A No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead 53
Linn-Mar 74, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54
Waterloo East 54, Cedar Rapids Washington 49
4A No. 4 Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 53
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 55, 3A No. 10 DeWitt Central 32
Clear Creek Amana 62, Benton Community 42
2A No. 5 Dyersville Beckman 52, Maquoketa 37
Independence 56, South Tama 36
Marion 57, West Delaware 41
3A No. 4 Mount Vernon 76, Solon 64
Williamsburg 44, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
RIVER VALLEY
2A No. 4 Camanche 72, Bellevue 34
Durant 67, Tipton 58
2A No. 7 Iowa City Regina 49, Cascade 43
Mid-Prairie 62, Wilton 44
Monticello 48, Northeast 33
North Cedar 66, Anamosa 44
West Branch 49, West Liberty 31
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 61, Starmont 27
Springville 86, East Buchanan 43
Maquoketa Valley 46, Central City 44
2A No. 3 North Linn 83, Edgewood-Colesburg 32
NORTHEAST IOWA
Clear Lake 67, Charles City 60
Decorah 55, Spring Grove (Minn.) 34
Waukon 66, Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 65
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 47, HLV 44
BGM 67, Iowa Valley 42
Keota 82, Colfax-Mingo 43
Lynnville-Sully 67, English Valleys 57
1A No. 2 Montezuma 83, Tri-County 31
UPPER IOWA
Lansing Kee 66, West Central 34
South Winneshiek 65, Elkader Central 25
OTHERS
Conrad BCLUW 48, Jesup 38
2A No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 46, Union Community 39
Don Bosco 54, North Tama 48
Highland 65, Hillcrest Academy 58
Lone Tree 71, Columbus Community 50
Washington (Iowa) 60, Albia 53