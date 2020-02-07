Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Feb. 7, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Girls
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 85, 5A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 53
Senior Night distraction? No way.
This was Senior Night determination. Senior Night destruction.
Aubrey Joens made the first seven 3-point shots she took in a 31-point display, and Class 5A top-ranked Iowa City High blitzed No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie early in an 85-53 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball stroll Friday night at City High School.
4A No. 2 Marion 57, 4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 46
With four players averaging double figures in scoring, Marion has a variety of options to take over a game.
Friday night, it was junior Ella Van Weelden.
“It makes the game so much easier,” Van Weelden said after she scored a game-high 19 points as Marion kept its unbeaten record intact (18-0, 17-0 Wamac) and earned the Indians their fifth Wamac division title in a row.
Iowa City Regina 46, 3A No. 11 West Liberty 40
Regina upset West Liberty in a River Valley Conference girls’ basketball showdown Friday night in Iowa City, 46-40.
It was a big turnaround for the Regals, who lost to the Comets, 49-38, on Jan. 20.
“We’ve battled through so many ups and downs so far this year, yet we continue to battle,” Regina Coach Mary Halvorson said
Annie Gahan led Regina (14-5) with 24 points. Macy Daufeldt had 11 points for West Liberty (16-4).
Iowa City West 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 38
Audrey Koch led West with 20 points in Iowa City.
Cora Saunders added 12 points and the Women of Troy (10-7) hit nine 3-pointers.
Sophia Barrett and Sadie Powell each had 10 points for Kennedy (9-10).
Iowa City Liberty 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44
The Lightning (3-14) outscored the J-Hawks 23-8 in the second quarter on the way to victory in North Liberty.
Kalyn Wise had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Jefferson (2-17).
Linn-Mar 48, Dubuque Wahlert 35
The Lions won Friday night in Dubuque, their fourth win in their last five games.
Alexis Beier had 14 points and Carly Printy added 11 points for Linn-Mar (8-11).
4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 43
The Saints held off an upset try by the Warriors Friday night at Xavier.
Libby Arnold had 12 points for Xavier (13-6). Hannah Stuelke had 14 points for Washington (9-10).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 64, Western Dubuque 24
4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 43
Dubuque Senior 73, Waterloo East 23
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 85, 5A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 53
Iowa City Liberty 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44
Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45
Linn-Mar 48, Dubuque Wahlert 35
5A No. 8 Waterloo West 50, Dubuque Hempstead 38
WAMAC
Benton Community 59, Independence 22
4A No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 49, Vinton-Shellsbrg 31
4A No. 2 Marion 57, 4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 46
Maquoketa 58, 4A No. 12 Clear Creek Amana 56
Mount Vernon 64, Dyersville Beckman 52
Solon 76, West Delaware 45
Williamsburg 53, South Tama 31
RIVER VALLEY
Bellevue 58, Northeast 46
2A No. 1 Cascade 46, 2A No. 12 Monticello 35
Iowa City Regina 46, 2A No. 11 West Liberty 40
Tipton 53, Wilton 42
West Branch 63, Mid-Prairie 25
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 33
1A No. 2 Bellevue Marquette 44, Clinton Prince of Peace 34
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian 19
East Buchanan 49, Central City 26
Easton Valley 52, Midland 41
2A No. 9 Maquoketa Valley 61, Starmont 22
2A No. 3 North Linn 59, 1A No. 10 Springville 24
NORTHEAST IOWA
New Hampton 70, Oelwein 10
Waukon 60, Charles CIty 34
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, 3A No. 5 Crestwood 31
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 60, Tri-County 20
Colfax-Mingo 66, HLV 45
1A No. 5 Montezuma 80, Lynnville-Sully 49
1A No. 3 North Mahaska 76, BGM 32
Sigourney 72, Keota 11
UPPER IOWA
1A No. 15 Elkader Central 55, West Central 41
Lansing Kee 63, South Winneshiek 27
Postville 45, Clayton Ridge 32
Turkey Valley 64, North Fayette Valley 53
OTHERS
Fort Madison 49, Washington (Iowa) 20
Jesup 54, Union Community 34
Boys
2A No. 3 North Linn 78, Springville 59
The numbers keep climbing higher and higher and getting more and more absurd and impressive.
The Class 2A third-ranked North Linn boys’ basketball team clinched its sixth consecutive Tri-Rivers Conference championship Friday night with a 78-59 win over Springville. This one was a West Division title, to be specific.
Austin Miller was the player of the game, with no question, finishing with 35 points and 11 rebounds.
4A No. 1 Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45
Top-ranked Iowa City West won its 12th straight game Friday night at Kennedy High School.
Nicholas Pepin led West (15-1) with 21 points, including five 3-point baskets.
Kenzie Reed had 15 points for Kennedy (9-7).
DeWitt Central 62, 3A No. 1 Marion 52
The Indians lost for the second time this week as the top-ranked team in Class 3A, this time at DeWitt.
The Sabers (12-5) got revenge for a 65-63 Marion win on Jan. 27. Gage Franck led Marion (15-3) with 13 points.
Linn-Mar 69, Dubuque Wahlert 60
Brady Klahn had 18 points, John Steffen had 17 points and Dylan Decklever had 15 points for Linn-Mar (7-8).
Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids Washington 52 (OT)
Jacob Beckmann had 18 points and Davis Wagner added 14 points for Xavier (8-9).
Campbell Mitvalsky led four players in double figures for Washington (3-14).
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 64, Iowa City Liberty 63
Ozzie Meiborg had 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead Jefferson (6-10).
Kelby Telander had 23 points for Liberty (8-8).
Cedar Rapids Prairie 69, Iowa City High 53
At Prairie, the Hawks won for the sixth time in the last seven games.
Elijah Ward (16), Max Lampe (15), Gabe Burkle (12) and Jonathan Mullins (10) all reached double figures in scoring for Prairie (12-5).
Keshawn Christian had 19 points to lead City High (6-9).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
4A No. 6 Cedar Falls 62, Western Dubuque 47
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 64, Iowa City Liberty 63
Cedar Rapids Prairie 69, Iowa City High 53
Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids Washington 52 (OT)
4A No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead 54, 4A No. 4 Waterloo West 43
4A No. 3 Dubuque Senior 85, Waterloo East 55
4A No. 1 Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45
Linn-Mar 69, Dubuque Wahlert 60
WAMAC
Benton Community 65, Independence 29
Center Point-Urbana 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
Clear Creek-Amana 66, Maquoketa 40
3A No. 5 Mount Vernon 58, Dyersville Beckman 40
DeWitt Central 62, 3A No. 1 Marion 52
West Delaware 65, Solon 41
Williamsburg 50, South Tama 26
RIVER VALLEY
2A No. 5 Camanche 91, Anamosa 65
Mid-Prairie 47, 2A No. 9 West Branch 41
Monticello 44, Cascade 37
Northeast Goose Lake 49, Bellevue 45
Tipton 86, Wilton 66
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Central City 65, East Buchanan 58
Clinton Prince of Peace 66, Bellevue Marquette 49
1A No. 1 Easton Valley 73, Midland 31
2A No. 3 North Linn 78, Springville 59
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 85, Waukon 54
Crestwood 53, Waverly-Shell Rock 43
New Hampton 56, Oelwein 43
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 69, Tri-County 41
BGM 62, North Mahaska 55
Colfax-Mingo 67, HLV 50
Iowa Valley at English Valleys
Keota 83, Sigourney 43
1A No. 8 Montezuma 77, Lynnville-Sully 56
UPPER IOWA
Elkader Central 46, West Central 31
South Winneshiek 55, Lansing Kee 43
Turkey Valley 69, North Fayette Valley 41
OTHERS
Burlington Notre Dame 59, Highland 44
Jesup 52, LaPorte City Union 48
New London 56, Hillcrest Academy 48
West Burlington 65, Lone Tree 41