Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Feb. 7, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Girls

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 85, 5A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 53

Senior Night distraction? No way.

This was Senior Night determination. Senior Night destruction.

Aubrey Joens made the first seven 3-point shots she took in a 31-point display, and Class 5A top-ranked Iowa City High blitzed No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie early in an 85-53 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball stroll Friday night at City High School.

4A No. 2 Marion 57, 4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 46

With four players averaging double figures in scoring, Marion has a variety of options to take over a game.

Friday night, it was junior Ella Van Weelden.

“It makes the game so much easier,” Van Weelden said after she scored a game-high 19 points as Marion kept its unbeaten record intact (18-0, 17-0 Wamac) and earned the Indians their fifth Wamac division title in a row.

Iowa City Regina 46, 3A No. 11 West Liberty 40

Regina upset West Liberty in a River Valley Conference girls’ basketball showdown Friday night in Iowa City, 46-40.

It was a big turnaround for the Regals, who lost to the Comets, 49-38, on Jan. 20.

“We’ve battled through so many ups and downs so far this year, yet we continue to battle,” Regina Coach Mary Halvorson said

Annie Gahan led Regina (14-5) with 24 points. Macy Daufeldt had 11 points for West Liberty (16-4).

Iowa City West 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 38

Audrey Koch led West with 20 points in Iowa City.

Cora Saunders added 12 points and the Women of Troy (10-7) hit nine 3-pointers.

Sophia Barrett and Sadie Powell each had 10 points for Kennedy (9-10).

Iowa City Liberty 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44

The Lightning (3-14) outscored the J-Hawks 23-8 in the second quarter on the way to victory in North Liberty.

Kalyn Wise had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Jefferson (2-17).

Linn-Mar 48, Dubuque Wahlert 35

The Lions won Friday night in Dubuque, their fourth win in their last five games.

Alexis Beier had 14 points and Carly Printy added 11 points for Linn-Mar (8-11).

4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 43

The Saints held off an upset try by the Warriors Friday night at Xavier.

Libby Arnold had 12 points for Xavier (13-6). Hannah Stuelke had 14 points for Washington (9-10).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 64, Western Dubuque 24

Dubuque Senior 73, Waterloo East 23

5A No. 8 Waterloo West 50, Dubuque Hempstead 38

WAMAC

Benton Community 59, Independence 22

4A No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 49, Vinton-Shellsbrg 31

Maquoketa 58, 4A No. 12 Clear Creek Amana 56

Mount Vernon 64, Dyersville Beckman 52

Solon 76, West Delaware 45

Williamsburg 53, South Tama 31

RIVER VALLEY

Bellevue 58, Northeast 46

2A No. 1 Cascade 46, 2A No. 12 Monticello 35

Tipton 53, Wilton 42

West Branch 63, Mid-Prairie 25

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 33

1A No. 2 Bellevue Marquette 44, Clinton Prince of Peace 34

Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian 19

East Buchanan 49, Central City 26

Easton Valley 52, Midland 41

2A No. 9 Maquoketa Valley 61, Starmont 22

2A No. 3 North Linn 59, 1A No. 10 Springville 24

NORTHEAST IOWA

New Hampton 70, Oelwein 10

Waukon 60, Charles CIty 34

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, 3A No. 5 Crestwood 31

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 60, Tri-County 20

Colfax-Mingo 66, HLV 45

1A No. 5 Montezuma 80, Lynnville-Sully 49

1A No. 3 North Mahaska 76, BGM 32

Sigourney 72, Keota 11

UPPER IOWA

1A No. 15 Elkader Central 55, West Central 41

Lansing Kee 63, South Winneshiek 27

Postville 45, Clayton Ridge 32

Turkey Valley 64, North Fayette Valley 53

OTHERS

Fort Madison 49, Washington (Iowa) 20

Jesup 54, Union Community 34

Boys

2A No. 3 North Linn 78, Springville 59

The numbers keep climbing higher and higher and getting more and more absurd and impressive.

The Class 2A third-ranked North Linn boys’ basketball team clinched its sixth consecutive Tri-Rivers Conference championship Friday night with a 78-59 win over Springville. This one was a West Division title, to be specific.

Austin Miller was the player of the game, with no question, finishing with 35 points and 11 rebounds.

» Full story: 2nd-quarter surge lifts North Linn past Springville for 6th straight conference championship

4A No. 1 Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45

Top-ranked Iowa City West won its 12th straight game Friday night at Kennedy High School.

Nicholas Pepin led West (15-1) with 21 points, including five 3-point baskets.

Kenzie Reed had 15 points for Kennedy (9-7).

DeWitt Central 62, 3A No. 1 Marion 52

The Indians lost for the second time this week as the top-ranked team in Class 3A, this time at DeWitt.

The Sabers (12-5) got revenge for a 65-63 Marion win on Jan. 27. Gage Franck led Marion (15-3) with 13 points.

Linn-Mar 69, Dubuque Wahlert 60

Brady Klahn had 18 points, John Steffen had 17 points and Dylan Decklever had 15 points for Linn-Mar (7-8).

Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids Washington 52 (OT)

Jacob Beckmann had 18 points and Davis Wagner added 14 points for Xavier (8-9).

Campbell Mitvalsky led four players in double figures for Washington (3-14).

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 64, Iowa City Liberty 63

Ozzie Meiborg had 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead Jefferson (6-10).

Kelby Telander had 23 points for Liberty (8-8).

Cedar Rapids Prairie 69, Iowa City High 53

At Prairie, the Hawks won for the sixth time in the last seven games.

Elijah Ward (16), Max Lampe (15), Gabe Burkle (12) and Jonathan Mullins (10) all reached double figures in scoring for Prairie (12-5).

Keshawn Christian had 19 points to lead City High (6-9).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

4A No. 6 Cedar Falls 62, Western Dubuque 47

4A No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead 54, 4A No. 4 Waterloo West 43

4A No. 3 Dubuque Senior 85, Waterloo East 55

WAMAC

Benton Community 65, Independence 29

Center Point-Urbana 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 40

Clear Creek-Amana 66, Maquoketa 40

3A No. 5 Mount Vernon 58, Dyersville Beckman 40

West Delaware 65, Solon 41

Williamsburg 50, South Tama 26

RIVER VALLEY

2A No. 5 Camanche 91, Anamosa 65

Mid-Prairie 47, 2A No. 9 West Branch 41

Monticello 44, Cascade 37

Northeast Goose Lake 49, Bellevue 45

Tipton 86, Wilton 66

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 52

Central City 65, East Buchanan 58

Clinton Prince of Peace 66, Bellevue Marquette 49

1A No. 1 Easton Valley 73, Midland 31

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 85, Waukon 54

Crestwood 53, Waverly-Shell Rock 43

New Hampton 56, Oelwein 43

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 69, Tri-County 41

BGM 62, North Mahaska 55

Colfax-Mingo 67, HLV 50

Iowa Valley at English Valleys

Keota 83, Sigourney 43

1A No. 8 Montezuma 77, Lynnville-Sully 56

UPPER IOWA

Elkader Central 46, West Central 31

South Winneshiek 55, Lansing Kee 43

Turkey Valley 69, North Fayette Valley 41

OTHERS

Burlington Notre Dame 59, Highland 44

Jesup 52, LaPorte City Union 48

New London 56, Hillcrest Academy 48

West Burlington 65, Lone Tree 41