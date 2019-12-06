Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 6, 2019)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Girls

4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 73, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32

The Xavier Saints rolled out a new defense Friday night.

“We’re not very big, so we tried to play to our strength,” Coach Tom Lilly said.

It featured Caitlynn Daniels at the point. That’s a strength.

Daniels swiped eight of Cedar Rapids Xavier’s 18 steals, and the Class 4A 10th-ranked Saints rolled past Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

» Full story: Quick-handed Xavier drops Jefferson

5A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, 5A No. 10 Iowa City West 52

Prairie rolled past West in a Class 5A top-10 battle Friday night at Prairie High School.

Senior Mallory McDermott had 38 points, including eight 3-pointers, and senior Sidney McCrea scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Prairie (2-0) raced out to a 45-22 halftime lead.

Junior Matayia Tellis led West (1-1) with 19 points. Junior Audrey Koch added 14 points.

Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Iowa City Liberty 35

Hannah Stuelke had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors at Washington High School.

Sydney Mitvalsky added 17 points for the Warriors (2-2), who finished things off with a 26-7 fourth quarter.

Sam McPherson led Liberty (0-3) with 13 points.

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 79, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37

The top-ranked Little Hawks opened the season with a convincing win on their home court.

Rose Nkumu led City High (1-0) with 22 points.

Sohia Barrett had 14 points to pace Kennedy (1-1).

Linn-Mar 37, Dubuque Senior 32

Despite scoring just two points in the second quarter and trailing at the half, 19-12, the Lions roared back to win a defensive battle in Dubuque.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Alexis Beier led Linn-Mar (1-2) with 16 points and five rebounds. Hallie Peak added nine points.

Iowa City Regina 53, Wilton 38

The Regals held the Beavers to just 11 points in the first half in Wilton.

Elly Gahan led Regina (2-0) with 15 points.

Ella Caffery had 15 points for Wilton (1-1).

Central City 57, Cedar Valley Christian 22

Emma Fritcher scored 16 points and Sara Reid had 15 points to lead the Wildcats (1-3) in Springville.

Abby Scroggs had 11 points to lead Cedar Valley Christian (0-2).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

5A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, 5A No. 10 Iowa City West 52

Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Iowa City Liberty 35

4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 73, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 79, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37

Linn-Mar 37, Dubuque Senior 32

5A No. 13 Waterloo West 72, Western Dubuque 34

WAMAC

Benton Community 50, West Delaware 34

Clear Creek Amana 43, Mount Vernon 34

4A No. 11 DeWitt Central 68, Williamsburg 49

Dyersville Beckman 61, South Tama 28

4A No. 12 Maquoketa 65, Independence 18

Solon 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 47

RIVER VALLEY

Bellevue 54, Anamosa 23

2A No. 1 Cascade 61, Camanche 16

Iowa City Regina 53, Wilton 38

Mid-Prairie 35, Tipton 28

3A No. 10 Monticello 67, North Cedar 21

2A No. 8 West Branch 59, Northeast 40

West Liberty 60, Durant 27

TRI-RIVERS

1A No. 4 Bellevue Marquette 60, Alburnett 30

1A No. 9 East Buchanan 59, Midland 13

Calamus-Wheatland 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Central City 57, Cedar Valley Christian 22

2A No. 13 Maquoketa Valley 49, Clinton Prince of Peace 44

1A No. 12 Springville 62, Lisbon 27

NORTHEAST IOWA

3A No. 15 Waukon 47, New Hampton 32

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 33, Keota 18

1A No. 10 Lynnville-Sully 62, BGM 25

1A No. 1 Montezuma 56, Colfax-Mingo 25

1A No. 5 North Mahaska 76, HLV 25

1A No. 3 Sigourney 58, English Valleys 26

Iowa Valley 46, Tri-County 16

UPPER IOWA

Elkader Central 47, North Fayette Valley 43 (2OT)

Postville 27, South Winneshiek 25

Turkey Valley 73, Lansing Kee 37

2A No. 9 MFL MarMac 75, West Central 30

OTHERS

Baxter 56, North Tama 20

Fairfield 61, Washington (Iowa) 48

Jesup 58, Wapsie Valley 28

Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23

2A No. 12 Mediapolis 68, Highland 35

Meskwaki 74, Valley Lutheran 17

West Burlington 73, WACO 42

Boys

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 68, Davenport North 56

Sometimes starting over from scratch with a basketball team isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and this Cedar Rapids Kennedy club is the definition of starting over from scratch.

Having 7.2 percent of your scoring back from a year ago isn’t much. Starting center Caleb Schlaak is the only Cougar to see much, if any, playing time last season.

Yet if Friday night is any indication, one thing you’ll be able to say about Kennedy in 2019-20 is it’ll play together. That’s an improvement that might just lead into an improvement in the win-loss column as well.

» Full story: Brand new Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys’ basketball team impressive in season opener

Marion 73, Center Point-Urbana 59

Gage Ranck scored 33 points, including eight 3-pointers, as the Indians rode a big final quarter in Center Point.

The game was tied 46-46 after three quarters.

Connor Whalen added 12 points and Jaffer Murphy had 10 for Marion (2-0).

Kole Tupa led CPU (0-1) with 18 points.

Central City 67, Cedar Valley Christian 43

Nick Reid scored 35 points to lead the Wildcats in Springville.

Patrick Wade added 10 points for Central City (3-0).

Zach Slama had 16 points for Cedar Valley Christian (0-2).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 68, Davenport North 56

Davenport Assumption 73, Dubuque Wahlert 57

WAMAC

Benton Community 49, West Delaware 39

Dyersville Beckman 61, South Tama 17

Marion 73, Center Point-Urbana 59

Mount Vernon 69, Clear Creek Amana 52

Vinton-Shellsburg 58, Solon 56

RIVER VALLEY

Bellevue 47, Anamosa 44

Camanche 65, Cascade 58

Iowa City Regina 72, Wilton 48

Monticello 65, North Cedar 36

Tipton 57, Mid-Prairie 48

Northeast Goose Lake 65, West Branch 55

Durant 70, West Liberty 48

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 56, Bellevue Marquette 28

Central City 67, Cedar Valley Christian 43

Easton Valley 72, Starmont 51

Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Calamus-Wheatland 45

Maquoketa Valley 42, Clinton Prince of Peace 41

Springville 80, Lisbon 49

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Keota 66, Belle Plaine 56

BGM 67, Lynnville-Sully 56

Montezuma 81, Colfax-Mingo 46

North Mahaska 51, HLV 26

Sigourney 56, English Valleys 50

Iowa Valley 51, Tri-County 32

UPPER IOWA

North Fayette Valley 64, Elkader Central 48

South Winneshiek 59, Postville 44

Turkey Valley 58, Lansing Kee 29

OTHERS

Baxter 56, North Tama 36

Louisa-Muscatine 62, Hillcrest Academy 31

Highland 61, Mediapolis 40

Wapsie Valley 72, Jesup 54

WACO 58, West Burlington 51

Fairfield 61, Washington (Iowa) 48