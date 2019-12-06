Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 6, 2019)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Girls
4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 73, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32
The Xavier Saints rolled out a new defense Friday night.
“We’re not very big, so we tried to play to our strength,” Coach Tom Lilly said.
It featured Caitlynn Daniels at the point. That’s a strength.
Daniels swiped eight of Cedar Rapids Xavier’s 18 steals, and the Class 4A 10th-ranked Saints rolled past Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
» Full story: Quick-handed Xavier drops Jefferson
5A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, 5A No. 10 Iowa City West 52
Prairie rolled past West in a Class 5A top-10 battle Friday night at Prairie High School.
Senior Mallory McDermott had 38 points, including eight 3-pointers, and senior Sidney McCrea scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Prairie (2-0) raced out to a 45-22 halftime lead.
Junior Matayia Tellis led West (1-1) with 19 points. Junior Audrey Koch added 14 points.
Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Iowa City Liberty 35
Hannah Stuelke had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors at Washington High School.
Sydney Mitvalsky added 17 points for the Warriors (2-2), who finished things off with a 26-7 fourth quarter.
Sam McPherson led Liberty (0-3) with 13 points.
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 79, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37
The top-ranked Little Hawks opened the season with a convincing win on their home court.
Rose Nkumu led City High (1-0) with 22 points.
Sohia Barrett had 14 points to pace Kennedy (1-1).
Linn-Mar 37, Dubuque Senior 32
Despite scoring just two points in the second quarter and trailing at the half, 19-12, the Lions roared back to win a defensive battle in Dubuque.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Alexis Beier led Linn-Mar (1-2) with 16 points and five rebounds. Hallie Peak added nine points.
Iowa City Regina 53, Wilton 38
The Regals held the Beavers to just 11 points in the first half in Wilton.
Elly Gahan led Regina (2-0) with 15 points.
Ella Caffery had 15 points for Wilton (1-1).
Central City 57, Cedar Valley Christian 22
Emma Fritcher scored 16 points and Sara Reid had 15 points to lead the Wildcats (1-3) in Springville.
Abby Scroggs had 11 points to lead Cedar Valley Christian (0-2).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, 5A No. 10 Iowa City West 52
Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Iowa City Liberty 35
4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 73, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 79, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37
Linn-Mar 37, Dubuque Senior 32
5A No. 13 Waterloo West 72, Western Dubuque 34
WAMAC
Benton Community 50, West Delaware 34
Clear Creek Amana 43, Mount Vernon 34
4A No. 11 DeWitt Central 68, Williamsburg 49
Dyersville Beckman 61, South Tama 28
4A No. 12 Maquoketa 65, Independence 18
Solon 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 47
RIVER VALLEY
Bellevue 54, Anamosa 23
2A No. 1 Cascade 61, Camanche 16
Iowa City Regina 53, Wilton 38
Mid-Prairie 35, Tipton 28
3A No. 10 Monticello 67, North Cedar 21
2A No. 8 West Branch 59, Northeast 40
West Liberty 60, Durant 27
TRI-RIVERS
1A No. 4 Bellevue Marquette 60, Alburnett 30
1A No. 9 East Buchanan 59, Midland 13
Calamus-Wheatland 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Central City 57, Cedar Valley Christian 22
2A No. 13 Maquoketa Valley 49, Clinton Prince of Peace 44
1A No. 12 Springville 62, Lisbon 27
NORTHEAST IOWA
3A No. 15 Waukon 47, New Hampton 32
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 33, Keota 18
1A No. 10 Lynnville-Sully 62, BGM 25
1A No. 1 Montezuma 56, Colfax-Mingo 25
1A No. 5 North Mahaska 76, HLV 25
1A No. 3 Sigourney 58, English Valleys 26
Iowa Valley 46, Tri-County 16
UPPER IOWA
Elkader Central 47, North Fayette Valley 43 (2OT)
Postville 27, South Winneshiek 25
Turkey Valley 73, Lansing Kee 37
2A No. 9 MFL MarMac 75, West Central 30
OTHERS
Baxter 56, North Tama 20
Fairfield 61, Washington (Iowa) 48
Jesup 58, Wapsie Valley 28
Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23
2A No. 12 Mediapolis 68, Highland 35
Meskwaki 74, Valley Lutheran 17
West Burlington 73, WACO 42
Boys
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 68, Davenport North 56
Sometimes starting over from scratch with a basketball team isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and this Cedar Rapids Kennedy club is the definition of starting over from scratch.
Having 7.2 percent of your scoring back from a year ago isn’t much. Starting center Caleb Schlaak is the only Cougar to see much, if any, playing time last season.
Yet if Friday night is any indication, one thing you’ll be able to say about Kennedy in 2019-20 is it’ll play together. That’s an improvement that might just lead into an improvement in the win-loss column as well.
» Full story: Brand new Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys’ basketball team impressive in season opener
Marion 73, Center Point-Urbana 59
Gage Ranck scored 33 points, including eight 3-pointers, as the Indians rode a big final quarter in Center Point.
The game was tied 46-46 after three quarters.
Connor Whalen added 12 points and Jaffer Murphy had 10 for Marion (2-0).
Kole Tupa led CPU (0-1) with 18 points.
Central City 67, Cedar Valley Christian 43
Nick Reid scored 35 points to lead the Wildcats in Springville.
Patrick Wade added 10 points for Central City (3-0).
Zach Slama had 16 points for Cedar Valley Christian (0-2).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 68, Davenport North 56
Davenport Assumption 73, Dubuque Wahlert 57
WAMAC
Benton Community 49, West Delaware 39
Dyersville Beckman 61, South Tama 17
Marion 73, Center Point-Urbana 59
Mount Vernon 69, Clear Creek Amana 52
Vinton-Shellsburg 58, Solon 56
RIVER VALLEY
Bellevue 47, Anamosa 44
Camanche 65, Cascade 58
Iowa City Regina 72, Wilton 48
Monticello 65, North Cedar 36
Tipton 57, Mid-Prairie 48
Northeast Goose Lake 65, West Branch 55
Durant 70, West Liberty 48
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 56, Bellevue Marquette 28
Central City 67, Cedar Valley Christian 43
Easton Valley 72, Starmont 51
Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Calamus-Wheatland 45
Maquoketa Valley 42, Clinton Prince of Peace 41
Springville 80, Lisbon 49
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Keota 66, Belle Plaine 56
BGM 67, Lynnville-Sully 56
Montezuma 81, Colfax-Mingo 46
North Mahaska 51, HLV 26
Sigourney 56, English Valleys 50
Iowa Valley 51, Tri-County 32
UPPER IOWA
North Fayette Valley 64, Elkader Central 48
South Winneshiek 59, Postville 44
Turkey Valley 58, Lansing Kee 29
OTHERS
Baxter 56, North Tama 36
Louisa-Muscatine 62, Hillcrest Academy 31
Highland 61, Mediapolis 40
Wapsie Valley 72, Jesup 54
WACO 58, West Burlington 51
Fairfield 61, Washington (Iowa) 48