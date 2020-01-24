Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 24, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Girls

5A No. 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 28

Mallory McDermott scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, and Cedar Rapids Prairie stayed undefeated with an emphatic 59-28 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington in a non-conference girls’ basketball game between the Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Friday night.

“I’m about as optimistic as anybody, but I don’t think anybody expected this,” McDermott said after the Hawks improved to 13-0.

» Full story: Cedar Rapids Prairie girls’ basketball stymies Washington, moves to 13-0

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 65, 4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 64

Three days after overcoming a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win in overtime at No. 7 Cedar Falls, City High faced an even bigger hole.

Bigger shortfall, bigger comeback.

City High (11-0) trailed by 13 points on two occasions in the first half and entered the fourth quarter down by 10, but rallied for the win.

» Full story: No. 1 Iowa City High girls’ basketball still unbeaten after another stirring comeback

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44

Sophomore Ella Cadenhead hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 11 points in Kennedy’s home win.

Cadenhead was part of a balanced offensive attack for the Cougars (8-6), who got 10 points apiece from Sadie Powell and Tori Knight. Kennedy scored the first nine points of the game and never relinquished that lead.

Arianna Hawkins and Kalyn Wise had 12 points apiece to lead Jefferson (2-13). Aubrey Luvan added 11.

— Jeff Johnson, The Gazette

Iowa City West 63, Iowa City Liberty 44

Audrey Koch had 24 points as the Women of Troy cruised in North Liberty. Matayia Tellis added 15 for West (7-5).

Sam McPherson and Keiko Ono-Fullard each had 12 points for Liberty (1-11).

5A No. 8 Waterloo West 65, Linn-Mar 46

The Lions led 26-25 at halftime, but couldn’t finish the upset of the Wahawks at Linn-Mar.

Alexis Beier had 15 points for Linn-Mar (4-10). Halli Poock had 25 points and Sahara Williams added 17 points for West (11-2).

4A No. 2 Marion 80, West Delaware 29

Ella Van Weelden (18), Sadie Struchen (17) and Kayba Laube (16) led Marion in scoring at home.

The Indians (12-0) raced out to a 26-3 lead after one quarter on the Hawks (1-14).

Allison Collier had 10 points for West Delaware.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo East 9

Dubuque Hempstead 44, Dubuque Wahlert 43

Dubuque Senior 43, Western Dubuque 34

WAMAC

Benton Community 45, Williamsburg 26

4A No. 15 Clear Creek Amana 68, Independence 27

Maquoketa 62, Dyersville Beckman 46

4A No. 2 Marion 80, West Delaware 29

Solon 44, Mount Vernon 34

4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana at South Tama, ppd.

4A No. 10 DeWitt Central at Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd.

RIVER VALLEY

3A No. 12 West Liberty 59, North Cedar 28

Anamosa at Iowa City Regina, ppd.

Camanche at Mid-Prairie, ppd.

2A No. 1 Cascade at Tipton, ppd.

Wilton at Bellevue, ppd.

Northeast at Durant, ppd.

2A No. 6 West Branch at Monticello, ppd.

TRI-RIVERS

1A No. 3 Bellevue Marquette 53, Midland 33

Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian 23

1A No. 13 East Buchanan 59, 2A No. 9 Maquoketa Valley 37

2A No. 3 North Linn 76, Starmont 9

Springville 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 20

Alburnett at Central City, ppd.

Calamus-Wheatland at Lisbon

NORTHEAST IOWA

3A No. 2 Crestwood at Charles City, ppd.

Oelwein at Waukon, ppd.

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

BGM 69, HLV 35

Iowa Valley 50, Belle Plaine 25

Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully, ppd.

1A No. 1 Montezuma at 1A No. 4 North Mahaska, ppd.

Sigourney at Tri-County, ppd.

UPPER IOWA

1A No. 15 Elkader Central 61, Postville 32

2A No. 5 MFL MarMac 52, Turkey Valley 36

North Fayette Valley 60, West Central 25

South Winneshiek 44, Clayton Ridge 41

OTHERS

Denver 64, Union Community 52

Wapello 68, Highland 47

Washington 50, Mount Pleasant 47 (OT)

Baxter at Meskwaki, ppd.

Collins-Maxwell at North Tama, ppd.

Hillcrest Academy at Pekin, ppd.

Jesup at Aplington-Parkersburg, ppd.

Boys

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 76, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 74

They began the week getting blown out by a city rival. The Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks ended the week with by upsetting one.

The J-Hawks built a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and got a defensive stop at the end to hold off Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 76-74, Friday night in a highly entertaining game on the Cougars’ Hall of Fame Night.

What a turnaround for Jefferson (4-7), which lost by 31 Monday night at Cedar Rapids Prairie and by 12 Tuesday night at Dubuque Wahlert. What a win.

» Full story: Cedar Rapids Jefferson boys’ basketball ends tough week with big-time win over Kennedy

Cedar Rapids Prairie 70, Cedar Rapids Washington 65 (OT)

Caden Stoffer scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Cedar Rapids Prairie outlasted Cedar Rapids Washington, 70-65, in a non-conference boys’ basketball game between Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Friday night at Washington High School.

The Hawks (9-4) overcame a buzzer-beating 3-point bank shot by Washington’s Jesse Sellers at the end of regulation.

Prairie scored the first three points of overtime, on a free throw by Gabe Burkle and a layup by Elijah Ward, and led the rest of the way.

Ward led all scorers with 22 points. Stoffer added 17, and Jackson Nove added 12.

Quincy Underwood paced Washington (3-10) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Jamar Thuman scored 14 points, and Riley Pankey supplied 12 points and nine steals.

Stoffer’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in regulation put Prairie ahead, 54-52, then he added two free throws shortly thereafter to make it 56-52.

But Pankey hit a trey, then Sellers banked home another to force overtime.

— Jeff Linder, The Gazette

4A No. 2 Waterloo West 43, Linn-Mar 41

The Wahawks hit a last-minute shot to escape an upset attempt by the Lions in Waterloo.

John Steffen had 14 points to pace Linn-Mar (4-6), which trailed 33-22 at the start of the fourth quarter, but had the game tied at 41-41 with a minute to play.

Isaiah Johnson had 14 points for West (9-2).

4A No. 3 Iowa City West 49, Iowa City Liberty 30

The Trojans won their seventh straight, topping the Lightning in North Liberty.

West (10-1) led just 16-15 at halftime, but outscored the Lightning 19-9 in the third quarter. Tate Crane had 16 points and Christian Barnes added 13 points.

Andre Brandon had 10 points to lead Liberty (6-4).

3A No. 2 Marion 58, West Delaware 44

Marion trailed after three quarters, 34-33, but came alive in the final eight minutes in Manchester.

Connor Whalen had 16 points, including 10 in the second half, to pace Marion (12-1). Will Henricksen had 14 points, Gage Franck had 12 points and Jaffer Murphy 10 points.

Kyle Kelley scored 15 points for West Delaware (4-10).

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Iowa City High 38

The Saints raced out to a 15-7 first-quarter lead and never trailed at Xavier.

Jake Beckmann had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Davis Wagner added 12 points for Xavier (4-6).

Keshawn Christian led City (5-5) with 11 points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

4A No. 4 Cedar Falls 68, Waterloo East 40

4A No. 5 Dubuque Hempstead 72, Dubuque Wahlert 65

4A No. 8 Dubuque Senior 57, Western Dubuque 49

WAMAC

Benton Community 52, Williamsburg 49

Clear Creek Amana 74, Independence 46

2A No. 6 Dyersville Beckman 63, Maquoketa 38

South Tama at Center Point-Urbana, ppd.

Vinton-Shellsburg at DeWitt Central, ppd.

RIVER VALLEY

North Cedar 67, West Liberty 25

Anamosa at 2A No. 9 Iowa City Regina, ppd.

Cascade at Tipton, ppd.

Wilton at Bellevue, ppd.

2A No. 2 Camanche at Mid-Prairie, ppd.

Northeast at Durant, ppd.

2A No. 9 West Branch at Monticello, ppd.

TRI-RIVERS

1A No. 1 Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian 41

Maquoketa Valley 48, East Buchanan 45

Midland 50, Bellevue Marquette 47

Springville 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

Alburnett at Central City, ppd.

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 65, Crestwood 64

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 46

Waukon at Oelwein, ppd.

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

Belle Plaine 52, Iowa Valley 32

BGM 71, HLV 46

Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully, ppd.

1A No. 4 Montezuma at North Mahaska, ppd.

Sigourney at Tri-County, ppd.

UPPER IOWA

MFL MarMac 59, Turkey Valley 55

North Fayette Valley 53, West Central 37

Postville 54, Elkader Central 28

South Winneshiek 69, Clayton Ridge 42

OTHERS

Denver 44, Union Community 36

1A No. 10 Highland 54, Wapello 43

Washington (Iowa) 55, Mount Pleasant 54

Baxter at Meskwaki, ppd.

Collins-Maxwell at North Tama, ppd.

Hillcrest Academy at Pekin, ppd.

Jesup at Aplington-Parkersburg, ppd.