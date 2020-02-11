Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Feb. 11, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Girls

4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 53, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 40

The Xavier Saints had one final chance to make a lasting impression before regional pairings are released.

They did all they could. Now, their postseason fate lies with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Libby Arnold collected 19 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead Xavier past Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 53-40, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday night at Kennedy High School.

» Full story: With girls’ basketball pairings approaching, Xavier makes a strong final impression

2A No. 6 West Branch 52, Iowa City Regina 31

In Iowa City, West Branch took down Regina 52-31 to win the River Valley Conference South crown outright, its first outright title since 1972.

Sasha Koening had 20 points to lead West Branch (18-3) and Kaiya Luneckas set a school record with 23 rebounds.

Elly Gahan had 10 points for Regina (14-7).

Western Dubuque 50, Linn-Mar 49

The Bobcats ended the Lions’ three-game win streak with a buzzer-beater by Maddie Goodman Tuesday night in Marion.

Madison Maahs had 21 points and Jenna Fiedler had 16 points and five assists for Western Dubuque (6-14).

Alexis Beier had 15 points and Keegan Krejca had 10 points and eight rebounds for Linn-Mar (8-12).

Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Iowa City West 57

Hannah Stuelke had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors in Iowa City.

Audrey Koch countered with 25 points for West (10-9). Marek McBride added 12 points, including three 3-pointers, for Washington (10-10).

Iowa City High 85, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43

The top-ranked Little Hawks coasted at Jefferson High School.

Paige Rocca led with 19 points, Aubrey Joens had 17 points and Rose Nkumu and Kelsey Joens each scored 15 points for City High (19-0).

Kalyn Wise had 15 points and seven rebounds for Jefferson (2-18).

4A No. 2 Marion 57, Mount Vernon 32

Kayba Laube had 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Indians rolled in Marion.

Riley Wright had 12 points and Ella Van Weelden added 11 points for Marion (19-0).

Natalie Welch led Mount Vernon (6-15) with nine points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque Wahlert 49

5A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 55, Iowa City Liberty 43

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 85, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44

5A No. 8 Waterloo West 69, Dubuque Senior 49

WAMAC

4A No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 73, Dyersville Beckman 37

4A No. 12 Clear Creek Amana 55, Benton Community 53

Maquoketa 69, Solon 56

4A No. 2 Marion 57, Mount Vernon 32

South Tama 36, Independence 27

Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Williamsburg 48

RIVER VALLEY

Bellevue Marquette 42, Anamosa 38

Camanche 29, Tipton 27

2A No. 1 Cascade 55, North Fayette Valley 25

3A No. 11 West Liberty 65, Wilton 44

TRI-RIVERS

Clinton Prince of Peace 51, Midland 34

East Buchanan 43, Alburnett 19

Easton Valley 37, Lisbon 27

2A No. 3 North Linn 72, Central City 30

1A No. 10 Springville 51, 2A No. 9 Maquoketa Valley 42

NORTHEAST IOWA

3A No. 5 Crestwood 67, New Hampton 44

Waukon 53, Decorah 42

4A No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Charles City 37

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

1A No. 5 Montezuma 73, Grundy Center 55

UPPER IOWA

Lansing Kee 63, Spring Grove (Minn.) 28

OTHERS

Danville 53, Hillcrest Academy 32

Boys

3A No. 4 Mount Vernon 71, 3A No. 5 Marion 62

A 10-0 run late in the third quarter put the Mustangs over the top multiple ways in a 71-62 win over Marion at a loud Mount Vernon gym.

That’s a Wamac East Division title for Class 3A’s fourth-ranked team. It’s also an overall league championship, as Mount Vernon has clinched a better league record than Clear Creek Amana and Center Point-Urbana, which are still dueling for West Division honors.

Noah Erickson was unbelieveable in a 27-point performance that included making all five of his free throws and 11 of his 14 field-goal attempts.

» Full story: Mount Vernon beats Marion to win Wamac Conference boys’ basketball championship

Western Dubuque 61, Linn-Mar 53

The Lions led 20-19 at the halftime but didn’t hold on in Epworth.

John Steffen had 20 points and Luke Passmore added 10 points for Linn-Mar (8-10).

Calvin Harris and Payton Quagliano each had 12 points to lead Western Dubuque (5-13).

4A No. 4 Iowa City West 79, Cedar Rapids Washington 44

West bounced back from a loss Saturday to Cedar Falls to win big at Washington High School.

The Trojans led 23-10 after one quarter. Benjamin Vander Leest led the way with 20 points and Even Brauns added 17 points for West (16-2).

Quincy Underwood had 10 points for Washington (3-15).

Cedar Rapids Prairie 63, Iowa City Liberty 54

Jonathan Mullins had 14 points and Elijah Ward added 12 as the Hawks won at Prairie High School.

Caden Stoffer and Gabe Burkle each added 10 points for Prairie (13-5). Ira Hazeltine led Liberty (9-9) with 12 points.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55

Caleb Schlaak had 32 points to lead the Cougars past the Saints at Xavier.

Kenzie Reed added 13 points for Kennedy (10-7). Davis Wagner had 18 points for Xavier (8-10).

West Branch 56, Iowa City Regina 50

The Bears (17-3) clinched the RVC South title.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

4A No. 2 Cedar Falls 72, Dubuque Wahlert 48

Iowa City High 85, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 75

4A No. 3 Waterloo West 51, 4A No. 7 Dubuque Senior 50

WAMAC

Center Point-Urbana 55, 2A No. 7 Dyersville Beckman 39

Independence 71, South Tama 55

Maquoketa 69, Solon 56

Williamsburg 43, Vinton-Shellsburg 30

RIVER VALLEY

Anamosa 81, Tipton 68

Cascade 49, Northeast 36

Mid-Prairie 67, Durant 56

2A No. 8 Monticello 49, 2A No. 5 Camanche 45

North Cedar 77, Bellevue 50

West Branch 56, Iowa City Regina 50

Wilton 45, West Liberty 44

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 67, East Buchanan 58

1A No. 1 Easton Valley 63, Lisbon 46

Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Starmont 34

2A No. 2 North Linn 79, Central City 38

Springville 69, Maquoketa Valley 37

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 73, New Hampton 53

Decorah 82, Waukon 40

Wapsie Valley 67, Oelwein 41

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Charles City 44

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

BGM 55, Conrad BCLUW 50

Eddyville EBF 72, Lynnville-Sully 49

English Valleys 51, Collins-Maxwell 48

Keota 69, Davis County 52

1A No. 6 Montezuma 61, Grundy Center 54

UPPER IOWA

Lansing Kee 71, West Central 43

MFL MarMac 55, North Fayette Valley 49

South Winneshiek 70, Elkader Central 46

Turkey Valley 73, Clayton Ridge 32

OTHERS

Highland 54, Lone Tree 50

Hillcrest Academy 60, Danville 56

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Jesup 41

Waterloo Columbus 51, Union Community 44