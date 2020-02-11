Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Feb. 11, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Girls
4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 53, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 40
The Xavier Saints had one final chance to make a lasting impression before regional pairings are released.
They did all they could. Now, their postseason fate lies with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Libby Arnold collected 19 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead Xavier past Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 53-40, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday night at Kennedy High School.
» Full story: With girls’ basketball pairings approaching, Xavier makes a strong final impression
2A No. 6 West Branch 52, Iowa City Regina 31
In Iowa City, West Branch took down Regina 52-31 to win the River Valley Conference South crown outright, its first outright title since 1972.
Sasha Koening had 20 points to lead West Branch (18-3) and Kaiya Luneckas set a school record with 23 rebounds.
Elly Gahan had 10 points for Regina (14-7).
Western Dubuque 50, Linn-Mar 49
The Bobcats ended the Lions’ three-game win streak with a buzzer-beater by Maddie Goodman Tuesday night in Marion.
Madison Maahs had 21 points and Jenna Fiedler had 16 points and five assists for Western Dubuque (6-14).
Alexis Beier had 15 points and Keegan Krejca had 10 points and eight rebounds for Linn-Mar (8-12).
Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Iowa City West 57
Hannah Stuelke had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors in Iowa City.
Audrey Koch countered with 25 points for West (10-9). Marek McBride added 12 points, including three 3-pointers, for Washington (10-10).
Iowa City High 85, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43
The top-ranked Little Hawks coasted at Jefferson High School.
Paige Rocca led with 19 points, Aubrey Joens had 17 points and Rose Nkumu and Kelsey Joens each scored 15 points for City High (19-0).
Kalyn Wise had 15 points and seven rebounds for Jefferson (2-18).
4A No. 2 Marion 57, Mount Vernon 32
Kayba Laube had 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Indians rolled in Marion.
Riley Wright had 12 points and Ella Van Weelden added 11 points for Marion (19-0).
Natalie Welch led Mount Vernon (6-15) with nine points.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque Wahlert 49
5A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 55, Iowa City Liberty 43
Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Iowa City West 51
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 85, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44
5A No. 8 Waterloo West 69, Dubuque Senior 49
WAMAC
4A No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 73, Dyersville Beckman 37
4A No. 12 Clear Creek Amana 55, Benton Community 53
Maquoketa 69, Solon 56
4A No. 2 Marion 57, Mount Vernon 32
South Tama 36, Independence 27
Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Williamsburg 48
RIVER VALLEY
Bellevue Marquette 42, Anamosa 38
Camanche 29, Tipton 27
2A No. 1 Cascade 55, North Fayette Valley 25
3A No. 11 West Liberty 65, Wilton 44
TRI-RIVERS
1A No. 2 Bellevue Marquette 42, Anamosa 38
Clinton Prince of Peace 51, Midland 34
East Buchanan 43, Alburnett 19
Easton Valley 37, Lisbon 27
2A No. 3 North Linn 72, Central City 30
1A No. 10 Springville 51, 2A No. 9 Maquoketa Valley 42
NORTHEAST IOWA
3A No. 5 Crestwood 67, New Hampton 44
Waukon 53, Decorah 42
4A No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Charles City 37
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
1A No. 5 Montezuma 73, Grundy Center 55
UPPER IOWA
2A No. 1 Cascade 55, North Fayette Valley 25
Lansing Kee 63, Spring Grove (Minn.) 28
OTHERS
Danville 53, Hillcrest Academy 32
Boys
3A No. 4 Mount Vernon 71, 3A No. 5 Marion 62
A 10-0 run late in the third quarter put the Mustangs over the top multiple ways in a 71-62 win over Marion at a loud Mount Vernon gym.
That’s a Wamac East Division title for Class 3A’s fourth-ranked team. It’s also an overall league championship, as Mount Vernon has clinched a better league record than Clear Creek Amana and Center Point-Urbana, which are still dueling for West Division honors.
Noah Erickson was unbelieveable in a 27-point performance that included making all five of his free throws and 11 of his 14 field-goal attempts.
» Full story: Mount Vernon beats Marion to win Wamac Conference boys’ basketball championship
Western Dubuque 61, Linn-Mar 53
The Lions led 20-19 at the halftime but didn’t hold on in Epworth.
John Steffen had 20 points and Luke Passmore added 10 points for Linn-Mar (8-10).
Calvin Harris and Payton Quagliano each had 12 points to lead Western Dubuque (5-13).
4A No. 4 Iowa City West 79, Cedar Rapids Washington 44
West bounced back from a loss Saturday to Cedar Falls to win big at Washington High School.
The Trojans led 23-10 after one quarter. Benjamin Vander Leest led the way with 20 points and Even Brauns added 17 points for West (16-2).
Quincy Underwood had 10 points for Washington (3-15).
Cedar Rapids Prairie 63, Iowa City Liberty 54
Jonathan Mullins had 14 points and Elijah Ward added 12 as the Hawks won at Prairie High School.
Caden Stoffer and Gabe Burkle each added 10 points for Prairie (13-5). Ira Hazeltine led Liberty (9-9) with 12 points.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55
Caleb Schlaak had 32 points to lead the Cougars past the Saints at Xavier.
Kenzie Reed added 13 points for Kennedy (10-7). Davis Wagner had 18 points for Xavier (8-10).
West Branch 56, Iowa City Regina 50
The Bears (17-3) clinched the RVC South title.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
4A No. 2 Cedar Falls 72, Dubuque Wahlert 48
Iowa City High 85, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 75
4A No. 4 Iowa City West 79, Cedar Rapids Washington 44
4A No. 3 Waterloo West 51, 4A No. 7 Dubuque Senior 50
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 55, 2A No. 7 Dyersville Beckman 39
Independence 71, South Tama 55
Maquoketa 69, Solon 56
Williamsburg 43, Vinton-Shellsburg 30
RIVER VALLEY
Anamosa 81, Tipton 68
Cascade 49, Northeast 36
Mid-Prairie 67, Durant 56
2A No. 8 Monticello 49, 2A No. 5 Camanche 45
North Cedar 77, Bellevue 50
Wilton 45, West Liberty 44
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 67, East Buchanan 58
1A No. 1 Easton Valley 63, Lisbon 46
Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Starmont 34
2A No. 2 North Linn 79, Central City 38
Springville 69, Maquoketa Valley 37
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 73, New Hampton 53
Decorah 82, Waukon 40
Wapsie Valley 67, Oelwein 41
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Charles City 44
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
BGM 55, Conrad BCLUW 50
Eddyville EBF 72, Lynnville-Sully 49
English Valleys 51, Collins-Maxwell 48
Keota 69, Davis County 52
1A No. 6 Montezuma 61, Grundy Center 54
UPPER IOWA
Lansing Kee 71, West Central 43
MFL MarMac 55, North Fayette Valley 49
South Winneshiek 70, Elkader Central 46
Turkey Valley 73, Clayton Ridge 32
OTHERS
Highland 54, Lone Tree 50
Hillcrest Academy 60, Danville 56
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Jesup 41
Waterloo Columbus 51, Union Community 44