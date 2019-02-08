Iowa high school basketball roundup: Feb. 8 area scores, stats and more

Gazette area girls’ and boys’ basketball scores, stats and coverage for Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

Girls

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 62, 5A No. 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 36

A second-quarter explosion by Aubrey Joens gave Iowa City High some separation. Then the Little Hawks’ defense made it stick.

Class 5A top-ranked City High overwhelmed No. 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie in the middle two quarters and moved into sole possession of the MVC Mississippi Division lead with a 62-36 girls’ basketball rout Friday night at Prairie High School.

“I couldn’t be more pleased,” City Coach Bill McTaggart said. “The last five minutes weren’t very good, but up to then, that’s the best we’ve played all season.”

5A No. 12 Cedar Rapids Washington 64, 4A No. 13 Cedar Rapids Xavier 51

Its Senior Night got canceled this week by, what else, the weather.

So Cedar Rapids Washington had a faux one Friday night at Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ron Thillen Gymnasium. Warriors seniors were introduced before the game and each presented a rose by a Xavier player.

Sometimes high school sports can be really, really great.

“We didn’t know they were going to do that until we got here,” Washington Coach Chris James said, after a second-half spurt gave his girls a 64-51 win. “Kudos to Coach (Tom) Lilly and his staff, the AD here (Andy Umthun). In competition, you want to go beat each other’s brains out, but this was just a nice gesture, and I know our kids appreciated it.”

5A No. 10 Iowa City West 70, Cedar Rapids Kennnedy 54

Emma Koch scored 24 points and led No. 10 Iowa City West to victory at Kennedy High School. Lauren Zacharias added 17 points for West (15-3).

Kennedy (6-12), which was within two points at half, 26-24, was led by Sadie Powell with 18 points and Auddie Alepra with 16 points.

Iowa City Libery 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42

Liberty hit eight 3-pointers and edged Jefferson in Cedar Rapids.

Cora Saunders led Liberty (3-14) with 13 points. Kayln Wise led all scorers with 16 points for Jefferson (1-17).

4A No. 1 Marion 69, Maquoketa 38

Riley Wright led Marion (18-1) with 19 points, followed by Kayba Laube with 17 points. Brie Bennis had 13 points to pace Maquoketa (13-6).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

5A No. 6 Cedar Falls 53, Western Dubuque 44

Dubuque Senior 53, Waterloo East 38

Linn-Mar 61, Dubuque Wahlert 45

Waterloo West 49, Dubuque Hempstead 38

WAMAC

4A No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock 56, West Delaware 17

RIVER VALLEY

Wilton 49, West Branch 40 (OT)

NORTHEAST IOWA

Decorah 51, Charles City 49

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, West Delaware 17

OTHERS

Mount Pleasant 45, Washington (Iowa) 43

CLASS 1A REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

Region 2

Rockford 51, Riceville 36

Algona Garrigan 58, Northwood-Kensett 27

North Butler 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29

Region 3

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, Waterloo Christian 30

Elkader Central 59, Starmont 50

North Tama 47, Don Bosco 27

Central City 42, Midland 32

Region 4

Iowa Mennonite 53, Iowa Valley 45

HLV 50, GMG 49

Clinton Prince of Peace 42, Lone Tree 36

Cal-Wheatland 65, Cedar Valley Christian 18

Region 5

Moravia 40, Twin Cedars 35

Keota 48, English Valleys 34

Moulton-Udell 46, Melcher-Dallas 41

Winfield-Mount Union 45, WACO 35

Boys

Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Cedar Rapids Washington 47

Xavier (8-8) got back to the break-even mark with this win, which was secured with some good defensive play in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a one-point lead after three but held Washington (8-10) to seven points over the final eight minutes.

“In practice, we like to do what we called a Wahlert drill. That’s what we call it,” said Xavier guard Jacob Beckmann. “We play, like, 12 straight minutes of defense.”

Beckmann led Xavier with 14 points, his team’s only double-figure scorer

4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Iowa City High 47

The Hawks used a 21-7 advantage in the second quarter to roll at City High.

Keegan Murray had 21 points and Kris Murray added 16 for No. 8 Prairie (14-3).

Byron Benton led City (5-13) with 13 points.

Iowa City Liberty 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 53 (OT)

Liberty (7-11) outscored Jefferson in the extra period 11-9. Ethan O’Donnell had 14 points.

Raejzuan Shockley led Jefferson (8-9) with 16 points.

Dubuque Wahlert 66, Linn-Mar 50

Wahlert snapped an eight-game winning streak by Linn-Mar last night in Dubuque.

Wahlert (8-9) hit 11 of 14 at the foul line in the second half, led by Luke Schockemoehl, who was 7 of 8 and finished with 18 points. Cael Schmitt led with 20 points.

Trey Hutcheson had 14 points for Linn-Mar (11-5).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

4A No. 5 Cedar Falls 74, Western Dubuque 57

Dubuque Hempstead 68, Waterloo West 54

4A No. 4 Dubuque Senior 79, Waterloo East 54

Dubuque Wahlert 66, Linn-Mar 50

WAMAC

DeWitt Central 57, South Tama 48

Marion 68, Benton Community 59

3A No. 3 Maquoketa 68, Wiliamsburg 54

Center Point-Urbana 65, Mount Vernon 60

Solon 88, Clear Creek-Amana 70

West Delaware 47, Vinton-Shellsburg 46

RIVER VALLEY

Cascade 56, Bellevue 23

Camanche 61, Tipton 59

North Cedar 85, West Liberty 83

West Branch 73, Wilton 47

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus-Wheatland 80, Cedar Valley Christian 37

Central City 63, Starmont 37

Easton Valley 79, Bellevue Marquette 48

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Maquoketa Valley 47

2A No. 1 North Linn 99, Springville 54

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 61, Decorah 51

Crestwood 62, Oelwein 46

New Hampton 68, Waukon 63

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Baxter 61, Lynnville-Sully 52

English Valleys 59, Tri-County 47

Garwin GMG 105, BGM 103

Iowa Mennonite 65, HLV 45

UPPER IOWA

MFL MarMac 85, Elkader Central 35

South Winneshiek 56, North Fayette Valley 54

OTHERS

Meskwaki 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35

Mount Pleasant 58, Washington (Iowa) 57

North Tama 60, Union Community 50