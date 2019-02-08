Iowa high school basketball roundup: Feb. 8 area scores, stats and more

Gazette area girls’ and boys’ basketball scores, stats and coverage for Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Girls
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 62, 5A No. 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 36
A second-quarter explosion by Aubrey Joens gave Iowa City High some separation. Then the Little Hawks’ defense made it stick.
Class 5A top-ranked City High overwhelmed No. 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie in the middle two quarters and moved into sole possession of the MVC Mississippi Division lead with a 62-36 girls’ basketball rout Friday night at Prairie High School.
“I couldn’t be more pleased,” City Coach Bill McTaggart said. “The last five minutes weren’t very good, but up to then, that’s the best we’ve played all season.”
» Read Jeff Linder’s full story
5A No. 12 Cedar Rapids Washington 64, 4A No. 13 Cedar Rapids Xavier 51
Its Senior Night got canceled this week by, what else, the weather.
So Cedar Rapids Washington had a faux one Friday night at Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ron Thillen Gymnasium. Warriors seniors were introduced before the game and each presented a rose by a Xavier player.
Sometimes high school sports can be really, really great.
“We didn’t know they were going to do that until we got here,” Washington Coach Chris James said, after a second-half spurt gave his girls a 64-51 win. “Kudos to Coach (Tom) Lilly and his staff, the AD here (Andy Umthun). In competition, you want to go beat each other’s brains out, but this was just a nice gesture, and I know our kids appreciated it.”
» Read Jeff Johnson’s full story
5A No. 10 Iowa City West 70, Cedar Rapids Kennnedy 54
Emma Koch scored 24 points and led No. 10 Iowa City West to victory at Kennedy High School. Lauren Zacharias added 17 points for West (15-3).
Kennedy (6-12), which was within two points at half, 26-24, was led by Sadie Powell with 18 points and Auddie Alepra with 16 points.
Iowa City Libery 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
Liberty hit eight 3-pointers and edged Jefferson in Cedar Rapids.
Cora Saunders led Liberty (3-14) with 13 points. Kayln Wise led all scorers with 16 points for Jefferson (1-17).
4A No. 1 Marion 69, Maquoketa 38
Riley Wright led Marion (18-1) with 19 points, followed by Kayba Laube with 17 points. Brie Bennis had 13 points to pace Maquoketa (13-6).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 6 Cedar Falls 53, Western Dubuque 44
5A No. 12 Cedar Rapids Washington 64, 4A No. 13 Cedar Rapids Xavier 51
Dubuque Senior 53, Waterloo East 38
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 62, 5A No. 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 36
Iowa City Liberty 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
5A No. 10 Iowa City West 70, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54
Linn-Mar 61, Dubuque Wahlert 45
Waterloo West 49, Dubuque Hempstead 38
WAMAC
4A No. 1 Marion 69, Maquoketa 38
4A No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock 56, West Delaware 17
RIVER VALLEY
Wilton 49, West Branch 40 (OT)
NORTHEAST IOWA
Decorah 51, Charles City 49
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, West Delaware 17
OTHERS
Mount Pleasant 45, Washington (Iowa) 43
CLASS 1A REGIONAL FIRST ROUND
Region 2
Rockford 51, Riceville 36
Algona Garrigan 58, Northwood-Kensett 27
North Butler 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29
Region 3
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, Waterloo Christian 30
Elkader Central 59, Starmont 50
North Tama 47, Don Bosco 27
Central City 42, Midland 32
Region 4
Iowa Mennonite 53, Iowa Valley 45
HLV 50, GMG 49
Clinton Prince of Peace 42, Lone Tree 36
Cal-Wheatland 65, Cedar Valley Christian 18
Region 5
Moravia 40, Twin Cedars 35
Keota 48, English Valleys 34
Moulton-Udell 46, Melcher-Dallas 41
Winfield-Mount Union 45, WACO 35
Boys
Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Cedar Rapids Washington 47
Xavier (8-8) got back to the break-even mark with this win, which was secured with some good defensive play in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a one-point lead after three but held Washington (8-10) to seven points over the final eight minutes.
“In practice, we like to do what we called a Wahlert drill. That’s what we call it,” said Xavier guard Jacob Beckmann. “We play, like, 12 straight minutes of defense.”
Beckmann led Xavier with 14 points, his team’s only double-figure scorer
» Read Jeff Johnson’s full story
4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Iowa City High 47
The Hawks used a 21-7 advantage in the second quarter to roll at City High.
Keegan Murray had 21 points and Kris Murray added 16 for No. 8 Prairie (14-3).
Byron Benton led City (5-13) with 13 points.
Iowa City Liberty 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 53 (OT)
Liberty (7-11) outscored Jefferson in the extra period 11-9. Ethan O’Donnell had 14 points.
Raejzuan Shockley led Jefferson (8-9) with 16 points.
Dubuque Wahlert 66, Linn-Mar 50
Wahlert snapped an eight-game winning streak by Linn-Mar last night in Dubuque.
Wahlert (8-9) hit 11 of 14 at the foul line in the second half, led by Luke Schockemoehl, who was 7 of 8 and finished with 18 points. Cael Schmitt led with 20 points.
Trey Hutcheson had 14 points for Linn-Mar (11-5).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
4A No. 5 Cedar Falls 74, Western Dubuque 57
4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Iowa City High 47
Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Cedar Rapids Washington 47
Dubuque Hempstead 68, Waterloo West 54
4A No. 4 Dubuque Senior 79, Waterloo East 54
Dubuque Wahlert 66, Linn-Mar 50
Iowa City Liberty 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 53 (OT)
WAMAC
DeWitt Central 57, South Tama 48
Marion 68, Benton Community 59
3A No. 3 Maquoketa 68, Wiliamsburg 54
Center Point-Urbana 65, Mount Vernon 60
Solon 88, Clear Creek-Amana 70
West Delaware 47, Vinton-Shellsburg 46
RIVER VALLEY
Cascade 56, Bellevue 23
Camanche 61, Tipton 59
North Cedar 85, West Liberty 83
West Branch 73, Wilton 47
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland 80, Cedar Valley Christian 37
Central City 63, Starmont 37
Easton Valley 79, Bellevue Marquette 48
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Maquoketa Valley 47
2A No. 1 North Linn 99, Springville 54
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 61, Decorah 51
Crestwood 62, Oelwein 46
New Hampton 68, Waukon 63
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Baxter 61, Lynnville-Sully 52
English Valleys 59, Tri-County 47
Garwin GMG 105, BGM 103
Iowa Mennonite 65, HLV 45
UPPER IOWA
MFL MarMac 85, Elkader Central 35
South Winneshiek 56, North Fayette Valley 54
OTHERS
Meskwaki 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35
Mount Pleasant 58, Washington (Iowa) 57
North Tama 60, Union Community 50