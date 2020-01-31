Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 31, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Girls
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 57, Iowa City West 32
First came the rivalry. Now comes the showdown.
Just 19 hours before a highly-anticipated home date with Class 5A No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling, top-ranked Iowa City High had a little business to contend with against crosstown rival Iowa City West.
City High (14-0, 11-0 MVC) trailed by six points at 16-10 early in the second quarter, but clamped down on defense and limited the Women of Troy to just 16 points the rest of the way. Iowa State recruit Aubrey Joens led all scorers with 23 points.
» Full story: Iowa City High whips West, sets up 1-vs.-2 girls’ basketball matchup with Dowling
5A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 67, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52
The Prairie Hawks faced a new wrinkle Friday night. It took a while, but they ultimately smoothed it out.
Prairie shot 68 percent in the second half and placed four players in double figures in the win.
Kamryn Grissel recorded a career-high 17 points as the Hawks (15-0, 11-0 MVC) overcame a 28-27 halftime deficit.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
» Full story: No. 3 Prairie girls’ basketball adjusts to new defense, rallies past Kennedy
4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Linn-Mar 35
The Saints won the battle here, but may have lost the war.
Aree Beckmann scored 16 points for Xavier (11-4), which lost all-state point guard and Division I recruit Caitlynn Daniels to a second-quarter right knee injury. Daniels is an Alabama-Birmingham signee and had eight points when she went down on a non-contact play.
Xavier Coach Tom Lilly said Daniels would get her knee checked out this weekend. “She plays 32 minutes a game,” Lilly said. “That’s the biggest problem. We’ve got to figure out where we are going to pick up those 32 minutes.”
Alexis Beier had 11 points and Kaitlyn Brunson 10 for Linn-Mar (5-11).
— Jeff Johnson, The Gazette
Cedar Rapids Washington 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 35
Warrior sophomore Hannah Stuelke had 22 points and eight rebounds at Jefferson.
Washington (9-8) led 31-14 at halftime. Sydney Engledow had 20 points and Orianna Crusoe added 12 points.
Jenna Griffith had 10 points for Jefferson (2-15).
Iowa City Regina 44, Durant 25
Regina’s Sam Greving scored 23 points, including 11 of 12 from the foul line, in Durant.
Regina (12-4) won its fifth straight.
Ally Happ had 11 points for Durant (3-14).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 67, 5A No. 8 Waterloo West 58
5A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 67, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52
Cedar Rapids Washington 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 35
4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Linn-Mar 35
Dubuque Hempstead 65, Western Dubuque 40
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 57, Iowa City West 32
Iowa City Liberty 59, Waterloo East 21
WAMAC
Benton Community 56, South Tama 16
4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 21
4A No. 13 Clear Creek Amana 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 30
4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 50, Mount Vernon 43
Dyersville Beckman 51, Solon 44
4A No. 2 Marion 70, Maquoketa 57
Williamsburg 45, West Delaware 36
RIVER VALLEY
2A No. 1 Cascade 79, North Cedar 33
Iowa City Regina 44, Durant 25
Mid-Prairie 49, Bellevue 46
3A No. 15 Monticello 53, Anamosa 18
Northeast 56, Camanche 35
2A No. 9 West Branch 68, Wilton 38
3A No. 11 West Liberty 55, Tipton 43
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 37, Starmont 27
1A No. 2 Bellevue Marquette 50, Calamus-Wheatland 27
2A No. 12 Maquoketa Valley 48, Central City 28
Midland 41, Cedar Valley Christian 14
2A No. 3 North Linn 84, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
1A No. 15 Springville 50, 1A No. 11 East Buchanan 45
NORTHEAST IOWA
4A No. 9 Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Waukon 20
Decorah 54, New Hampton 34
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 58, English Valleys 46
BGM 49, Colfax-Mingo 43
Keota 30, Tri-County 19
1A No. 5 Montezuma 80, HLV 11
1A No. 3 North Mahaska 62, Lynnville-Sully 38
UPPER IOWA
Lansing Kee 61, North Fayette Valley 42
2A No. 5 MFL MarMac 61, 1A No. 14 Elkader Central 52
Turkey Valley 60, Postville 21
OTHERS
Cardinal 52, Hillcrest Academy 38
Colo-Nesco 59, Meskwaki 35
Danville 55, Highland 28
3A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford 66, 3A No. 14 Jesup 40
Hudson 45, Union Community 21
Washington (Iowa) 46, Burlington 44
Boys
Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59
At 61 percent this season, Gabe Burkle considers himself a “decent” free-throw shooter.
With the game on the line, he was nothing short of clutch.
Burkle connected on both ends of a one-and-one with 3 seconds left to send Cedar Rapids Prairie past Cedar Rapids Kennedy. 61-59, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball game Friday night at Kennedy High School.
» Full story: Gabe Burkle’s free throws with 3 seconds left send Prairie boys’ basketball past Kennedy
Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Xavier (6-8) scored the first seven points of this one and led all the way into the fourth quarter.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
A Cameron Guenther turnaround baseline jumper tied it for Linn-Mar, 43-43, with 5:15 to go, then John Steffen had a three-point play off a lane drive just 23 seconds later to put the Lions up for what turned out to be good.
The final score in that fourth quarter was Linn-Mar 22, Xavier 3.
» Full story: Huge fourth quarter gives Linn-Mar boys’ basketball win over Cedar Rapids Xavier
4A No. 1 Iowa City West 61, Iowa City High 28
Nine games in January, including four in a six-day span, gave the Trojans an array of stiff tests.
All were passed, and with them came a ranking of No. 1 in Class 4A.
Even Brauns scored 12 of his team’s first 20 points, and the Trojans used a 22-2 explosion to claim a comfortable lead in the second quarter that was never threatened by City High. Brauns, a Belmont recruit, led all scorers with 17 points as West won its 10th game in a row.
» New 4A No. 1 Iowa City West boys’ basketball wins 10th game in a row, routing rival City High
3A No. 2 Marion 62, Maquoketa 52
Marion had trouble putting the Cardinals away in Maquoketa.
Marion (15-1) led 17-14 after one quarter and 28-23 at halftime. The Indians were up 43-41 with a minute left in the third quarter, then went on a 13-5 run.
Will Henricksen had 19 points for Marion. Kannon Coakley had 17 points for Maquoketa (3-12).
Iowa City Liberty 68, Waterloo East 53
The Lightning outscored the Trojans 25-14 in the second quarter.
Kelby Telander had 22 points and Basil Aldoss added 17 points for Liberty (7-6).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66, Cedar Rapids Washington 65
Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59
4A No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead 54, Western Dubuque 46 (OT)
4A No. 5 Dubuque Senior 78, Dubuque Wahlert 46
Iowa City Liberty 60, Waterloo East 58
4A No. 1 Iowa City West 61, Iowa City High 28
Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
4A No. 7 Waterloo West 46, 4A No. 2 Cedar Falls 31
WAMAC
Benton Community 58, South Tama 44
Clear Creek Amana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 50
2A No. 6 Dyersville Beckman 63, Solon 43
3A No. 2 Marion 62, Maquoketa 52
3A No. 6 Mount Vernon 72, DeWitt Central 56
Williamsburg 42, West Delaware 38
Center Point-Urbana 54, Independence 26
RIVER VALLEY
Bellevue 64, Mid-Prairie 59
2A No. 4 Camanche 61, Northeast 40
Cascade 57, North Cedar 37
Iowa City Regina 45, Durant 42
Monticello 55, Anamosa 34
2A No. 8 West Branch 55, Wilton 42
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 53, Starmont 27
Calamus-Wheatland 66, Bellevue Marquette 54
Central City 53, Maquoketa Valley 44
Lisbon 64, Clinton Prince of Peace 55
Midland 46, Cedar Valley Christian 38
2A No. 3 North Linn 91, Edgewood-Colesburg 43
Springville 75, East Buchanan 67
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 59, Oelwein 38
Decorah 54, New Hampton 34
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 43
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE
BGM 67, Colfax-Mingo 54
Iowa Valley 53, Sigourney 44
Keota 87, Tri-County 34
1A No. 5 Montezuma 65, HLV 32
North Mahaska 66, Lynnville-Sully 52
UPPER IOWA
Turkey Valley 55, Postville 44
MFL MarMac 66, Elkader Central 42
Lansing Kee 60, North Fayette Valley 49
Clayton Ridge 43, West Central 37
OTHERS
Dike-New Hartford 67, Jesup 41
Meskwaki 65, Colo-NESCO 38
Union Community 52, Hudson 41
Washington (Iowa) 74, Burlington 63