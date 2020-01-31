Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 31, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Girls

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 57, Iowa City West 32

First came the rivalry. Now comes the showdown.

Just 19 hours before a highly-anticipated home date with Class 5A No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling, top-ranked Iowa City High had a little business to contend with against crosstown rival Iowa City West.

City High (14-0, 11-0 MVC) trailed by six points at 16-10 early in the second quarter, but clamped down on defense and limited the Women of Troy to just 16 points the rest of the way. Iowa State recruit Aubrey Joens led all scorers with 23 points.

» Full story: Iowa City High whips West, sets up 1-vs.-2 girls’ basketball matchup with Dowling

5A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 67, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52

The Prairie Hawks faced a new wrinkle Friday night. It took a while, but they ultimately smoothed it out.

Prairie shot 68 percent in the second half and placed four players in double figures in the win.

Kamryn Grissel recorded a career-high 17 points as the Hawks (15-0, 11-0 MVC) overcame a 28-27 halftime deficit.

» Full story: No. 3 Prairie girls’ basketball adjusts to new defense, rallies past Kennedy

4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Linn-Mar 35

The Saints won the battle here, but may have lost the war.

Aree Beckmann scored 16 points for Xavier (11-4), which lost all-state point guard and Division I recruit Caitlynn Daniels to a second-quarter right knee injury. Daniels is an Alabama-Birmingham signee and had eight points when she went down on a non-contact play.

Xavier Coach Tom Lilly said Daniels would get her knee checked out this weekend. “She plays 32 minutes a game,” Lilly said. “That’s the biggest problem. We’ve got to figure out where we are going to pick up those 32 minutes.”

Alexis Beier had 11 points and Kaitlyn Brunson 10 for Linn-Mar (5-11).

— Jeff Johnson, The Gazette

Cedar Rapids Washington 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 35

Warrior sophomore Hannah Stuelke had 22 points and eight rebounds at Jefferson.

Washington (9-8) led 31-14 at halftime. Sydney Engledow had 20 points and Orianna Crusoe added 12 points.

Jenna Griffith had 10 points for Jefferson (2-15).

Iowa City Regina 44, Durant 25

Regina’s Sam Greving scored 23 points, including 11 of 12 from the foul line, in Durant.

Regina (12-4) won its fifth straight.

Ally Happ had 11 points for Durant (3-14).

WAMAC

Benton Community 56, South Tama 16

4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 21

4A No. 13 Clear Creek Amana 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 30

4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 50, Mount Vernon 43

Dyersville Beckman 51, Solon 44

4A No. 2 Marion 70, Maquoketa 57

Williamsburg 45, West Delaware 36

RIVER VALLEY

2A No. 1 Cascade 79, North Cedar 33

Iowa City Regina 44, Durant 25

Mid-Prairie 49, Bellevue 46

3A No. 15 Monticello 53, Anamosa 18

Northeast 56, Camanche 35

2A No. 9 West Branch 68, Wilton 38

3A No. 11 West Liberty 55, Tipton 43

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 37, Starmont 27

1A No. 2 Bellevue Marquette 50, Calamus-Wheatland 27

2A No. 12 Maquoketa Valley 48, Central City 28

Midland 41, Cedar Valley Christian 14

2A No. 3 North Linn 84, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

1A No. 15 Springville 50, 1A No. 11 East Buchanan 45

NORTHEAST IOWA

4A No. 9 Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Waukon 20

Decorah 54, New Hampton 34

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 58, English Valleys 46

BGM 49, Colfax-Mingo 43

Keota 30, Tri-County 19

1A No. 5 Montezuma 80, HLV 11

1A No. 3 North Mahaska 62, Lynnville-Sully 38

UPPER IOWA

Lansing Kee 61, North Fayette Valley 42

2A No. 5 MFL MarMac 61, 1A No. 14 Elkader Central 52

Turkey Valley 60, Postville 21

OTHERS

Cardinal 52, Hillcrest Academy 38

Colo-Nesco 59, Meskwaki 35

Danville 55, Highland 28

3A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford 66, 3A No. 14 Jesup 40

Hudson 45, Union Community 21

Washington (Iowa) 46, Burlington 44

Boys

Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59

At 61 percent this season, Gabe Burkle considers himself a “decent” free-throw shooter.

With the game on the line, he was nothing short of clutch.

Burkle connected on both ends of a one-and-one with 3 seconds left to send Cedar Rapids Prairie past Cedar Rapids Kennedy. 61-59, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball game Friday night at Kennedy High School.

» Full story: Gabe Burkle’s free throws with 3 seconds left send Prairie boys’ basketball past Kennedy

Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Xavier (6-8) scored the first seven points of this one and led all the way into the fourth quarter.

A Cameron Guenther turnaround baseline jumper tied it for Linn-Mar, 43-43, with 5:15 to go, then John Steffen had a three-point play off a lane drive just 23 seconds later to put the Lions up for what turned out to be good.

A Cameron Guenther turnaround baseline jumper tied it for Linn-Mar, 43-43, with 5:15 to go, then John Steffen had a three-point play off a lane drive just 23 seconds later to put the Lions up for what turned out to be good.

The final score in that fourth quarter was Linn-Mar 22, Xavier 3.

» Full story: Huge fourth quarter gives Linn-Mar boys’ basketball win over Cedar Rapids Xavier

4A No. 1 Iowa City West 61, Iowa City High 28

Nine games in January, including four in a six-day span, gave the Trojans an array of stiff tests.

All were passed, and with them came a ranking of No. 1 in Class 4A.

Even Brauns scored 12 of his team’s first 20 points, and the Trojans used a 22-2 explosion to claim a comfortable lead in the second quarter that was never threatened by City High. Brauns, a Belmont recruit, led all scorers with 17 points as West won its 10th game in a row.

» New 4A No. 1 Iowa City West boys’ basketball wins 10th game in a row, routing rival City High

3A No. 2 Marion 62, Maquoketa 52

Marion had trouble putting the Cardinals away in Maquoketa.

Marion (15-1) led 17-14 after one quarter and 28-23 at halftime. The Indians were up 43-41 with a minute left in the third quarter, then went on a 13-5 run.

Will Henricksen had 19 points for Marion. Kannon Coakley had 17 points for Maquoketa (3-12).

Iowa City Liberty 68, Waterloo East 53

The Lightning outscored the Trojans 25-14 in the second quarter.

Kelby Telander had 22 points and Basil Aldoss added 17 points for Liberty (7-6).

WAMAC

Benton Community 58, South Tama 44

Clear Creek Amana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 50

2A No. 6 Dyersville Beckman 63, Solon 43

3A No. 2 Marion 62, Maquoketa 52

3A No. 6 Mount Vernon 72, DeWitt Central 56

Williamsburg 42, West Delaware 38

Center Point-Urbana 54, Independence 26

RIVER VALLEY

Bellevue 64, Mid-Prairie 59

2A No. 4 Camanche 61, Northeast 40

Cascade 57, North Cedar 37

Iowa City Regina 45, Durant 42

Monticello 55, Anamosa 34

2A No. 8 West Branch 55, Wilton 42

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 53, Starmont 27

Calamus-Wheatland 66, Bellevue Marquette 54

Central City 53, Maquoketa Valley 44

Lisbon 64, Clinton Prince of Peace 55

Midland 46, Cedar Valley Christian 38

2A No. 3 North Linn 91, Edgewood-Colesburg 43

Springville 75, East Buchanan 67

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 59, Oelwein 38

Decorah 54, New Hampton 34

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 43

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

BGM 67, Colfax-Mingo 54

Iowa Valley 53, Sigourney 44

Keota 87, Tri-County 34

1A No. 5 Montezuma 65, HLV 32

North Mahaska 66, Lynnville-Sully 52

UPPER IOWA

Turkey Valley 55, Postville 44

MFL MarMac 66, Elkader Central 42

Lansing Kee 60, North Fayette Valley 49

Clayton Ridge 43, West Central 37

OTHERS

Dike-New Hartford 67, Jesup 41

Meskwaki 65, Colo-NESCO 38

Union Community 52, Hudson 41

Washington (Iowa) 74, Burlington 63