Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 28, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Girls

4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Western Dubuque 30

Xavier held Western Dubuque to 24-percent shooting and forced 22 turnovers in a 57-30 MVC conquest Tuesday night at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.

“We’re really enjoying this,” said sophomore Aree Beckmann, one of four Saints that scored in double figures. “We’ve got to keep playing as a team.”

The Saints (10-4 overall, 9-0 MVC) remained a half-game behind Cedar Rapids Prairie — and even with Iowa City High — in the Mississippi Division standings.

» Full story: Xavier girls’ basketball handles Western Dubuque, but a challenging string is on the horizon

Iowa City Regina 46, Mid-Prairie 34

Regina won its fourth straight game, getting 18 points form Annie Gahan in Iowa City.

Sam Greving added 13 points for Regina (11-4).

4A No. 2 Marion 74, Solon 30

Kayba Laube scored 25 points and Riley Wright added 20 points as the Indians (14-0) rolled in Solon.

Makinley Levin had 11 points for Solon (7-9).

4A No. 8 Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23

The Wahawks shot 58 percent from the floor (29 of 50) at Jefferson High School.

Aliyah Walker had 11 points for Jefferson (2-14). West improved to 13-3.

Iowa City West 61, Dubuque Wahlert 53

The Women of Troy got out to a hot start, leading 24-6 after one quarter.

Audrey Koch had 22 points and Matayia Tellis shad 18 points for West (8-6).

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 70, Dubuque Senior 29

The top-ranked Little Hawks continued to roll in Iowa City.

Aubrey Joens had 20 points and Rose Nkumu added 17 points for City (13-0).

5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 80, Cedar Rapids Washington 49

Cedar Falls jumped out to a 28-7 lead. Anaya Barney had 31 points for the Tigers (10-4).

Hannah Stuelke had 21 points to lead Washington (8-8).

Linn-Mar 52, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 41

Trailing 11-4 after one quarter and 20-16 at halftime, the Lions roared back with a big second half at Kennedy High School.

Hallie Peak had 16 points and Carly Printy added 14 points for Linn-Mar (5-10).

Sophia Barrett had 17 points and Tori Knight had 15 points for Kennedy (8-8).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 80, Cedar Rapids Washington 49

5A No. 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Waterloo East 11

4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Western Dubuque 30

Dubuque Hempstead 65, Iowa City Liberty 48

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 70, Dubuque Senior 29

Iowa City West 61, Dubuque Wahlert 53

Linn-Mar 52, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 41

5A No. 8 Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23

WAMAC

Benton Community 38, Mount Vernon 35

4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38

4A No. 15 Clear Creek Amana 73, South Tama 18

4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 56, Dyersville Beckman 40

Maquoketa 61, West Delaware 45

4A No. 2 Marion 74, Solon 30

Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 39

RIVER VALLEY

Camanche 68, North Cedar 55

2A No. 1 Cascade 59, Bellevue 26

Iowa City Regina 46, Mid-Prairie 34

Northeast 69, Anamosa 45

2A No. 6 West Branch 50, Tipton 13

Wilton 55, Durant 42

TRI-RIVERS

1A No. 3 Bellevue Marquette 55, Lisbon 38

Central City 63, Starmont 27

East Buchanan 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

Easton Valley 52, Calamus-Wheatland 40

2A No. 3 North Linn 47, 2A No. 9 Maquoketa Valley 37

Prince of Peace 67, Cedar Valley Christian 27

Springville 43, Alburnett 36

NORTHEAST IOWA

3A No. 2 Crestwood 69, Waukon 56

Decorah 68, Oelwein 17

Waverly-Shell Rock 61, New Hampton 36

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 60, Keota 24

Iowa Valley 55, Tri-County 36

Lynnville-Sully 67, BGM 51

1A No. 1 Montezuma 80, Colfax-Mingo 19

1A No. 4 North Mahaska 75, HLV 13

Sigourney 43, English Valleys 39

UPPER IOWA

1A No. 15 Elkader Central 48, Lansing Kee 45

North Fayette Valley 73, Postville 20

West Central 47, South Winneshiek 23

OTHERS

Collins-Maxwell 47, Meskwaki 42

Colo-Nesco 62, North Tama 33

Jesup 46, Denver 44

Pekin 66, Lone Tree 54

Union 43, Wapsie Valley 39

Wapello 71, Hillcrest Academy 17

Winfield-Mount Union 45, Highland 30

Boys

Linn-Mar 77, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 70

Linn-Mar had been a team struggling to find offense.

Coach Chris Robertson turned to a pair of fearless twins off his bench and an old backcourt hand to end the drought.

Juniors Pearson and Evan Martin contributed seven 3-point baskets off the bench as the Lions built a 15-point fourth quarter lead. Then it was senior John Steffen who took control when the Cougars cut the margin to three in the final minute. He scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the furious final stanza as Linn-Mar held on for a 77-70 win.

» Full story: Backcourt powers Linn-Mar boys’ basketball to new heights against Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Iowa City Liberty 69, 4A No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead 66 (OT)

Iowa City Liberty’s upset bid fell short at No. 9 Hempstead, as the Mustangs held on, 69-66 in overtime, Tuesday night in Dubuque.

Hempstead trailed much of the second half, but tied it up in the final minute, and won the overtime period, 11-8.

Michael Duax had 27 points and Jamari Smith added 25 points for Hempstead (11-3). The duo combined for seven 3-pointers.

Andre Brandon had 22 points and Kelby Telander had 17 points for Liberty (6-6).

3A No. 2 Marion 65, Solon 63

A day after moving up to No. 2 in Class 3A and beating DeWitt Central in overtime, the Indians won another close one in Solon.

Solon was up 49-47 going into the final quarter and led 61-60 with one minute left.

Connor Whalen had 19 points and Jaffer Murphy had 18 points for Marion (14-1), which won its 11th straight.

Cam Miller and Carson Shive each had 18 points for Solon (4-12).

4A No. 7 Waterloo West 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49

Waterloo West (11-2) won big at home. Daquavion Walker led the Wahawks with 21 points.

Andreas Williams had 13 points to lead Jefferson (4-8).

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Western Dubuque 43

Jake Beckmann had 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and Xavier won in Epworth.

Davis Wagner added 12 points for Xavier (6-7).

Waterloo East 50, Cedar Rapids Prairie 48

The Hawks were upset on the road in Waterloo.

Jonathan Mullins and Elijah Ward each had 11 points for Prairie (9-5). Ramir Scott had 17 points for East (5-9).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE

4A No. 2 Cedar Falls 90, Cedar Rapids Washington 46

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Western Dubuque 43

4A No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead 69, Iowa City Liberty 66 (OT)

4A No. 5 Dubuque Senior 91, Iowa City High 68

4A No. 1 Iowa City West 71, Dubuque Wahlert 57

Linn-Mar 77, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 70

Waterloo East 50, Cedar Rapids Prairie 48

4A No. 7 Waterloo West 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49

WAMAC

Center Point-Urbana 48, Williamsburg 27

Clear Creek Amana 83, South Tama 22

2A No. 6 Dyersville Beckman 56, DeWitt Central 39

3A No. 2 Marion 65, Solon 63

3A No. 6 Mount Vernon 73, Benton Community 37

Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Independence 42

West Delaware 55, Maquoketa 41

RIVER VALLEY

2A No. 4 Camanche 83, North Cedar 44

Cascade 62, Bellevue 40

Durant 61, Wilton 51

Iowa City Regina 46, Mid-Prairie 34

Northeast 54, Anamosa 40

2A No. 8 West Branch 83, Tipton 66

TRI-RIVERS

Central City 65, Starmont 50

1A No. 1 Easton Valley 100, Calamus-Wheatland 68

Edgewood-Colesburg 67, East Buchanan 52

Lisbon 59, Bellevue Marquette 56

2A No. 3 North Linn 73, Maquoketa Valley 27

Prince of Peace 62, Cedar Valley Christian 42

Springville 69, Alburnett 59

NORTHEAST IOWA

Decorah 49, Oelwein 19

Waukon 60, Crestwood 57

Waverly-Shell Rock 76, New Hampton 47

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

Belle Plaine 72, Keota 66

BGM 59, Lynnville-Sully 40

Iowa Valley 57, Tri-County 35

1A No. 5 Montezuma 70, Colfax-Mingo 49

Sigourney 51, English Valleys 44

UPPER IOWA

MFL MarMac 73, Clayton Ridge 61

Postville 54, North Fayette Valley 47

South Winneshiek 57, West Central 38

OTHERS

Denver 84, Jesup 50

Highland 63, Winfield-Mount Union 40

Hillcrest Academy 62, Wapello 40

North Tama 59, Colo-NESCO 50

Pekin 59, Lone Tree 57

Wapsie Valley 70, Union Community 57

Washington (Iowa) 62, Fairfield 46