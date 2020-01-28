Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 28, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Girls
4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Western Dubuque 30
Xavier held Western Dubuque to 24-percent shooting and forced 22 turnovers in a 57-30 MVC conquest Tuesday night at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.
“We’re really enjoying this,” said sophomore Aree Beckmann, one of four Saints that scored in double figures. “We’ve got to keep playing as a team.”
The Saints (10-4 overall, 9-0 MVC) remained a half-game behind Cedar Rapids Prairie — and even with Iowa City High — in the Mississippi Division standings.
» Full story: Xavier girls’ basketball handles Western Dubuque, but a challenging string is on the horizon
Iowa City Regina 46, Mid-Prairie 34
Regina won its fourth straight game, getting 18 points form Annie Gahan in Iowa City.
Sam Greving added 13 points for Regina (11-4).
4A No. 2 Marion 74, Solon 30
Kayba Laube scored 25 points and Riley Wright added 20 points as the Indians (14-0) rolled in Solon.
Makinley Levin had 11 points for Solon (7-9).
4A No. 8 Waterloo West 74, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23
The Wahawks shot 58 percent from the floor (29 of 50) at Jefferson High School.
Aliyah Walker had 11 points for Jefferson (2-14). West improved to 13-3.
Iowa City West 61, Dubuque Wahlert 53
The Women of Troy got out to a hot start, leading 24-6 after one quarter.
Audrey Koch had 22 points and Matayia Tellis shad 18 points for West (8-6).
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 70, Dubuque Senior 29
The top-ranked Little Hawks continued to roll in Iowa City.
Aubrey Joens had 20 points and Rose Nkumu added 17 points for City (13-0).
5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 80, Cedar Rapids Washington 49
Cedar Falls jumped out to a 28-7 lead. Anaya Barney had 31 points for the Tigers (10-4).
Hannah Stuelke had 21 points to lead Washington (8-8).
Linn-Mar 52, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 41
Trailing 11-4 after one quarter and 20-16 at halftime, the Lions roared back with a big second half at Kennedy High School.
Hallie Peak had 16 points and Carly Printy added 14 points for Linn-Mar (5-10).
Sophia Barrett had 17 points and Tori Knight had 15 points for Kennedy (8-8).
Boys
Linn-Mar 77, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 70
Linn-Mar had been a team struggling to find offense.
Coach Chris Robertson turned to a pair of fearless twins off his bench and an old backcourt hand to end the drought.
Juniors Pearson and Evan Martin contributed seven 3-point baskets off the bench as the Lions built a 15-point fourth quarter lead. Then it was senior John Steffen who took control when the Cougars cut the margin to three in the final minute. He scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the furious final stanza as Linn-Mar held on for a 77-70 win.
» Full story: Backcourt powers Linn-Mar boys’ basketball to new heights against Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Iowa City Liberty 69, 4A No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead 66 (OT)
Iowa City Liberty’s upset bid fell short at No. 9 Hempstead, as the Mustangs held on, 69-66 in overtime, Tuesday night in Dubuque.
Hempstead trailed much of the second half, but tied it up in the final minute, and won the overtime period, 11-8.
Michael Duax had 27 points and Jamari Smith added 25 points for Hempstead (11-3). The duo combined for seven 3-pointers.
Andre Brandon had 22 points and Kelby Telander had 17 points for Liberty (6-6).
3A No. 2 Marion 65, Solon 63
A day after moving up to No. 2 in Class 3A and beating DeWitt Central in overtime, the Indians won another close one in Solon.
Solon was up 49-47 going into the final quarter and led 61-60 with one minute left.
Connor Whalen had 19 points and Jaffer Murphy had 18 points for Marion (14-1), which won its 11th straight.
Cam Miller and Carson Shive each had 18 points for Solon (4-12).
4A No. 7 Waterloo West 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49
Waterloo West (11-2) won big at home. Daquavion Walker led the Wahawks with 21 points.
Andreas Williams had 13 points to lead Jefferson (4-8).
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Western Dubuque 43
Jake Beckmann had 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and Xavier won in Epworth.
Davis Wagner added 12 points for Xavier (6-7).
Waterloo East 50, Cedar Rapids Prairie 48
The Hawks were upset on the road in Waterloo.
Jonathan Mullins and Elijah Ward each had 11 points for Prairie (9-5). Ramir Scott had 17 points for East (5-9).
