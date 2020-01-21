Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 21, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Girls
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 82, 5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 73 (OT)
Down seven on the road, Iowa City High was teetering. But the Little Hawks had the mindset of a veteran club.
“I called timeout and I looked them in the eyes,” Coach Bill McTaggart said. “I didn’t sense any fear, and that felt good because I was nervous.”
The Class 5A top-ranked Little Hawks eliminated Cedar Falls star Emerson Green to fouls moments later, then did the same to three of her teammates in overtime and escaped the No. 7 Tigers, 82-73, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday night at Cedar Falls High School.
» Full story: No. 1 Iowa City High rallies to force OT, then escapes Cedar Falls
5A No. 8 Waterloo West 68, Iowa City West 47
Holli Paoeck had 23 points to lead No. 8 Waterloo West (10-2) Tuesday night in Waterloo.
Matayia Tellis had 12 points for Iowa City West (6-5).
Iowa City Regina 59, Wilton 40
Sam Greving had 22 points to lead the Regals in Iowa City.
Annie Gahan added 10 points for Regina (8-4).
Dubuque Wahlert 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37
The J-Hawks lost their ninth in a row Tuesday night in Dubuque.
Arianna Hawkins had 14 points and six rebounds to lead Jefferson (2-12).
4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo East 13
The Saints held the Trojans (0-10) to their lowest scoring output of the season Tuesday night in Waterloo.
Aree Beckmann had 16 points and Aubrey Jones had 10 points and eight rebounds for Xavier (8-3).
5A No. 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 71, Western Dubuque 35
Prairie remained undefeated by doubling up the score in Epworth.
Mallory McDermott had 20 points and Sidney McCrea had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Prairie (12-0).
Linn-Mar 58, Iowa City Liberty 51
The Lions pulled away in the fourth quarter in Marion. Alexis Beier had 16 points to pace Linn-Mar (4-9).
Keiko Ono-Fullard had 18 points and Sam McPherson had 17 points for Liberty (1-10).
Cedar Rapids Washington 42, Dubuque Senior 38
The Warriors built a 22-13 halftime lead, then held on in Dubuque.
Hannah Stuelke had 20 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots for Washington (8-6).
4A No. 2 Marion 88, Independence 19
Marion held the Mustangs to just four field goals and led 61-9 at halftime in Independence.
Kayba Laube led with 23 points for Marion (11-0).
Dubuque Hempstead 44, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37
Sadie Powell had 11 points and Camryn Ray had nine points and 10 rebounds for Kennedy (7-6) in Dubuque.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
WAMAC
4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42
Clear Creek Amana 63, Willimsburg 36
4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 60, Solon 35
Dyersville Beckman 68, West Delaware 50
Maquoketa 50, Mount Vernon 37
4A No. 2 Marion 88, Independence 19
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama 32
RIVER VALLEY
Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40
2A No. 1 Cascade 46, Camanche 15
Iowa City Regina 59, Wilton 40
Monticello 77, North Cedar 39
Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie 41
3A No. 14 West Liberty 56, Durant 24
TRI-RIVERS
1A No. 3 Bellevue Marquette 61, Easton Valley 48
Calamus-Wheatland 46, Clinton Prince of Peace 45
1A No. 8 East Buchanan 64, Starmont 24
Lisbon 45, Midland 34
2A No. 9 Maquoketa Valley 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
2A No. 3 North Linn 66, Alburnett 26
Springville 49, Central City 32
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waukon 45, New Hampton 42
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
BGM 58, Tri-County 18
1A No. 1 Montezuma 58, Keota 16
1A No. 4 North Mahaska 60, Belle Plaine 20
Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46
UPPER IOWA
Elkader Central 49, 1A No. 15 Turkey Valley 44
Lansing Kee 51, Clayton Ridge 18
2A No. 5 MFL MarMac 85, Postville 25
North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek 22
OTHERS
Baxter 56, North Tama 35
Keokuk 43, Washington (Iowa) 30
Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48
Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18
Meskwaki 55, Valley Lutheran 16
Pekin 56, Highland 31
Boys
4A No. 3 Iowa City West 53, 4A No. 2 Waterloo West 32
They aren’t the most talented bunch around. Not a sexy or pretty team, by any means. Not a deep team, either.
But they’re the Iowa City West Trojans, so they win. Just win.
“It’s credit to the coaching. The way we practice,” West’s Even Brauns said.
Iowa City West grabbed a commanding 24-8 halftime lead. It was a 40-16 game after three quarters.
Waterloo West, which came in second in 4A in scoring, was completely taken out of its offense.
» Full story: It’s all Iowa City West in battle of 4A’s No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 62, 4A No. 5 Dubuque Hempstead 59 (OT)
Jon McKowen knew he had a good team
The Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys’ basketball coach was just waiting for proof that his team believed.
Kennedy jumped out early by scoring the first nine points of the contest and adding a 13-0 burst that bled into the second quarter and ended with its largest lead, 25-11. Hempstead threatened to overtake the Cougars with surges of 9-0 in the first quarter, 16-2 in the second, 11-3 in the third and 8-0 in the fourth, but Kennedy always had an answer.
» Full story: Cedar Rapids Kennedy gets its top-5 win in overtime tussle
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Waterloo West 50
Cedar Rapids Xavier snapped a six-game losing streak, topping Waterloo East at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.
Max Kaiser had 12 points and Davis Wagner and Jaylan Moses each added 11 points for Xavier (3-6).
Ramir Scott led East (3-7) with 17 points.
Iowa City Liberty 51, Linn-Mar 46
Basil Adess had four 3-pointers and 16 points to the lead the Lightning (6-3) Tuesday night in North Liberty.
John Steffen had 17 points for Linn-Mar (4-5).
Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, Western Dubuque 52
The Hawks won big for the second night in a row, beating the Bobcats at Prairie.
Elijah Ward led with 18 points and Jackson Nove had five points, five rebounds and six assists for Prairie (8-4).
3A No. 2 Marion 68, Independence 32
Will Henircksen had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 2 Marion rolled at home.
Connor Whalen added 12 points for Marion (11-1).
4A No. 8 Dubuque Senior 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 49
The Warriors led at halftime, 25-21, but couldn’t complete the upset of No. 8 Senior (8-1) in Cedar Rapids.
Quincy Underwood had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Washington (3-9).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 53, Benton Community 24
DeWitt Central 62, Solon 52
2A No. 6 Dyersville Beckman 58, West Delaware 35
3A No. 2 Marion 68, Independence 32
3A No. 7 Mount Vernon 58, Maquoketa 40
Vinton-Shellsburg 58, South Tama 25
Williamsburg 51, Clear Creek Amana 50
RIVER VALLEY
Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54
2A No. 2 Camanche 59, Cascade 52
Durant 63, West Liberty 40
Monticello 58, North Cedar 41
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland 45, Clinton Prince of Peace 30
Cedar Valley Christian 67, West Central 57
East Buchanan 71, Starmont 51
1A No. 1 Easton Valley 81, Bellevue Marquette 38
Maquoketa Valley 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 53
2A No. 4 North Linn 80, Alburbnett 61
Springville 75, Central City 53
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 62, New Hampton 56
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE
Belle Plaine 47, North Mahaska 38
BGM 78, Tri-County 32
Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley 30
1A No. 4 Montezuma 76, Keota 68
UPPER IOWA
Cedar Valley Christian 67, West Central 57
Lansing Kee 58, Clayton Ridge 50
MFL MarMac 49, Postville 34
North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek 48
Turkey Valley 72, Elkader Central 32
OTHERS
Baxter 52, North Tama 46
Hillcrest Academy 49, Mediapolis 38
Pekin 62, 1A No. 10 Highland 53
Washington (Iowa) 61, Davis County 40