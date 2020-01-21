Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 21, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Girls

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 82, 5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 73 (OT)

Down seven on the road, Iowa City High was teetering. But the Little Hawks had the mindset of a veteran club.

“I called timeout and I looked them in the eyes,” Coach Bill McTaggart said. “I didn’t sense any fear, and that felt good because I was nervous.”

The Class 5A top-ranked Little Hawks eliminated Cedar Falls star Emerson Green to fouls moments later, then did the same to three of her teammates in overtime and escaped the No. 7 Tigers, 82-73, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday night at Cedar Falls High School.

» Full story: No. 1 Iowa City High rallies to force OT, then escapes Cedar Falls

5A No. 8 Waterloo West 68, Iowa City West 47

Holli Paoeck had 23 points to lead No. 8 Waterloo West (10-2) Tuesday night in Waterloo.

Matayia Tellis had 12 points for Iowa City West (6-5).

Iowa City Regina 59, Wilton 40

Sam Greving had 22 points to lead the Regals in Iowa City.

Annie Gahan added 10 points for Regina (8-4).

Dubuque Wahlert 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37

The J-Hawks lost their ninth in a row Tuesday night in Dubuque.

Arianna Hawkins had 14 points and six rebounds to lead Jefferson (2-12).

4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo East 13

The Saints held the Trojans (0-10) to their lowest scoring output of the season Tuesday night in Waterloo.

Aree Beckmann had 16 points and Aubrey Jones had 10 points and eight rebounds for Xavier (8-3).

5A No. 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 71, Western Dubuque 35

Prairie remained undefeated by doubling up the score in Epworth.

Mallory McDermott had 20 points and Sidney McCrea had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Prairie (12-0).

Linn-Mar 58, Iowa City Liberty 51

The Lions pulled away in the fourth quarter in Marion. Alexis Beier had 16 points to pace Linn-Mar (4-9).

Keiko Ono-Fullard had 18 points and Sam McPherson had 17 points for Liberty (1-10).

Cedar Rapids Washington 42, Dubuque Senior 38

The Warriors built a 22-13 halftime lead, then held on in Dubuque.

Hannah Stuelke had 20 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots for Washington (8-6).

4A No. 2 Marion 88, Independence 19

Marion held the Mustangs to just four field goals and led 61-9 at halftime in Independence.

Kayba Laube led with 23 points for Marion (11-0).

Dubuque Hempstead 44, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37

Sadie Powell had 11 points and Camryn Ray had nine points and 10 rebounds for Kennedy (7-6) in Dubuque.

Boys

4A No. 3 Iowa City West 53, 4A No. 2 Waterloo West 32

They aren’t the most talented bunch around. Not a sexy or pretty team, by any means. Not a deep team, either.

But they’re the Iowa City West Trojans, so they win. Just win.

“It’s credit to the coaching. The way we practice,” West’s Even Brauns said.

Iowa City West grabbed a commanding 24-8 halftime lead. It was a 40-16 game after three quarters.

Waterloo West, which came in second in 4A in scoring, was completely taken out of its offense.

» Full story: It’s all Iowa City West in battle of 4A’s No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 62, 4A No. 5 Dubuque Hempstead 59 (OT)

Jon McKowen knew he had a good team

The Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys’ basketball coach was just waiting for proof that his team believed.

Kennedy jumped out early by scoring the first nine points of the contest and adding a 13-0 burst that bled into the second quarter and ended with its largest lead, 25-11. Hempstead threatened to overtake the Cougars with surges of 9-0 in the first quarter, 16-2 in the second, 11-3 in the third and 8-0 in the fourth, but Kennedy always had an answer.

» Full story: Cedar Rapids Kennedy gets its top-5 win in overtime tussle

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Waterloo West 50

Cedar Rapids Xavier snapped a six-game losing streak, topping Waterloo East at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.

Max Kaiser had 12 points and Davis Wagner and Jaylan Moses each added 11 points for Xavier (3-6).

Ramir Scott led East (3-7) with 17 points.

Iowa City Liberty 51, Linn-Mar 46

Basil Adess had four 3-pointers and 16 points to the lead the Lightning (6-3) Tuesday night in North Liberty.

John Steffen had 17 points for Linn-Mar (4-5).

Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, Western Dubuque 52

The Hawks won big for the second night in a row, beating the Bobcats at Prairie.

Elijah Ward led with 18 points and Jackson Nove had five points, five rebounds and six assists for Prairie (8-4).

3A No. 2 Marion 68, Independence 32

Will Henircksen had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 2 Marion rolled at home.

Connor Whalen added 12 points for Marion (11-1).

4A No. 8 Dubuque Senior 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 49

The Warriors led at halftime, 25-21, but couldn’t complete the upset of No. 8 Senior (8-1) in Cedar Rapids.

Quincy Underwood had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Washington (3-9).

