Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Feb. 14, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Girls
Clear Creek Amana 49, 4A No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 48
Karsyn Stratton scored 28 points, including Clear Creek Amana’s final eight, to lead the Clippers to a 49-48 upset victory over Class 4A No. 4 Center Point-Urbana in a Wamac Conference girls’ basketball thriller Friday night at Center Point-Urbana High School.
“CPU is a great program. To come here and do this on their floor, on their Senior Night ... to do what we just did, I couldn’t be more proud,” CCA head coach P.J. Sweeney said.
Both teams finished 11-1 in Wamac West Division games. CPU (19-2 overall) is 17-2 in conference contests; CCA is 17-4 and 15-4.
» Full story: Clear Creek Amana girls’ basketball upsets 4A No. 4 CPU, 49-48
5A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 36
The Hawks finished the regular season with a flourish, as Mallory McDermott scored a game-high 22 points in a 57-36 win over Cedar Rapids Washington.
Sidney McCrea added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Kamryn Grissel 11 points for Prairie (18-3), which led by 11 at halftime. The Hawks went 9 of 18 from 3-point range, including McDermott’s 4-of-4 night.
Hannah Stuelke led Washington (10-11) with 16 points. Marek McBride added 10.
— Jeff Johnson, The Gazette
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 18
The Cougars rolled out to a 25-6 lead by halftime at home.
Sadie Powell had 15 points and Sophia Barrett added 14 points for Kennedy (10-11).
Hannah Hoeger had six points to lead Jefferson (2-19).
Iowa City West 59, Iowa City Liberty 30
Four players scored in double figures for the Women of Troy at West High.
Audrey Koch led with 13 points, followed by Matayia Tellis (12), Cora Saunders (11) and Meena Tate (10) for West (11-9).
Isabel Smith and Sam McPherson each had seven points for Liberty (3-17).
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 67, 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
The top-ranked Little Hawks (20-0) made sure it wasn’t close this time around, leading 35-23 at halftime at Xavier.
Xavier lost by just one point, 65-64, to City High on Jan. 24.
This time City’s Rose Nkumu had 17 points, followed by Kelsey Joens with 14 points, Aubrey Joens with 13 points and Eviyon Richardson with 10 points.
Aree Beckmann had 19 points to pace Xavier (14-7).
5A No. 7 Waterloo West 57, Linn-Mar 43
Waterloo West raced out to a 24-5 lead after one quarter in Waterloo.
Halli Poock had 15 points for West (17-4).
Kaitlyn Brunson had 16 points and Emma Casebolt had eight rebounds for Linn-Mar (8-13).
4A No. 11 Keokuk 48, Washington (Iowa) 26
Boys
Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Cedar Rapids Washington 52 (OT)
The second time they met this boys’ basketball season, the second time they had to play overtime to decide a winner. The second time Cedar Rapids Prairie was that winner.
The Hawks scored the first six points of the extra period and went on to outlast Cedar Rapids Washington, 56-52, Friday night in what turned out to be a doozy on the far southwest side.
Freshman Jesse Sellers hit a tying 3-point shot with 4.4 seconds left to make this one go extra time, the same as he did in late January when these teams played at Washington. But Jonathan Mullins splashed a trey off the overtime tip, Prairie got a defensive stop and went on from there.
» Full story: Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball outlasts Washington in overtime ... again
Iowa City High 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49
The Little Hawks used a big second quarter and led 34-23 at halftime in Iowa City.
Keyshawn Christen had 13 points for Iowa City High (8-10).
Jaylon Moses led Xavier (8-11) with 17 points.
4A No. 3 Waterloo West 51, Linn-Mar 49
The Lions kept it close, but couldn’t pull off the upset against the third-ranked Wahawks in Marion.
John Steffen had 25 points for Linn-Mar (8-11). Antonio Alexander scored 12 points for West (17-2).
3A No. 5 Marion 70, Benton Community 53
In Marion, the Indians snapped a three-game losing streak.
Will Henricksen had 21 points and Brayson Laube added 14 for Marion (16-4).
Turner Schroeder had 13 points for Benton (7-12).
4A No. 4 Iowa City West 47, Iowa City Liberty 38
The fourth-ranked Trojans won a defensive battle at West High.
Even Brauns had 21 points for West (17-2). Andre Brandon had 12 points for Liberty (9-10).
