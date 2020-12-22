Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 22, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Girls
2A No. 13 Bellevue 48, Iowa City Regina 30
Bellevue handed Regina its first loss of the season, 48-30, Tuesday night in Iowa City.
Regina (6-1) was limited to just nine baskets and hit just 3 of 7 from the foul line. Grace Gaarde and Annie Gahan each had eight points to lead the Regals.
Ka’Lynn DeShaw led Bellevue (8-1) with 13 points off the bench.
5A No. 4 Iowa City West 54, Linn-Mar 35
The fourth-ranked Trojans got 15 points from Audrey Koch Tuesday night in Iowa City. Matayia Tellis added seven points and six assists and Meena Tate had nine points for West (2-0).
Caelynn Obleton had 11 points and Zoe Kennedy added 10 points for Linn-Mar (2-1).
5A No. 12 Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
No. 12 Washington got 28 points and 15 rebounds from Hannah Stuelke.
Sydney Mitvalsky added 13 points for Washington (5-0).
Lexi Turner led Xavier (2-3) with 10 points.
5A No. 8 Iowa City High 76, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54
The eighth-ranked Little Hawks, tied at half, exploded in the final 16 minutes at Coe College.
Kelsey Joens had 20 points and Eviyon Richardson added 17 and Ella Cook had 15 points for City (2-1). Kaliyah Sain led Kennedy (1-4) with 15 points.
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids Prairie 46
Kamryn Grissel had 17 points for Prairie (1-1) in Dubuque.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56, Iowa City Liberty 52
Cedar Rapids Jefferson held off Iowa City Liberty, 56-52, in a battle of two of the youngest Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball squads Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.
“They’re young kids, but they’re hoopers,” Edwards said of his team. “They love the game, and they’re hungry. But still, they’re learning to play together.”
Jefferson (1-2 overall, 1-1 MVC) scored the first 10 points of the game and led the whole way. The largest lead was 37-23 midway through the third quarter.
» Read the full story from The Gazette’s Jeff Linder
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 5 Cedar Falls 78, Dubuque Senior 55
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56, Iowa City Liberty 52
5A No. 12 Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids Prairie 46
5A No. 8 Iowa City High 76, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54
5A No. 4 Iowa City West 54, Linn-Mar 35
5A No. 6 Waterloo West 62, Western Dubuque 60
WAMAC
3A No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 56, Benton Community 43
4A No. 14 Clear Creek Amana 63, Williamsburg 60
Marion 54, Maquoketa 37
Saydel 55, South Tama 42
Solon 81, Independence 22
RIVER VALLEY
Bellevue 48, Iowa City Regina 30
Mid-Prairie 50, Northeast 34
Monticello 53, Durant 29
Tipton 59, North Cedar 50
2A No. 5 West Branch 58, Camanche 25
3A No. 6 West Liberty 47, Cascade 21
Wilton 65, Anamosa 41
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 58, Starmont 23
Calamus-Wheatland 43, Midland 29
Clinton Prince of Peace 55, Easton Valley 26
2A No. 1 Maquoketa Valley 48, Central City 39
1A No. 6 Springville 41, East Buchanan 27
NORTHEAST IOWA
Denver 62, Charles City 30
New Hampton 44, Waterloo Columbus 42
Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 72, Decorah 45
4A No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mason City 45
West Central 56, Oelwein 19
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 64, HLV 61
Colfax-Mingo 49, Keota 42
Iowa Valley 54, BGM 38
Lynnville-Sully 34, English Valleys 28
1A No. 9 Montezuma 76, Tri-County 14
UPPER IOWA
Nashua-Plainfield 67, Postville 22
West Central 56, Oelwein 19
AREA
Fort Madison 55, Washington (Iowa) 41
Boys
Linn-Mar 48, Iowa City West 46
The Lions led 28-17 at halftime, and won a defensive battle in Marion.
Gavyn Lamb led Linn-Mar (1-2) with 13 points. Jackson Severson and Jaxson Young each added seven points.
Pete Moe had 23 points for West (0-2).
4A No. 10 Dubuque Hempstead 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 58
The Hawks seemed headed for their first victory, an upset no less, after Jackson Nove completed a three-point play with about seven seconds left in Cedar Rapids.
But No. 10 Hempstead found Michael Duax on a backdoor dunk just a few seconds later. A heave at the buzzer missed.
Jake Walter had 22 points and Elijah Ward added 20 points for Prairie (0-2). Duax had 16 points and Cameron Fens added 15 for Hempstead (2-1).
Maquoketa 80, Marion 77
The Cardinals rallied in the fourth quarter in Maquoketa.
Connor Becker had 27 points to pace Maquoketa (4-3). Brayson Laube led Marion (3-5) with 23 points.
Iowa City Liberty 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66
The Lightning improved to 2-0 with a win in North Liberty.
Kelby Telander had 27 points and Ethen O’Donnell added 18 for Liberty.
Andreas Williams led a balanced Jefferson (1-3) attack with 14 points.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
4A No. 1 Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 48
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 69, Iowa City High 51
Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
4A No. 10 Dubuque Hempstead 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 58
Dubuque Wahlert 60, Waterloo East 48
Iowa City Liberty 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66
Linn-Mar 48, Iowa City West 46
Waterloo West 39, 3A No. 8 Western Dubuque 37
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 51, Benton Community 38
Clear Creek Amana 77, Williamsburg 52
Maquoketa 80, Marion 77
Mount Vernon 47, West Delaware 38
3A No. 10 Solon 73, Independence 39
RIVER VALLEY
Anamosa 68, Wilton 42
Cascade 50, West Liberty 26
Iowa City Regina 60, Bellevue 50
3A No. 7 Monticello 83, Durant 25
North Cedar 36, Tipton 34
West Branch 55, 2A No. 5 Camanche 50
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 79, Starmont 26
Calamus-Wheatland 61, Midland 50
1A No. 9 Easton Valley 60, Clinton Prince of Peace 48
Maquoketa Valley 56, Central City 25
1A No. 1 North Linn 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 63
1A No. 4 Springville 75, East Buchanan 46
NORTHEAST IOWA
Decorah 72, Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 44
Oelwein 65, West Central 56
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Iowa Valley 61, BGM 41
Keota 70, Colfax-Mingo 44
Montezuma 96, Tri-County 43
UPPER IOWA
Clayton Ridge 51, Lansing Kee 43
MFL MarMac 64, Elkader Central 41
Oelwein 65, West Central 56
AREA
Jesup 85, Don Bosco 38
Washington (Iowa) 68, Fort Madison 65