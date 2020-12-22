Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 22, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Girls

2A No. 13 Bellevue 48, Iowa City Regina 30

Bellevue handed Regina its first loss of the season, 48-30, Tuesday night in Iowa City.

Regina (6-1) was limited to just nine baskets and hit just 3 of 7 from the foul line. Grace Gaarde and Annie Gahan each had eight points to lead the Regals.

Ka’Lynn DeShaw led Bellevue (8-1) with 13 points off the bench.

5A No. 4 Iowa City West 54, Linn-Mar 35

The fourth-ranked Trojans got 15 points from Audrey Koch Tuesday night in Iowa City. Matayia Tellis added seven points and six assists and Meena Tate had nine points for West (2-0).

Caelynn Obleton had 11 points and Zoe Kennedy added 10 points for Linn-Mar (2-1).

5A No. 12 Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

No. 12 Washington got 28 points and 15 rebounds from Hannah Stuelke.

Sydney Mitvalsky added 13 points for Washington (5-0).

Lexi Turner led Xavier (2-3) with 10 points.

5A No. 8 Iowa City High 76, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54

The eighth-ranked Little Hawks, tied at half, exploded in the final 16 minutes at Coe College.

Kelsey Joens had 20 points and Eviyon Richardson added 17 and Ella Cook had 15 points for City (2-1). Kaliyah Sain led Kennedy (1-4) with 15 points.

Dubuque Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids Prairie 46

Kamryn Grissel had 17 points for Prairie (1-1) in Dubuque.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56, Iowa City Liberty 52

Cedar Rapids Jefferson held off Iowa City Liberty, 56-52, in a battle of two of the youngest Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball squads Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.

“They’re young kids, but they’re hoopers,” Edwards said of his team. “They love the game, and they’re hungry. But still, they’re learning to play together.”

Jefferson (1-2 overall, 1-1 MVC) scored the first 10 points of the game and led the whole way. The largest lead was 37-23 midway through the third quarter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

» Read the full story from The Gazette’s Jeff Linder

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

5A No. 5 Cedar Falls 78, Dubuque Senior 55

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56, Iowa City Liberty 52

5A No. 12 Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

Dubuque Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids Prairie 46

5A No. 8 Iowa City High 76, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54

5A No. 4 Iowa City West 54, Linn-Mar 35

5A No. 6 Waterloo West 62, Western Dubuque 60

WAMAC

3A No. 4 Center Point-Urbana 56, Benton Community 43

4A No. 14 Clear Creek Amana 63, Williamsburg 60

Marion 54, Maquoketa 37

Saydel 55, South Tama 42

Solon 81, Independence 22

RIVER VALLEY

Bellevue 48, Iowa City Regina 30

Mid-Prairie 50, Northeast 34

Monticello 53, Durant 29

Tipton 59, North Cedar 50

2A No. 5 West Branch 58, Camanche 25

3A No. 6 West Liberty 47, Cascade 21

Wilton 65, Anamosa 41

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 58, Starmont 23

Calamus-Wheatland 43, Midland 29

Clinton Prince of Peace 55, Easton Valley 26

2A No. 1 Maquoketa Valley 48, Central City 39

1A No. 6 Springville 41, East Buchanan 27

NORTHEAST IOWA

Denver 62, Charles City 30

New Hampton 44, Waterloo Columbus 42

Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 72, Decorah 45

4A No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mason City 45

West Central 56, Oelwein 19

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 64, HLV 61

Colfax-Mingo 49, Keota 42

Iowa Valley 54, BGM 38

Lynnville-Sully 34, English Valleys 28

1A No. 9 Montezuma 76, Tri-County 14

UPPER IOWA

Nashua-Plainfield 67, Postville 22

West Central 56, Oelwein 19

AREA

Fort Madison 55, Washington (Iowa) 41

Boys

Linn-Mar 48, Iowa City West 46

The Lions led 28-17 at halftime, and won a defensive battle in Marion.

Gavyn Lamb led Linn-Mar (1-2) with 13 points. Jackson Severson and Jaxson Young each added seven points.

Pete Moe had 23 points for West (0-2).

4A No. 10 Dubuque Hempstead 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 58

The Hawks seemed headed for their first victory, an upset no less, after Jackson Nove completed a three-point play with about seven seconds left in Cedar Rapids.

But No. 10 Hempstead found Michael Duax on a backdoor dunk just a few seconds later. A heave at the buzzer missed.

Jake Walter had 22 points and Elijah Ward added 20 points for Prairie (0-2). Duax had 16 points and Cameron Fens added 15 for Hempstead (2-1).

Maquoketa 80, Marion 77

The Cardinals rallied in the fourth quarter in Maquoketa.

Connor Becker had 27 points to pace Maquoketa (4-3). Brayson Laube led Marion (3-5) with 23 points.

Iowa City Liberty 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66

The Lightning improved to 2-0 with a win in North Liberty.

Kelby Telander had 27 points and Ethen O’Donnell added 18 for Liberty.

Andreas Williams led a balanced Jefferson (1-3) attack with 14 points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

4A No. 1 Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 48

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 69, Iowa City High 51

Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

4A No. 10 Dubuque Hempstead 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 58

Dubuque Wahlert 60, Waterloo East 48

Iowa City Liberty 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66

Linn-Mar 48, Iowa City West 46

Waterloo West 39, 3A No. 8 Western Dubuque 37

WAMAC

Center Point-Urbana 51, Benton Community 38

Clear Creek Amana 77, Williamsburg 52

Maquoketa 80, Marion 77

Mount Vernon 47, West Delaware 38

3A No. 10 Solon 73, Independence 39

RIVER VALLEY

Anamosa 68, Wilton 42

Cascade 50, West Liberty 26

Iowa City Regina 60, Bellevue 50

3A No. 7 Monticello 83, Durant 25

North Cedar 36, Tipton 34

West Branch 55, 2A No. 5 Camanche 50

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 79, Starmont 26

Calamus-Wheatland 61, Midland 50

1A No. 9 Easton Valley 60, Clinton Prince of Peace 48

Maquoketa Valley 56, Central City 25

1A No. 1 North Linn 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 63

1A No. 4 Springville 75, East Buchanan 46

NORTHEAST IOWA

Decorah 72, Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 44

Oelwein 65, West Central 56

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Iowa Valley 61, BGM 41

Keota 70, Colfax-Mingo 44

Montezuma 96, Tri-County 43

UPPER IOWA

Clayton Ridge 51, Lansing Kee 43

MFL MarMac 64, Elkader Central 41

Oelwein 65, West Central 56

AREA

Jesup 85, Don Bosco 38

Washington (Iowa) 68, Fort Madison 65