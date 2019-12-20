Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 20, 2019)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Girls
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids Washington 65
She’ll distribute. She’ll score. Whatever.
After three lean years, though, Sadie Powell just wants to win.
“We knew the schedule was going to be rough to start this season,” said Powell, a senior at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. “But we have really good team chemistry this year. Everybody works well together.”
Powell played facilitator early as Tori Knight went off, then scored 19 of her game-high 29 points in the second half.
» Full story: Sadie Powell distributes early, scors late to lead Kennedy past Washington
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty 31
Class 5A’s top-ranked team rolled behind Aubrey Joens’ 31 points.
The Little Hawks (5-0) had four players in double figures. Ella Cook added 15 points, Rose Nkumu 14 and Paige Rocca 11.
City High led at halftime, 54-16. Its closest game thus far has been 12 points.
Liberty (1-6) was led in scoring by freshman Keiko Ono-Fullard, who had 12.
— Jeff Johnon, The Gazette
Northeast 56, Iowa City Regina 55
The Rebels handed the Regals their first loss Friday night in Iowa City.
Emma Fowler had 13 points for Northeast (5-2).
Sam Greving had 22 points for Regina (5-1).
Iowa City West 56, Linn-Mar 48
The Women of Troy canned 10 3-pointers and pulled away Friday night in Iowa City.
Matayia Tellis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for West (3-3). Audrey Koch added 14 points. Cora Saunders hit three 3-pointers.
Carly Printy had 14 points for Linn-Mar (2-6).
4A No. 2 Marion 72, 4A No. 12 Maquoketa 60
The Indians won a battle of ranked Class 4A teams Friday night at Maquoketa.
Kayba Laube had 28 points to lead No. 2 Marion (6-0). Riley Wright added 17 points and Ella Van Weelden had 14 points.
Nell Sybesma had 18 points for No. 12 Maquoketa (6-2).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 52, 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 32
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids Washington 65
5A No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 29
Dubuque Hempstead 48, 5A No. 15 Dubuque Senior 27
Dubuque Wahlert 46, Western Dubuque 37
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Lberty 31
Iowa City West 56, Linn-Mar 48
WAMAC
4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 52, Mount Vernon 22
Solon 54, Dyersville Beckman 47 (2OT)
4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 60, 4A No. 15 Clear Creek Amana 46
4A No. 2 Marion 72, 4A No. 12 Maquoketa 60
Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Benton Community 42
West Delaware 57, South Tama 40
Williamsburg 56, Independence 39
RIVER VALLEY
Camanche 42, Durant 40
Monticello 45, Tipton 35
Northeast 56, Iowa City Regina 55
2A No. 7 West Branch 57, Bellevue 35
3A No. 12 West Liberty 54, Anamosa 39
Wilton 55, North Cedar 39
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 46, Central City 42
1A No. 3 Bellevue Marquette 69, Lisbon 36
2A No. 8 Maquoketa Valley 39, 1A No. 8 East Buchanan 35
2A No. 3 North Linn 59, Starmont 18
Prince of Peace 56, Cedar Valley Christian 25
1A No. 12 Springville 70, Edgewood-Colesburg 42
NORTHEAST IOWA
3A No. 5 Crestwood 81, Lyle-Pacelli (Minn.) 44
New Hampton 49, Decorah 39
4A No. 11 Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Waukon 39
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
BGM 48, Belle Plaine 44
Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 18
English Valleys 49, Colfax-Mingo 35
UPPER IOWA
2A No. 6 MFL MarMac 51, Lansing Kee 41
North Fayette Valley 54, Clayton Ridge 16
Turkey Valley 61, South Winneshiek 17
OTHERS
Highland 68, Columbus Community 32
Jesup 33, Waterloo Columbus 28
Mount Pleasant 36, Washington 32
Riceville 52, North Tama 39
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Union 28
Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 26
Boys
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 75, Cedar Rapids Washington 58
The Kennedy Cougars manufactured a 13-0 second-quarter run, and that was pretty much the difference in a 75-58 non-conference boys’ basketball win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday at Kennedy High School.
Caleb Schlaak scored 25 points, and Kennedy improved to 3-1.
The first 12 minutes was a back-and-forth battle before Kennedy surged. Josh White ignited the pivotal run with a 3-pointer, Schlaak had a 3-pointer and a basket, then Paul Cory punctuated it with a dunk. A 27-26 deficit became a 39-27 advantage, and Kennedy led 46-34 after a 32-point second quarter.
The margin stayed between 11 and 19 points in the second half.
Braden Dolphin added 10 points for the Cougars.
Campbell Mitvalsky scored 18 points for Washington (2-3). Henry Campbell added 14.
The game did not count in the MVC standings. The rematch will — Jan. 17 at Washington.
— Jeff Linder, The Gazette
4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 64
The Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball team has faced notable deficits in three of its five games.
Despite the obstacles, the Class 4A No. 8 Hawks maintain a sparkling undefeated record content in the knowledge they can absorb an opponent’s surge and respond with one of their own.
“We are starting to develop that,” sixth-year Prairie Coach Jeremy Rickertsen said after the Hawks overwhelmed Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 81-63, in a non-conference game Friday night at Jefferson High School. “That is something I didn’t know if we would do coming into the season because there were so many unknowns. They have shown me a lot.”
» Full story: Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball still unbeaten after downing Jefferson
Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty 38
You can feel the confidence and momentum growing week by week, day by day, game by game.
Minute by minute, in this case. Second by second.
“I’d like to think so,” first-year head coach Brennan Swayzer said, after his Little Hawks dealt Iowa City Liberty a 41-38 loss Friday night. “I feel like this is something the guys were always capable of, but they didn’t believe they were capable of it.”
Guard Byron Benton’s and-one three-point play off a drive to the lane with 11 seconds left provided the winning points for City High, which takes a 3-2 record into the holiday break. That might not sound like much, but consider where these Little Hawks have been.
» Full story: Resurgent Iowa City High boys’ basketball gets clutch play by Byron Benton to knock off Liberty
4A No. 3 Iowa City West 53, Linn-Mar 40
No. 3 Iowa City West got out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and never trailed in Iowa City.
Even Brauns led the Trojans (4-1) with 19 points and Nicholas Pepin added 17 points.
Brady Klahn led Linn-Mar (2-2) with 13 points.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
4A No. 8 Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 75, Cedar Rapids Washington 58
4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 81, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 63
4A No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead 75, Dubuque Senior 48
Dubuque Wahlert 50, Western Dubuque 34
Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty 38
4A No. 3 Iowa City West 53, Linn-Mar 40
WAMAC
Benton Community 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 48
Center Point-Urbana 57, Clear Creek Amana 37
Marion 74, Maquoketa 37
3A No. 7 Mount Vernon 68, DeWitt Central 58
West Delaware 67, South Tama 34
Williamsburg 51, Independence 36
RIVER VALLEY
Anamosa 61, West Liberty 41
2A No. 4 Camanche 71, Durant 36
2A No. 8 Iowa City Regina 61, 2A No. 9 Northeast 47
Monticello 74, Tipton 36
North Cedar 58, Wilton 33
West Branch 58, Bellevue 30
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 58, Central City 51
Clinton Prince of Peace 70, Cedar Valley Christian 50
1A No. 4 Easton Valley 81, Calamus-Wheatland 45
Lisbon 67, Bellevue Marquette 48
Maquoketa Valley 39, East Buchanan 35
2A No. 3 North Linn 92, Starmont 41
Springville 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 46
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 67, Oelwein 39
Decorah 80, New Hampton 34
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 41
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 66, BGM 57
Colfax-Mingo 60, English Valleys 47
Keota 92, Lynnville-Sully 61
UPPER IOWA
MFL MarMac 84, Lansing Kee 41
North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 31
Turkey Valley 47, South Winneshiek 35
OTHERS
Highland 53, Columbus Community 20
Hillcrest Academy 59, Winfield-Mount Union 45
Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54
Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Union 41
Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 50