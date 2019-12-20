Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 20, 2019)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Girls

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids Washington 65

She’ll distribute. She’ll score. Whatever.

After three lean years, though, Sadie Powell just wants to win.

“We knew the schedule was going to be rough to start this season,” said Powell, a senior at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. “But we have really good team chemistry this year. Everybody works well together.”

Powell played facilitator early as Tori Knight went off, then scored 19 of her game-high 29 points in the second half.

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty 31

Class 5A’s top-ranked team rolled behind Aubrey Joens’ 31 points.

The Little Hawks (5-0) had four players in double figures. Ella Cook added 15 points, Rose Nkumu 14 and Paige Rocca 11.

City High led at halftime, 54-16. Its closest game thus far has been 12 points.

Liberty (1-6) was led in scoring by freshman Keiko Ono-Fullard, who had 12.

Northeast 56, Iowa City Regina 55

The Rebels handed the Regals their first loss Friday night in Iowa City.

Emma Fowler had 13 points for Northeast (5-2).

Sam Greving had 22 points for Regina (5-1).

Iowa City West 56, Linn-Mar 48

The Women of Troy canned 10 3-pointers and pulled away Friday night in Iowa City.

Matayia Tellis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for West (3-3). Audrey Koch added 14 points. Cora Saunders hit three 3-pointers.

Carly Printy had 14 points for Linn-Mar (2-6).

4A No. 2 Marion 72, 4A No. 12 Maquoketa 60

The Indians won a battle of ranked Class 4A teams Friday night at Maquoketa.

Kayba Laube had 28 points to lead No. 2 Marion (6-0). Riley Wright added 17 points and Ella Van Weelden had 14 points.

Nell Sybesma had 18 points for No. 12 Maquoketa (6-2).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 52, 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 32

5A No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 29

Dubuque Hempstead 48, 5A No. 15 Dubuque Senior 27

Dubuque Wahlert 46, Western Dubuque 37

Iowa City West 56, Linn-Mar 48

WAMAC

4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 52, Mount Vernon 22

Solon 54, Dyersville Beckman 47 (2OT)

4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 60, 4A No. 15 Clear Creek Amana 46

4A No. 2 Marion 72, 4A No. 12 Maquoketa 60

Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Benton Community 42

West Delaware 57, South Tama 40

Williamsburg 56, Independence 39

RIVER VALLEY

Camanche 42, Durant 40

Monticello 45, Tipton 35

Northeast 56, Iowa City Regina 55

2A No. 7 West Branch 57, Bellevue 35

3A No. 12 West Liberty 54, Anamosa 39

Wilton 55, North Cedar 39

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 46, Central City 42

1A No. 3 Bellevue Marquette 69, Lisbon 36

2A No. 8 Maquoketa Valley 39, 1A No. 8 East Buchanan 35

2A No. 3 North Linn 59, Starmont 18

Prince of Peace 56, Cedar Valley Christian 25

1A No. 12 Springville 70, Edgewood-Colesburg 42

NORTHEAST IOWA

3A No. 5 Crestwood 81, Lyle-Pacelli (Minn.) 44

New Hampton 49, Decorah 39

4A No. 11 Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Waukon 39

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

BGM 48, Belle Plaine 44

Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 18

English Valleys 49, Colfax-Mingo 35

UPPER IOWA

2A No. 6 MFL MarMac 51, Lansing Kee 41

North Fayette Valley 54, Clayton Ridge 16

Turkey Valley 61, South Winneshiek 17

OTHERS

Highland 68, Columbus Community 32

Jesup 33, Waterloo Columbus 28

Mount Pleasant 36, Washington 32

Riceville 52, North Tama 39

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Union 28

Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 26

Boys

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 75, Cedar Rapids Washington 58

The Kennedy Cougars manufactured a 13-0 second-quarter run, and that was pretty much the difference in a 75-58 non-conference boys’ basketball win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday at Kennedy High School.

Caleb Schlaak scored 25 points, and Kennedy improved to 3-1.

The first 12 minutes was a back-and-forth battle before Kennedy surged. Josh White ignited the pivotal run with a 3-pointer, Schlaak had a 3-pointer and a basket, then Paul Cory punctuated it with a dunk. A 27-26 deficit became a 39-27 advantage, and Kennedy led 46-34 after a 32-point second quarter.

The margin stayed between 11 and 19 points in the second half.

Braden Dolphin added 10 points for the Cougars.

Campbell Mitvalsky scored 18 points for Washington (2-3). Henry Campbell added 14.

The game did not count in the MVC standings. The rematch will — Jan. 17 at Washington.

4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 64

The Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball team has faced notable deficits in three of its five games.

Despite the obstacles, the Class 4A No. 8 Hawks maintain a sparkling undefeated record content in the knowledge they can absorb an opponent’s surge and respond with one of their own.

“We are starting to develop that,” sixth-year Prairie Coach Jeremy Rickertsen said after the Hawks overwhelmed Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 81-63, in a non-conference game Friday night at Jefferson High School. “That is something I didn’t know if we would do coming into the season because there were so many unknowns. They have shown me a lot.”

Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty 38

You can feel the confidence and momentum growing week by week, day by day, game by game.

Minute by minute, in this case. Second by second.

“I’d like to think so,” first-year head coach Brennan Swayzer said, after his Little Hawks dealt Iowa City Liberty a 41-38 loss Friday night. “I feel like this is something the guys were always capable of, but they didn’t believe they were capable of it.”

Guard Byron Benton’s and-one three-point play off a drive to the lane with 11 seconds left provided the winning points for City High, which takes a 3-2 record into the holiday break. That might not sound like much, but consider where these Little Hawks have been.

4A No. 3 Iowa City West 53, Linn-Mar 40

No. 3 Iowa City West got out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and never trailed in Iowa City.

Even Brauns led the Trojans (4-1) with 19 points and Nicholas Pepin added 17 points.

Brady Klahn led Linn-Mar (2-2) with 13 points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

4A No. 8 Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34

4A No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead 75, Dubuque Senior 48

Dubuque Wahlert 50, Western Dubuque 34

Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty 38

WAMAC

Benton Community 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 48

Center Point-Urbana 57, Clear Creek Amana 37

Marion 74, Maquoketa 37

3A No. 7 Mount Vernon 68, DeWitt Central 58

West Delaware 67, South Tama 34

Williamsburg 51, Independence 36

RIVER VALLEY

Anamosa 61, West Liberty 41

2A No. 4 Camanche 71, Durant 36

2A No. 8 Iowa City Regina 61, 2A No. 9 Northeast 47

Monticello 74, Tipton 36

North Cedar 58, Wilton 33

West Branch 58, Bellevue 30

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 58, Central City 51

Clinton Prince of Peace 70, Cedar Valley Christian 50

1A No. 4 Easton Valley 81, Calamus-Wheatland 45

Lisbon 67, Bellevue Marquette 48

Maquoketa Valley 39, East Buchanan 35

2A No. 3 North Linn 92, Starmont 41

Springville 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 46

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 67, Oelwein 39

Decorah 80, New Hampton 34

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 41

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 66, BGM 57

Colfax-Mingo 60, English Valleys 47

Keota 92, Lynnville-Sully 61

UPPER IOWA

MFL MarMac 84, Lansing Kee 41

North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 31

Turkey Valley 47, South Winneshiek 35

OTHERS

Highland 53, Columbus Community 20

Hillcrest Academy 59, Winfield-Mount Union 45

Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54

Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Union 41

Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 50