Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 17, 2019)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Girls
5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Linn-Mar 30
Sidney McCrea and Mallory McDermott scored 20 points apiece, and Class 5A seventh-ranked Prairie smashed Linn-Mar, 61-30, in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest Tuesday night at Prairie High School.
A pair of seniors, McCrea and McDermott are carrying the Hawks (5-0 overall, 3-0 MVC) through a dynamite December.
“We knew our role had to step up,” said McCrea, a Northern Illinois University signee (McDermott is bound for Western Illinois). “But as you saw tonight, a lot of other people are stepping up, and that’s going to help a lot moving forward.
“(Hailey) Cooper hit some big shots. (Natalie) Bennett made a couple of 3-pointers.”
» Full story: Sidney McCrea, Mallory McDermott keep Prairie girls’ basketball clicking along at 5-0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Waterloo East 38
The Cougars won in Waterloo to improve to 3-3.
Aaliyah Franklin had 14 points for East (0-6).
Iowa City Regina 58, Durant 18
The Regals remained undefeated, holding the Wildcats to just six field goals in Iowa City.
Sam Greving had 18 points to lead Regina (5-0).
5A No. 5 Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32
No. 5 Cedar Falls (5-2) dominated on its home court.
Kalyn Wise had 10 points to lead Jefferson (2-5).
Dubuque Senior 56, 5A No. 10 Iowa City West 48
The 10th-ranked Women of Troy lost on the road Tuesday night in Dubuque.
Ella Noel had 19 points to lead Senior (4-2).
Audrey Koch had 27 points for Iowa City West (2-3).
4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Dubuque Hempstead 64
Aree Beckmann had 26 points and Caitlynn Daniels had 22 points as Xavier won at home.
Daniels also had seven rebounds and 10 assists for Xavier (4-2).
Kaylie Springer led Hempstead (2-5) with 19 points.
5A No. 14 Waterloo West 67, Cedar Rapids Washington 47
Waterloo West pulled away in the fourth quarter at Washington High School.
Marek McBride scored 12 points and Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Washington (4-3).
Lauren Conrey led four players in double figures for West (6-2) with 14 points.
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 60, Dubuque Wahlert 48
The top-ranked Little Hawks raced out to a 24-8 lead after one quarter in Iowa City.
Kelsey Joens had 16 points and Rose Nkumu added 13 points for City High (4-0).
Allie Kutsch had 10 points for Hempstead (2-5).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 5 Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Waterloo East 38
5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Linn-Mar 30
4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Dubuque Hempstead 64
Dubuque Senior 56, 5A No. 10 Iowa City West 48
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 60, Dubuque Wahlert 48
5A No. 14 Waterloo West 67, Cedar Rapids Washington 47
Western Dubuque 55, Iowa City Liberty 49
WAMAC
Benton Community 53, Williamsburg 39
4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 57, South Tama 13
4A No. 15 Clear Creek Amana 58, Independence 17
4A No. 11 DeWitt Central 55, Solon 39
Dyersville Beckman 57, West Delaware 33
4A No. 13 Maquoketa 64, Mount Vernon 24
4A No. 2 Marion 73, Vinton-Shellsburg 43
RIVER VALLEY
2A No. 1 Cascade 74, North Cedar 21
Iowa City Regina 58, Durant 18
Northeast 75, Camanche 39
2A No. 5 West Branch 67, Wilton 26
3A No. 15 West Liberty 44, Tipton 36
TRI-RIVERS
5A No. 5 Bellevue Marquette 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 28
5A No. 8 East Buchanan 54, Calamus-Wheatland 32
Easton Valley 41, Alburnett 38
Maquoketa Valley 62, Lisbon 26
2A No. 2 North Linn 114, Cedar Valley Christian 11
5A No. 12 Springville 60, Clinton Prince of Peace 51
NORTHEAST IOWA
3A No. 6 Crestwood 57, Waukon 56
Decorah 47, Oelwein 11
4A No. 12 Waverly-Shell Rock 64, New Hampton 31
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 49, Tri-County 30
Colfax-Mingo 65, HLV 26
Iowa Valley 66, English Valleys 37
5A No. 1 Montezuma 79, 5A No. 13 Lynnville-Sully 47
5A No. 3 Sigourney 47, Keota 6
UPPER IOWA
Elkader Central 39, Lansing Kee 32
North Fayette Valley 67, Postville 17
West Central 45, South Winneshiek 39
OTHERS
Colo-Nesco 70, Meskwaki 30
Dike-New Hartford 56, Jesup 33
Garwin GMG 41, North Tama 37
Pekin 50, Lone Tree 23
Union Community 56, 2A No. 8 Hudson 51
Wapello 66, Hillcrest Academy 20
Winfield-Mount Union 43, Highland 25
Boys
4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 45, Linn-Mar 44
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
They ended up getting two great looks: one planned and one unplanned. The unplanned one went in.
Caden Stoffer had it, a 3-pointer from the high wing with under a second remaining that gave the Cedar Rapids Prairie Hawks a 45-44 win Tuesday night over Linn-Mar at the Lions den.
The Class 4A eighth-ranked Hawks are 4-0 thanks to the junior guard’s clutch shot. Down two with 19 seconds left, Prairie perfectly worked a play for sophomore guard Jake Walter, whose open trey attempt at the top of the circle failed to fall.
The ball deflected off the rim left and toward the sideline out of bounds, only to be saved to a teammate by a leaping Jonathan Mullins. The ball was quickly kicked out to Stoffer, who fired.
Ballgame.
» Full story: Caden Stoffer’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gives Cedar Rapids Prairie a 45-44 win over Linn-Mar
Iowa City Liberty 51, Western Dubuque 42
In North Liberty, the Lightning kept their undefeated season intact by downing Western Dubuque.
Andre Brandon led Liberty (4-0) with 17 points.
Garrett Baumhover and Dylan Johns led Western Dubuque (1-3) with 16 points each.
Dubuque Senior 49, 4A No. 3 Iowa City West 48
The Rams pulled off the road upset Tuesday night, taking down the third-ranked Trojans in Iowa City.
Cooper Medinger had 17 points to lead Senior (3-0).
Even Brauns led West (3-1) with 19 points.
4A No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55
No. 4 Hempstead proved too strong in Dubuque.
Hempstead (5-0) took charge in the third quarter, outscoring the Saints, 24-12.
Davis Wagner led Xaiver (2-2) with 15 points, and Jake Beckmann added 12 points.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
4A No. 8 Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 78, Waterloo East 57
4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 45, Linn-Mar 44
4A No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55
Dubuque Senior 49, 4A No. 3 Iowa City West 48
Iowa City Liberty 51, Western Dubuque 42
Iowa City High 68, Dubuque Wahlert 49
4A No. 6 Waterloo West 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 45
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 50, South Tama 31
Clear Creek Amana 56, Independence 45
DeWitt Central 62, Solon 38
2A No. 1 Dyersville Beckman 55, West Delaware 36
3A No. 7 Mount Vernon 62, Maquoketa 42
Williamsburg 54, Benton Community 42
RIVER VALLEY
2A No. 4 Camanche 65, 2A No. 9 Northeast 46
2A No. 8 Iowa City Regina 57, Durant 40
Monticello 72, Anamosa 47
North Cedar 45, Cascade 44
Tipton 66, West Liberty 48
West Branch 60, Wilton 42
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland 71, East Buchanan 67
1A No. 4 Easton Valley 72, Alburnett 53
Edgewood-Colesburg 88, Bellevue Marquette 40
2A No. 3 North Linn 90, Cedar Valley Christian 31
Lisbon 53, Maquoketa Valley 50
Springville 84, Clinton Prince of Peace 54
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 64, Waukon 38
Decorah 74, Oelwein 47
Waverly-Shell Rock 70, New Hampton 24
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 73, Tri-County 54
English Valleys 56, Iowa Valley 52
Keota 81, Sigourney 53
1A No. 3 Montezuma 77, Lynnville-Sully 40
UPPER IOWA
Lansing Kee 53, Elkader Central 34
MFL MarMac 65, Clayton Ridge 30
Postville 52, North Fayette Valley 44
South Winneshiek 58, West Central 32
OTHERS
Dike-New Hartford 60, Jesup 44
Highland 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61
Meskwaki 81, Colo-Nesco 43
Oskaloosa 54, Washington (Iowa) 52
Pekin 66, Lone Tree 45
Union Community 56, Hudson 51
Wapello 57, Hillcrest Academy 43