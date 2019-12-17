Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 17, 2019)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Girls

5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Linn-Mar 30

Sidney McCrea and Mallory McDermott scored 20 points apiece, and Class 5A seventh-ranked Prairie smashed Linn-Mar, 61-30, in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest Tuesday night at Prairie High School.

A pair of seniors, McCrea and McDermott are carrying the Hawks (5-0 overall, 3-0 MVC) through a dynamite December.

“We knew our role had to step up,” said McCrea, a Northern Illinois University signee (McDermott is bound for Western Illinois). “But as you saw tonight, a lot of other people are stepping up, and that’s going to help a lot moving forward.

“(Hailey) Cooper hit some big shots. (Natalie) Bennett made a couple of 3-pointers.”

» Full story: Sidney McCrea, Mallory McDermott keep Prairie girls’ basketball clicking along at 5-0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Waterloo East 38

The Cougars won in Waterloo to improve to 3-3.

Aaliyah Franklin had 14 points for East (0-6).

Iowa City Regina 58, Durant 18

The Regals remained undefeated, holding the Wildcats to just six field goals in Iowa City.

Sam Greving had 18 points to lead Regina (5-0).

5A No. 5 Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32

No. 5 Cedar Falls (5-2) dominated on its home court.

Kalyn Wise had 10 points to lead Jefferson (2-5).

Dubuque Senior 56, 5A No. 10 Iowa City West 48

The 10th-ranked Women of Troy lost on the road Tuesday night in Dubuque.

Ella Noel had 19 points to lead Senior (4-2).

Audrey Koch had 27 points for Iowa City West (2-3).

4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Dubuque Hempstead 64

Aree Beckmann had 26 points and Caitlynn Daniels had 22 points as Xavier won at home.

Daniels also had seven rebounds and 10 assists for Xavier (4-2).

Kaylie Springer led Hempstead (2-5) with 19 points.

5A No. 14 Waterloo West 67, Cedar Rapids Washington 47

Waterloo West pulled away in the fourth quarter at Washington High School.

Marek McBride scored 12 points and Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Washington (4-3).

Lauren Conrey led four players in double figures for West (6-2) with 14 points.

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 60, Dubuque Wahlert 48

The top-ranked Little Hawks raced out to a 24-8 lead after one quarter in Iowa City.

Kelsey Joens had 16 points and Rose Nkumu added 13 points for City High (4-0).

Allie Kutsch had 10 points for Hempstead (2-5).

NORTHEAST IOWA

3A No. 6 Crestwood 57, Waukon 56

Decorah 47, Oelwein 11

4A No. 12 Waverly-Shell Rock 64, New Hampton 31

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 49, Tri-County 30

Colfax-Mingo 65, HLV 26

Iowa Valley 66, English Valleys 37

5A No. 1 Montezuma 79, 5A No. 13 Lynnville-Sully 47

5A No. 3 Sigourney 47, Keota 6

UPPER IOWA

Elkader Central 39, Lansing Kee 32

North Fayette Valley 67, Postville 17

West Central 45, South Winneshiek 39

OTHERS

Colo-Nesco 70, Meskwaki 30

Dike-New Hartford 56, Jesup 33

Garwin GMG 41, North Tama 37

Pekin 50, Lone Tree 23

Union Community 56, 2A No. 8 Hudson 51

Wapello 66, Hillcrest Academy 20

Winfield-Mount Union 43, Highland 25

Boys

4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 45, Linn-Mar 44

They ended up getting two great looks: one planned and one unplanned. The unplanned one went in.

Caden Stoffer had it, a 3-pointer from the high wing with under a second remaining that gave the Cedar Rapids Prairie Hawks a 45-44 win Tuesday night over Linn-Mar at the Lions den.

The Class 4A eighth-ranked Hawks are 4-0 thanks to the junior guard’s clutch shot. Down two with 19 seconds left, Prairie perfectly worked a play for sophomore guard Jake Walter, whose open trey attempt at the top of the circle failed to fall.

The ball deflected off the rim left and toward the sideline out of bounds, only to be saved to a teammate by a leaping Jonathan Mullins. The ball was quickly kicked out to Stoffer, who fired.

Ballgame.

» Full story: Caden Stoffer’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gives Cedar Rapids Prairie a 45-44 win over Linn-Mar

Iowa City Liberty 51, Western Dubuque 42

In North Liberty, the Lightning kept their undefeated season intact by downing Western Dubuque.

Andre Brandon led Liberty (4-0) with 17 points.

Garrett Baumhover and Dylan Johns led Western Dubuque (1-3) with 16 points each.

Dubuque Senior 49, 4A No. 3 Iowa City West 48

The Rams pulled off the road upset Tuesday night, taking down the third-ranked Trojans in Iowa City.

Cooper Medinger had 17 points to lead Senior (3-0).

Even Brauns led West (3-1) with 19 points.

4A No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55

No. 4 Hempstead proved too strong in Dubuque.

Hempstead (5-0) took charge in the third quarter, outscoring the Saints, 24-12.

Davis Wagner led Xaiver (2-2) with 15 points, and Jake Beckmann added 12 points.

