Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 13, 2019)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Girls
5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58
The Cedar Rapids Prairie girls’ basketball team is known for its prolific pair of scorers with Division I college basketball futures.
Friday night against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, the Class 5A No. 7 Hawks displayed a glimpse of their defensive capabilities.
Prairie (4-0) scored the first 17 points of the contest with a strong defensive effort led by the length, athleticism and speed of senior Jenna Leggat and sophomore Kamryn Grissel. The Cougars failed to score until the final seconds of the first quarter and the Hawks pushed their lead to 24 points.
» Full story: Cedar Rapids Prairie shows it can defend too in win over Kennedy
Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49
Hannah Stuelke, oh, my.
The Cedar Rapids Washington sophomore had a game to remember Friday night, scoring 32 points and gathering 23 rebounds as her Warriors beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-49, Friday night at Washington.
The 6-foot-1 University of Iowa commit was just too much for Jefferson (2-4). She made 13 of 23 shots from the field, including hitting a pair of 3-pointers. She had 20 boards after the third quarter, picking up “only” three more in the fourth.
Jefferson scored the first four points of the game, but Washington (4-2) finally got it going, taking a 15-6 lead after the first quarter. It was 28-12 Warriors at halftime and 52-29 after three.
Washington outrebounded Jefferson by a 56-24 margin. Sydney Engledow and Aeri Thomas added 12 points apiece for the Warriors, with Deja Redmond coming off the bench for 10 rebounds.
Jenna Griffith led Jefferson with 13 points.
— Jeff Johnson, The Gazette
4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Linn-Mar 37
There would be no late rally this time around for the Linn-Mar girls’ basketball team.
Xavier’s Caitlynn Daniels made sure of that. The Alabama-Birmingham signee scored 18 points, including a key bucket to stave off a Lions run in the fourth quarter, lifting the Saints to a 44-37 win at the Linn-Mar gym.
Linn-Mar rallied late to win earlier this week over Cedar Rapids Washington, but Daniels, who turned an ankle late in the game but was able to return, kept her team in control.
The Saints (3-2) also got 12 points from Aree Beckman and six big fourth-quarter points from reserve Mary Kate Moeder in a fourth quarter that saw the Lions trim a 13-point halftime deficit to five.
Alexis Baier led Linn-Mar (2-4) with 18 points. Hallie Peak finished with eight.
— Mike Condon, correspondent
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 75, 5A No. 10 Iowa City West 56
Top-ranked Iowa City High raced out to a 29-14 lead after one quarter and never trailed Friday night at City High.
Audrey Koch scored a game-high 29 points for No. 10 West (2-2).
Aubrey Joens led City (3-0) with 21 points.
Iowa City Regina 46, Camanche 25
Regina remained undefeated with a defensive win over the Indians Friday night in Camanche.
Sam Greving led Regina (4-0) with 13 points.
Lauren Snyder had eight points for Camanche (1-3).
2A No. 13 Maquoketa Valley 58, Cedar Valley Christian 15
The Wildcats got out to a 26-4 lead after one quarter in Springville.
Ella Imler scored 20 points and Taya Tucker added 18 points for Maquoketa Valley (6-0).
Cedar Valley Christian (0-5) was led by Jannessa Betsworth with six points.
4A No. 2 Marion 59, 4A No. 15 Clear Creek Amana 30
Marion stayed undefeated Friday night in Tiffin.
Riley Wright had 21 points to lead Marion (4-0).
Karsyn Stratton had 14 points for Clear Creek Amana (4-2).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58
Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49
4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Linn-Mar 37
Dubuque Hempstead 53, Western Dubuque 39
Dubuque Senior 54, Dubuque Wahlert 52 (OT)
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 75, 5A No. 10 Iowa City West 56
Iowa City Liberty 66, Waterloo East 41
5A No. 14 Waterloo West 60, 5A No. 5 Cedar Falls 43
WAMAC
Benton Community 53, Solon 49
4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 59, West Delaware 26
4A No. 11 DeWitt Central 54, Independence 16
Dyersville Beckman 60, Williamsburg 51
4A No. 13 Maquoketa 71, South Tama 14
4A No. 2 Marion 59, 4A No. 15 Clear Creek Amana 30
RIVER VALLEY
2A No. 1 Cascade 61, 2A No. 5 West Branch 50
Durant 42, Anamosa 35
Iowa City Regina 46, Camanche 25
Mid-Prairie 56, North Cedar 43
Monticello 66, Wilton 46
Northeast 61, Tipton 43
3A No. 15 West Liberty 43, Bellevue 40
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 41, Lisbon 23
1A No. 5 Bellevue Marquette 60, 2A No. 2 North Linn 40
Calamus-Wheatland 48, Starmont 10
Central City 47, Easton Valley 45
Clinton Prince of Peace 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
2A No. 13 Maquoketa Valley 58, Cedar Valley Christian 15
Springville 51, Midland 23
NORTHEAST IOWA
3A No. 6 Crestwood 60, Charles City 34
Waukon 56, Oelwein 14
4A No. 12 Waverly-Shell Rock 40, Decorah 20
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
1A No. 13 Lynnville-Sully 66, HLV 32
1A No. 1 Montezuma 78, BGM 43
UPPER IOWA
Clayton Ridge 45, South Winneshiek 42
Elkader Central 53, Postville 20
2A No. 7 MFL MarMac 65, Turkey Valley 42
OTHERS
Colo-Nesco 62, North Tama 40
Denver 37, Union Community 19
Jesup 50, 2A No. 9 Aplington-Parkersburg 35
2A No. 12 Mediapolis 72, Lone Tree 46
Meskwaki 47, Collins-Maxwell 36
Pekin 56, Hillcrest Academy 12
Wapello 55, Highland 20
Washington (Iowa) 46, Burlington 39
Boys
Linn-Mar 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47
What looked to be a potential problem at the time for Linn-Mar ended up producing a winning formula.
The Lions were leading 24-14 early in the second quarter of Friday’s game with Cedar Rapids Xavier when senior guard John Steffen came to the scorer’s table to return to the game. However, due to no dead-ball situations he never got in as the Saints scored the final eight of the half.
Steffen scored 17 of his game-high 20 in the second half, 10 in the final eight minutes as Linn-Mar (2-0) broke open a tight game and went on to a convincing 60-47 win in a game that didn’t count in the Mississippi Valley Conference standings.
» Full story: Linn-Mar pulls away from Cedar Rapids Xavier
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 78, Cedar Rapids Washington 59
Ozzie Meiborg absolutely went off in the first quarter as Jefferson (2-1) rolled to a big lead it would never relinquish. Never come close to relinquishing.
He had 16 points as Jeff took a 21-6 edge. He was hitting the 3, driving to the hoop, doing everything. Even the shots he missed were right on, either just a hair long of a hair short.
“It’s what you want,” Meiborg said, when asked what it feels like when shots are dropping. “Being a basketball player, when you’re just hitting everything, it just makes everything so much easier. Gets you big leads, you get to settle in. It makes it every easy to settle into a game. Then you see when I get going early, it opens up things for everyone else.”
» Full story: Ozzie Meiborg’s huge first quarter jets Jefferson past Washington
Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59
Jeremy Rickertsen is not surprised that his team is 3-0 for the first time in five years.
The sixth-year Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball coach knows more than anyone how much his guys put into their preparation.
Prairie has a strong mix of upperclassmen and youth and all are contributing to the team’s early success. Three players — sophomore Gabe Burkle (11.0 points per game), senior Jonathan Mullins (11.3) and sophomore Jake Walter (12.3) — possess a double-figure scoring average and true to their versatility, four scored at least 10 against Kennedy.
Walter led all scorers with 15 points, Mullins added 14, junior Cade Stoffer scored 13 and Burkle chipped in 10.
» Full story: Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball off to its best start in 5 years
Clear Creek Amana 72, Marion 69
The Clippers outscored the Indians 6-1 in the final minute to win in Marion.
Nick O’Connor, Tyler Schrepfer and TJ Bollers each had 15 points for Clear Creek Amana (3-2).
Iowa City Liberty 72, Waterloo East 61
The Lightning hit 21 of 28 at the foul line to win Friday night in Waterloo.
Andre Brandon had 19 points, including 11 at the foul line, to lead Liberty (3-0).
Cedar Valley Christian 39, Maquoketa Valley 38
Levi Telecky had 20 points to lead Cedar Valley Christian (1-4).
Andrew Holtz led MV (2-3) with 13 points.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 72, Waterloo West 70
Cedar Falls 69, Lee’s Summit Christian Academy (Mo.) 52
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 78, Cedar Rapids Washington 59
Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59
Dubuque Hempstead 68, Western Dubuque 52
Dubuque Senior 76, Dubuque Wahlert 55
Iowa City Liberty 72, Waterloo East 61
Iowa City West 55, Iowa City High 46
Linn-Mar 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47
WAMAC
Benton Community 57, Solon 52 (2OT)
Center Point-Urbana 58, West Delaware 33
Clear Creek-Amana 72, Marion 69
Dyersville Beckman 57, Williamsburg 47
DeWitt Central 67, Independence 44
Maquoketa 72, South Tama 32
Mount Vernon 72, Vinton-Shellsburg 42
RIVER VALLEY
Bellevue 70, West Liberty 50
Camanche 57, Iowa City Regina 25
Durant 87, Anamosa 74
Monticello 63, Wilton 36
North Cedar 67, Mid-Prairie 61
Tipton 62, Northeast 48
West Branch 29, Cascade 28
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 69, Lisbon 41
Calamus-Wheatland 85, Starmont 56
Cedar Valley Christian 39, Maquoketa Valley 38
Easton Valley 68, Central City 48
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Clinton Prince of Peace 49 (OT)
North Linn 90, Bellevue Marquette 26
Springville 69, Midland 48
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 62, Crestwood 47
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 52
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 52, Sigourney 38
Colfax-Mingo 57, North Mahaska 53
Keota 76, Iowa Valley 23
Lynnville-Sully 62, HLV 42
Montezuma 73, BGM 52
UPPER IOWA
Postville 58, Elkader Central 44
MFL MarMac 65, Turkey Valley 62
South Winneshiek 64, Clayton Ridge 23
OTHERS
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Jesup 48
Meskwaki 64, Collins-Maxwell 39
Denver 100, Union Community 35
Hillcrest Academy 68, Pekin 54
Lone Tree 71, Mediapolis 65