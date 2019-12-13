Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 13, 2019)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Girls

5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58

The Cedar Rapids Prairie girls’ basketball team is known for its prolific pair of scorers with Division I college basketball futures.

Friday night against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, the Class 5A No. 7 Hawks displayed a glimpse of their defensive capabilities.

Prairie (4-0) scored the first 17 points of the contest with a strong defensive effort led by the length, athleticism and speed of senior Jenna Leggat and sophomore Kamryn Grissel. The Cougars failed to score until the final seconds of the first quarter and the Hawks pushed their lead to 24 points.

» Full story: Cedar Rapids Prairie shows it can defend too in win over Kennedy

Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49

Hannah Stuelke, oh, my.

The Cedar Rapids Washington sophomore had a game to remember Friday night, scoring 32 points and gathering 23 rebounds as her Warriors beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-49, Friday night at Washington.

The 6-foot-1 University of Iowa commit was just too much for Jefferson (2-4). She made 13 of 23 shots from the field, including hitting a pair of 3-pointers. She had 20 boards after the third quarter, picking up “only” three more in the fourth.

Jefferson scored the first four points of the game, but Washington (4-2) finally got it going, taking a 15-6 lead after the first quarter. It was 28-12 Warriors at halftime and 52-29 after three.

Washington outrebounded Jefferson by a 56-24 margin. Sydney Engledow and Aeri Thomas added 12 points apiece for the Warriors, with Deja Redmond coming off the bench for 10 rebounds.

Jenna Griffith led Jefferson with 13 points.

— Jeff Johnson, The Gazette

4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Linn-Mar 37

There would be no late rally this time around for the Linn-Mar girls’ basketball team.

Xavier’s Caitlynn Daniels made sure of that. The Alabama-Birmingham signee scored 18 points, including a key bucket to stave off a Lions run in the fourth quarter, lifting the Saints to a 44-37 win at the Linn-Mar gym.

Linn-Mar rallied late to win earlier this week over Cedar Rapids Washington, but Daniels, who turned an ankle late in the game but was able to return, kept her team in control.

The Saints (3-2) also got 12 points from Aree Beckman and six big fourth-quarter points from reserve Mary Kate Moeder in a fourth quarter that saw the Lions trim a 13-point halftime deficit to five.

Alexis Baier led Linn-Mar (2-4) with 18 points. Hallie Peak finished with eight.

— Mike Condon, correspondent

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 75, 5A No. 10 Iowa City West 56

Top-ranked Iowa City High raced out to a 29-14 lead after one quarter and never trailed Friday night at City High.

Audrey Koch scored a game-high 29 points for No. 10 West (2-2).

Aubrey Joens led City (3-0) with 21 points.

Iowa City Regina 46, Camanche 25

Regina remained undefeated with a defensive win over the Indians Friday night in Camanche.

Sam Greving led Regina (4-0) with 13 points.

Lauren Snyder had eight points for Camanche (1-3).

2A No. 13 Maquoketa Valley 58, Cedar Valley Christian 15

The Wildcats got out to a 26-4 lead after one quarter in Springville.

Ella Imler scored 20 points and Taya Tucker added 18 points for Maquoketa Valley (6-0).

Cedar Valley Christian (0-5) was led by Jannessa Betsworth with six points.

4A No. 2 Marion 59, 4A No. 15 Clear Creek Amana 30

Marion stayed undefeated Friday night in Tiffin.

Riley Wright had 21 points to lead Marion (4-0).

Karsyn Stratton had 14 points for Clear Creek Amana (4-2).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 53, Western Dubuque 39

Dubuque Senior 54, Dubuque Wahlert 52 (OT)

Iowa City Liberty 66, Waterloo East 41

5A No. 14 Waterloo West 60, 5A No. 5 Cedar Falls 43

WAMAC

Benton Community 53, Solon 49

4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 59, West Delaware 26

4A No. 11 DeWitt Central 54, Independence 16

Dyersville Beckman 60, Williamsburg 51

4A No. 13 Maquoketa 71, South Tama 14

RIVER VALLEY

2A No. 1 Cascade 61, 2A No. 5 West Branch 50

Durant 42, Anamosa 35

Mid-Prairie 56, North Cedar 43

Monticello 66, Wilton 46

Northeast 61, Tipton 43

3A No. 15 West Liberty 43, Bellevue 40

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 41, Lisbon 23

1A No. 5 Bellevue Marquette 60, 2A No. 2 North Linn 40

Calamus-Wheatland 48, Starmont 10

Central City 47, Easton Valley 45

Clinton Prince of Peace 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 36

Springville 51, Midland 23

NORTHEAST IOWA

3A No. 6 Crestwood 60, Charles City 34

Waukon 56, Oelwein 14

4A No. 12 Waverly-Shell Rock 40, Decorah 20

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

1A No. 13 Lynnville-Sully 66, HLV 32

1A No. 1 Montezuma 78, BGM 43

UPPER IOWA

Clayton Ridge 45, South Winneshiek 42

Elkader Central 53, Postville 20

2A No. 7 MFL MarMac 65, Turkey Valley 42

OTHERS

Colo-Nesco 62, North Tama 40

Denver 37, Union Community 19

Jesup 50, 2A No. 9 Aplington-Parkersburg 35

2A No. 12 Mediapolis 72, Lone Tree 46

Meskwaki 47, Collins-Maxwell 36

Pekin 56, Hillcrest Academy 12

Wapello 55, Highland 20

Washington (Iowa) 46, Burlington 39

Boys

Linn-Mar 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47

What looked to be a potential problem at the time for Linn-Mar ended up producing a winning formula.

The Lions were leading 24-14 early in the second quarter of Friday’s game with Cedar Rapids Xavier when senior guard John Steffen came to the scorer’s table to return to the game. However, due to no dead-ball situations he never got in as the Saints scored the final eight of the half.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Holiday Light Finder Browse and upload great light displays from all across Iowa Take a Look

Steffen scored 17 of his game-high 20 in the second half, 10 in the final eight minutes as Linn-Mar (2-0) broke open a tight game and went on to a convincing 60-47 win in a game that didn’t count in the Mississippi Valley Conference standings.

» Full story: Linn-Mar pulls away from Cedar Rapids Xavier

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 78, Cedar Rapids Washington 59

Ozzie Meiborg absolutely went off in the first quarter as Jefferson (2-1) rolled to a big lead it would never relinquish. Never come close to relinquishing.

He had 16 points as Jeff took a 21-6 edge. He was hitting the 3, driving to the hoop, doing everything. Even the shots he missed were right on, either just a hair long of a hair short.

“It’s what you want,” Meiborg said, when asked what it feels like when shots are dropping. “Being a basketball player, when you’re just hitting everything, it just makes everything so much easier. Gets you big leads, you get to settle in. It makes it every easy to settle into a game. Then you see when I get going early, it opens up things for everyone else.”

» Full story: Ozzie Meiborg’s huge first quarter jets Jefferson past Washington

Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59

Jeremy Rickertsen is not surprised that his team is 3-0 for the first time in five years.

The sixth-year Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball coach knows more than anyone how much his guys put into their preparation.

Prairie has a strong mix of upperclassmen and youth and all are contributing to the team’s early success. Three players — sophomore Gabe Burkle (11.0 points per game), senior Jonathan Mullins (11.3) and sophomore Jake Walter (12.3) — possess a double-figure scoring average and true to their versatility, four scored at least 10 against Kennedy.

Walter led all scorers with 15 points, Mullins added 14, junior Cade Stoffer scored 13 and Burkle chipped in 10.

» Full story: Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball off to its best start in 5 years

Clear Creek Amana 72, Marion 69

The Clippers outscored the Indians 6-1 in the final minute to win in Marion.

Nick O’Connor, Tyler Schrepfer and TJ Bollers each had 15 points for Clear Creek Amana (3-2).

Iowa City Liberty 72, Waterloo East 61

The Lightning hit 21 of 28 at the foul line to win Friday night in Waterloo.

Andre Brandon had 19 points, including 11 at the foul line, to lead Liberty (3-0).

Cedar Valley Christian 39, Maquoketa Valley 38

Levi Telecky had 20 points to lead Cedar Valley Christian (1-4).

Andrew Holtz led MV (2-3) with 13 points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 72, Waterloo West 70

Cedar Falls 69, Lee’s Summit Christian Academy (Mo.) 52

Dubuque Hempstead 68, Western Dubuque 52

Dubuque Senior 76, Dubuque Wahlert 55

Iowa City Liberty 72, Waterloo East 61

Iowa City West 55, Iowa City High 46

WAMAC

Benton Community 57, Solon 52 (2OT)

Center Point-Urbana 58, West Delaware 33

Dyersville Beckman 57, Williamsburg 47

DeWitt Central 67, Independence 44

Maquoketa 72, South Tama 32

Mount Vernon 72, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

RIVER VALLEY

Bellevue 70, West Liberty 50

Camanche 57, Iowa City Regina 25

Durant 87, Anamosa 74

Monticello 63, Wilton 36

North Cedar 67, Mid-Prairie 61

Tipton 62, Northeast 48

West Branch 29, Cascade 28

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 69, Lisbon 41

Calamus-Wheatland 85, Starmont 56

Easton Valley 68, Central City 48

Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Clinton Prince of Peace 49 (OT)

North Linn 90, Bellevue Marquette 26

Springville 69, Midland 48

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 62, Crestwood 47

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 52

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Belle Plaine 52, Sigourney 38

Colfax-Mingo 57, North Mahaska 53

Keota 76, Iowa Valley 23

Lynnville-Sully 62, HLV 42

Montezuma 73, BGM 52

UPPER IOWA

Postville 58, Elkader Central 44

MFL MarMac 65, Turkey Valley 62

South Winneshiek 64, Clayton Ridge 23

OTHERS

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Jesup 48

Meskwaki 64, Collins-Maxwell 39

Denver 100, Union Community 35

Hillcrest Academy 68, Pekin 54

Lone Tree 71, Mediapolis 65