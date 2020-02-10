Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Trio of new No. 1 teams this week

CEDAR RAPIDS — There is only a week to go before boys’ basketball hits its postseason, and we’ve got massive upheaval in the regular-season rankings. Just shy of chaos.

There are new No. 1 teams in three of the four classes, as the latest Associated Press poll dropped Monday afternoon.

Ankeny Centennial is now top ranked in Class 4A, replacing Iowa City West. Carroll replaces Marion atop Class 3A, and Treynor is your No. 1 squad in 2A, replacing West Sioux.

As you can deduce, Iowa City West, Marion and West Sioux all lost games last week, Marion two of them. West’s loss was particularly rough, as Josh Ollendieck hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Cedar Falls a 41-38 win this past Saturday.

Cedar Falls (14-2) checks in at No. 2 in the latest 4A poll, just ahead of Waterloo West (14-2), which shares the same record and which has beaten the Tigers twice this season.

Centennial is 17-1, its lone loss coming to West Des Moines Dowling, 68-55, coming out of the holiday break in early January. The Jaguars are coached by former longtime Cedar Rapids Kennedy head man Bob Fontana, who recently reached his 400th-career victory.

The rest of the top five in 4A is No. 4 Iowa City West and No. 5 North Scott.

Marion (15-3) was rated No. 1 last week for the first time in school history but lost to Dyersville Beckman and DeWitt Central and dropped to fifth this week. Carroll (16-1) picked up nine of the 11 first-place votes to assume the top spot, with Norwalk (14-3) rising from fourth to second, ahead of No. 3 Davenport Assumption and No. 4 Mount Vernon.

Assumption and Mount Vernon each received a first-place vote.

West Sioux (18-1) lost its first game of the season last week, 73-70, to Hinton. The Falcons were without two injured starters, however.

Treynor (18-1) picked up five first-place votes to shade second-ranked North Linn (19-0) for first in 2A. The Lynx had four first-place votes and third-ranked Van Meter (18-0) two.

Treynor’s lone loss was to a Kansas Class 6A team from the Kansas City suburbs (Overland Park Northwest).

Beckman (15-4) stayed at seventh, with Monticello (17-2) joining the rankings at No. 8. Beckman beat Marion last week but lost to Mount Vernon.

Class 1A stayed relatively the same, with Easton Valley (18-0) checking in at No. 1, with the rest of the top five being WACO (20-0), West Fork and Algona Garrigan and South O’Brien (the latter two tied for fourth).

There are just four undefeated teams remaining in the state: WACO, North Linn, Easton Valley and Van Meter. District play in Class 1A and 2A begins this coming Monday.

Class 4A

Team, record, points, previous

1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 17-1 107 2

2. Cedar Falls (1) 14-2 80 6

3. Waterloo West (1) 15-2 77 4

4. Iowa City West 15-2 72 1

5. North Scott (1) 16-1 69 5

6. Waukee 15-2 53 8

7. Dubuque Senior 14-2 52 3

(tie) Council Bluffs Lincoln 18-1 52 7

9. West Des Moines Valley 12-5 19 10

10. Dubuque Hempstead 14-4 8 9

(tie) Indianola 14-3 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 5, West Des Moines Dowling 1, Davenport North 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

Class 3A

Team, record, points, previous

1. Carroll (9) 16-1 106 T2

2. Norwalk, 14-3 87 4

3. Davenport Assumption (1) 14-3 81 T2

4. Mount Vernon (1) 14-3 81 T2

5. Marion 15-3 64 1

6. Pella 14-4 49 6

7. Glenwood 15-3 46 7

8. Clear Lake 17-2 39 8

9. Winterset 13-4 17 10

(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley 16-3 17 9

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 10, Algona 5, Clear Creek-Amana 5, Keokuk 2, Ballard 1

Class 2A

Team, record, points, previous

1. Treynor (5) 18-1 101 2

2. North Linn (4) 19-0 92 3

3. Van Meter (2) 18-0 88 4

4. West Sioux 18-1 76 1

5. Camanche 16-2 68 5

6. Boyden-Hull 17-2 53 6

7. Dyersville Beckman 15-4 34 7

8. Monticello 17-2 19 NR

9. Western Christian 15-4 18 10

(tie) Aplington-Parkersburg 17-2 18 8

Others receiving votes: Albia 11, Osage 10, West Branch 5, Woodward-Granger 5, Tri-Center 2, Avoca AHSTW 2, Des Moines Christian 2, Pella Christian 1

Class 1A

Team, record, points, previous

1. Easton Valley (7) 18-0 102 1

2. WACO (2) 20-0 97 2

3. West Fork (1) 19-1 86 3

4. South O'Brien 17-2 64 6

(tie) Algona Garrigan (1) 17-2 64 5

6. Montezuma 17-2 51 8

7. Remsen St. Mary's 16-3 36 7

8. Lake Mills 17-2 35 4

9. Martensdale-St. Marys 17-2 31 9

10. Burlington Notre Dame 16-4 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley 12, Mount Ayr 6, Grand View Christian 2, Meskwaki 2, Springville 1, Stanton 1, Newell-Fonda 1, Keota 1

