Iowa high school basketball podcast: Rivalry Saturday's shot clock, area conference previews

Waukon's Annika Headington (53) drives down the court during a Rivalry Saturday game against MFL MarMac on the campus of Coe College in Cedar Rapids at Kohawk Arena on the campus of Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, November 30, 2019. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)
The Call it Both Ways Iowa high school basketball podcast makes its 2019-20 debut with The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson. Rivalry Saturday made history in November, hosting the first games with a shot clock in Iowa history.

What were our takeaways from that event?

Plus, a look at how all the Gazette area conference races might shape up this season.

