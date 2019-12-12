Iowa high school basketball podcast: Rivalry Saturday's shot clock, area conference previews
Call it Both Ways with Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson
The Gazette
The Call it Both Ways Iowa high school basketball podcast makes its 2019-20 debut with The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson. Rivalry Saturday made history in November, hosting the first games with a shot clock in Iowa history.
What were our takeaways from that event?
Plus, a look at how all the Gazette area conference races might shape up this season.