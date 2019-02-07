Prep Basketball

Pick and Roll Podcast: More Iowa high school basketball postponements ... and a few games

The Gazette
Iowa City High's Aubrey Joens (23) is watched by Iowa City West's Matayia Tellis (3), Audrey Koch (23), Cailyn Morgan (2), and Sydney Allen (11) during the second quarter of their high school basketball game at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Iowa City High's Aubrey Joens (23) is watched by Iowa City West's Matayia Tellis (3), Audrey Koch (23), Cailyn Morgan (2), and Sydney Allen (11) during the second quarter of their high school basketball game at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

As the postseason gets closer, postponements and cancellations continue to pile up.

The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson brave the icy weather for a new Pick and Roll Podcast to discuss the crazy winter and the conference championship races and answer your questions.

Watch the replay above or on Facebook, or check out the audio version below, on Soundcloud or iTunes.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

2019 Iowa high school boys' basketball substate brackets: 3A, 4A

Girls' basketball notes: MVC Mississippi Division race goes to the wire, and beyond

Iowa City Regina beats West Branch for River Valley South boys' basketball title

Richard Curphey is Xavier girls' basketball 'super fan'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's 40-year-old Iowa bottle bill 'falling apart,' economist says

Trial reset to September for man charged with fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts

ShopKo closing Oelwein, Toledo, Vinton stores

Former Coral Ridge Younkers building sold

Iowa attorney general describes 'makeshift' operation, warns against budget cuts

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.