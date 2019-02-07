Pick and Roll Podcast: More Iowa high school basketball postponements ... and a few games

As the postseason gets closer, postponements and cancellations continue to pile up.
The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson brave the icy weather for a new Pick and Roll Podcast to discuss the crazy winter and the conference championship races and answer your questions.
Watch the replay above or on Facebook, or check out the audio version below, on Soundcloud or iTunes.
