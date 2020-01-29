Iowa high school basketball podcast: 1A, 2A boys' district assignments, big games Saturday

In the latest edition of the Call It Both Ways Iowa high school basketball podcast, The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson and Jeff Linder analyze the 1A and 2A boys’ district and substate assignments and look ahead to big games this weekend.

Those games include Marion vs. Center Point-Urbana and Iowa City High vs. West Des Moines Dowling on the girls’ side and the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on the boys’ side.

Plus, a look Nate Sanderson’s resignation at Linn-Mar, what the IHSAA might do with Iowa high school football classification and more.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube or Facebook.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.