Prep Basketball

Iowa high school basketball podcast: 1A, 2A boys' district assignments, big games Saturday

The Gazette
Marion's Jo Hartke (15, left) and Regan Rice (4, right) celebrate a win after their game at Kennedy High School in Cedar
Marion's Jo Hartke (15, left) and Regan Rice (4, right) celebrate a win after their game at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

In the latest edition of the Call It Both Ways Iowa high school basketball podcast, The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson and Jeff Linder analyze the 1A and 2A boys’ district and substate assignments and look ahead to big games this weekend.

Those games include Marion vs. Center Point-Urbana and Iowa City High vs. West Des Moines Dowling on the girls’ side and the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on the boys’ side.

Plus, a look Nate Sanderson’s resignation at Linn-Mar, what the IHSAA might do with Iowa high school football classification and more.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube or Facebook.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

North Cedar basketball photos

Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: 5 unbeaten teams remain

Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 28, 2020)

Backcourt powers Linn-Mar boys' basketball to new heights against Cedar Rapids Kennedy

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two men shot in Iowa City on Tuesday night

Legislator says Iowa law prohibits 'ban the box' policies

H&M's second Iowa store coming in fall to Coral Ridge Mall

Iowa State bringing home students, barring travel to China amid coronavirus fears

Andrew Yang says he would be President Trump's 'worst nightmare' as opponent in pitch to University of Iowa students

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.