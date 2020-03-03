Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball: A closer look at Wednesday's area games

North Linn-Western Christian, Montezuma-Saint Ansgar wrap up the area's first-round games

North Linn's Grace Flanagan (23) drives against Treynor in last year's girls state basketball tournament. Flanagan leads
North Linn's Grace Flanagan (23) drives against Treynor in last year's girls state basketball tournament. Flanagan leads the Lynx into Wednesday's Class 2A quarterfinal against Western Christian. (The Gazette)

DES MOINES — Capsules for Wednesday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 3 North Linn (22-2) vs. No. 8 Western Christian (17-7)

Time: 11:45 a.m.

Top players: Grace Flanagan (5-8, sr.) paces a veteran North Linn squad, averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 steals per game. She shoots 48.3 percent from 3-point range. Ellie Ware (6-0, jr.) adds 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and Abby Flanagan (5-10, sr.) scores at a 10.2-point clip. Olivia Granstra (5-8, sr.) is the top scorer for Western Christian at 13.0 points per game. Abby Postma (5-11, sr.) adds 10.2 ppg.

Coaches: North Linn Coach Brian Wheatley owns a 301-81 record in 15 seasons, leading the Lynx to 10 straight seasons of 20-plus wins. Justin Negen is 72-25 in four years at Western Christian.

Tournament history: North Linn is in the field for the sixth time, its fifth in the last seven years. The Lynx were 2A runners-up in 2015. Western Christian is an 11-time qualifier, with 2A titles in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

BC Moore computer projection: Western Christian by 1

 

Class 1A quarterfinals

No. 5 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 7 Saint Ansgar (21-2)

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Top players: University of Iowa signee Shateah Wetering (5-11, sr.) is the headliner for Montezuma, averaging 23.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Elise Boulton (5-5, jr.) adds 12.9 points per game and has made 71 3-pointers. Hali Anderson (5-6, jr.) tops Saint Ansgar at 17.0 points and 6.8 assists per game. Gracie Urbatsch (5-10, jr.) and Brooklyn Hackbart (5-11, jr.) add 11.8 and 11.7 points per game, respectively.

Coaches: Janel Burgess has led Montezuma to three straight state tournaments and owns a 75-7 mark in three seasons. Scott Cakerice is 37-7 in two years at Saint Ansgar, 88-88 in nine seasons overall.

Tournament history: Montezuma has qualified for the 14th time, the third in a row. The Bravettes were a six-player dynasty with state titles in 1969 and 1970. Saint Ansgar is making its sixth trip, its first since 2001.

BC Moore computer projection: Montezuma by 16

 

Wednesday's other games

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 12 Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.

Class 1A quarterfinals

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Bellevue Marquette (23-1) vs. Le Mars Gehlen (15-9), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8), 6:45 p.m.

