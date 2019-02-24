Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Monday's area games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Monday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 5A Quarterfinals

No. 6 Iowa City High (19-2) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (17-5)

Time: 11:45 a.m.

Top players: Aubrey Joens (5-9, jr.) leads City High at 23.1 points per game; the Iowa State commit has scored more than 1,000 career points. Rose Nkumu (5-8, jr.) adds 18.7 points per contest, along with 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals. Zoe Young (5-10, sr.) is a Maryland signee and paces Valley with 23.4 points and 4 assists per game. Shea Fuller (5-7, sr.) and Alex Honnold (5-8, jr.) add 12.6 and 11.5 points per game, respectively.

Coaches: City Coach Bill McTaggart is in his 26th year of coaching, and owns a 466-178 record. In 21 years at City, he is 375-117. Josef Segrist is 152-63 in eight years overall, 129-38 in six years at Valley.

Tournament history: Iowa City High is at state for the 10th time, all since 2001. The Little Hawks won the 2008 championship and were runners-up last year. Valley has qualified for the 14th time. The Tigers won the 5A crown in 2017. City High won in last year’s first round, 78-62.

BC Moore computer projection: Valley by 7

Class 3A Quarterfinals

No. 9 Waukon (18-3) vs. No. 7 Crestwood (15-5)

Time: 6:45 a.m.

Top players: Annika Headington (5-7, soph.) and Maddie Ahlstrom (5-4, sr.) are the primary players for Waukon. Headington averages 11.5 points per game, and Ahlstrom contributes 11.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 steals per contest. Crestwood lost four starters from last year’s championship team, but brings back a star in Iowa recruit Sharon Goodman (6-2, sr.), who averages 23.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. Goodman shoots 69.3 percent from the floor.

Coaches: Waukon’s Greg Criswell is 32-10 in two years at Waukon, 149-51 in nine years overall. Dale Dennler is in his first year at Crestwood and is 15-5.

Tournament history: Waukon is making its sixth appearance, its first since 2010. The Indians won the 3A championship in 2004. Crestwood is the defending 3A champion and is in the field for the eighth time, the fifth in the last six years.

BC Moore computer projection: Waukon by 3

Other Games Monday

Class 5A quarterfinals

No. 1 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 14 Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.

No. 2 Waukee (18-4) vs. No. 11 West Des Moines Dowling (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. No. 10 Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 1 North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville ELC (14-10), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. No. 11 Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.

