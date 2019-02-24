Iowa girls' state basketball tournament 2019: Our predictions

The Gazette’s predictions for the 2019 girls’ state basketball tournament:
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Johnston 60, Urbandale 46
West Des Moines Valley 59, Iowa City High 55
Waukee 61, West Des Moines Dowling 55
Southeast Polk 55, Ankeny Centennial 48
Semifinals
Johnston 58, West Des Moines Valley 52
Waukee 58, Southeast Polk 57
Championship
Johnston 57, Waukee 55
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Marion 51, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Mason City 58, Waverly-Shell Rock 49
North Scott 52, Denison-Schleswig 39
Grinnell 57, Sioux City Heelan 51
Semifinals
Marion 55, Mason City 52
North Scott 52, Grinnell 47
Championship
Marion 48, North Scott 45
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
North Polk 53, Estherville-Lincoln Central 40
Crestwood 44, Waukon 42
Des Moines Christian 46, Roland-Story 41
Center Point-Urbana 54, West Marshall 36
Semifinals
North Polk 49, Crestwood 45
Center Point-Urbana 50, Des Moines Christian 41
Championship
Center Point-Urbana 48, North Polk 46
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Grundy Center 55, Unity Christian 46
Cascade 43, Dike-New Hartford 39
Central Decatur 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 43
North Linn 49, Treynor 47
Semifinals
Grundy Center 42, Cascade 37
North Linn 52, Central Decatur 51
Championship
Grundy Center 52, North Linn 48
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Newell-Fonda 68, Springville 41
Bellevue Marquette 48, Clarksville 42
West Hancock 53, North Mahaska 45
Montezuma 55, Anita CAM 41
Semifinals
Newell-Fonda 63, Bellevue Marquette 39
Montezuma 50, West Hancock 46
Championship
Newell-Fonda 58, Montezuma 44
