Iowa girls' state basketball tournament 2019: Our predictions

The Gazette's championship picks: Johnston, Marion, CPU, Grundy Center, Newell-Fonda

Marion’s Leah Van Weelden (1) keeps ahead of Grinnell’s Megan Doty (23) in the Class 4A girls’ basketball championship game last year. The Gazette picks Marion to repeat in 4A, but it will be a challenge. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Marion's Leah Van Weelden (1) keeps ahead of Grinnell's Megan Doty (23) in the Class 4A girls' basketball championship game last year. The Gazette picks Marion to repeat in 4A, but it will be a challenge. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette’s predictions for the 2019 girls’ state basketball tournament:

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Johnston 60, Urbandale 46

West Des Moines Valley 59, Iowa City High 55

Waukee 61, West Des Moines Dowling 55

Southeast Polk 55, Ankeny Centennial 48

Semifinals

Johnston 58, West Des Moines Valley 52

Waukee 58, Southeast Polk 57

Championship

Johnston 57, Waukee 55

 

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Marion 51, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Mason City 58, Waverly-Shell Rock 49

North Scott 52, Denison-Schleswig 39

Grinnell 57, Sioux City Heelan 51

Semifinals

Marion 55, Mason City 52

North Scott 52, Grinnell 47

Championship

Marion 48, North Scott 45

 

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

North Polk 53, Estherville-Lincoln Central 40

Crestwood 44, Waukon 42

Des Moines Christian 46, Roland-Story 41

Center Point-Urbana 54, West Marshall 36

Semifinals

North Polk 49, Crestwood 45

Center Point-Urbana 50, Des Moines Christian 41

Championship

Center Point-Urbana 48, North Polk 46

 

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Grundy Center 55, Unity Christian 46

Cascade 43, Dike-New Hartford 39

Central Decatur 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 43

North Linn 49, Treynor 47

Semifinals

Grundy Center 42, Cascade 37

North Linn 52, Central Decatur 51

Championship

Grundy Center 52, North Linn 48

 

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Newell-Fonda 68, Springville 41

Bellevue Marquette 48, Clarksville 42

West Hancock 53, North Mahaska 45

Montezuma 55, Anita CAM 41

Semifinals

Newell-Fonda 63, Bellevue Marquette 39

Montezuma 50, West Hancock 46

Championship

Newell-Fonda 58, Montezuma 44

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

