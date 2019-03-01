Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Saturday's area games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Saturday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 4A championship

No. 1 Marion (23-1) vs. No. 2 North Scott (21-3)

Time: 3 p.m.

Top players: Northern Iowa recruit Kayba Laube (5-9, jr.) is the Wamac East player of the year and leads Marion at 16.8 points per game. Riley Wright (5-10, soph.) and Ella Van Weelden (6-1, soph.) add 12.2 and 10.3 points per game, respectively. Grace Boffeli (6-2, jr.) is a powerful post for North Scott. She averages 17.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Presley Case (5-4, jr.) adds 10.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

Coaches: Corby Laube has coached 16 years at Marion — seven with the girls, nine with the boys. He has a 248-120 overall record, 129-39 with the girls. T.J. Case is 115-28 in six years at North Scott, 186-89 in 19 years overall.

How they got here: Marion rolled past No. 14 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 70-35, and No. 4 Mason City, 75-54. North Scott has been similarly dominant picking up a 56-37 win over No. 8 Denison-Schleswig, then smashing No. 6 Sioux City Heelan, 75-47.

BC Moore computer projection: Marion by 7

Saturday's other games

Class 2A championship

No. 1 Grundy Center (24-0) vs. No. 3 Treynor (25-1), 5 p.m.

Class 1A championship

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (26-0) vs. No. 2 West Hancock (25-1), 7 p.m.

