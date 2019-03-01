Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Saturday's area games

Marion faces North Scott, seeks 4A title repeat

Marion’s Ella Van Weelden (25) makes a 3-pointer over Mason City’s Anna Deets (14) during the fourth quarter of their Class 4A semifinal game at the girls’ state basketball tournament Thursday. The Indians seek their second straight title Saturday; they face North Scott at 3 p.m. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
DES MOINES — Capsules for Saturday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 4A championship

No. 1 Marion (23-1) vs. No. 2 North Scott (21-3)

Time: 3 p.m.

Top players: Northern Iowa recruit Kayba Laube (5-9, jr.) is the Wamac East player of the year and leads Marion at 16.8 points per game. Riley Wright (5-10, soph.) and Ella Van Weelden (6-1, soph.) add 12.2 and 10.3 points per game, respectively. Grace Boffeli (6-2, jr.) is a powerful post for North Scott. She averages 17.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Presley Case (5-4, jr.) adds 10.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

Coaches: Corby Laube has coached 16 years at Marion — seven with the girls, nine with the boys. He has a 248-120 overall record, 129-39 with the girls. T.J. Case is 115-28 in six years at North Scott, 186-89 in 19 years overall.

How they got here: Marion rolled past No. 14 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 70-35, and No. 4 Mason City, 75-54. North Scott has been similarly dominant picking up a 56-37 win over No. 8 Denison-Schleswig, then smashing No. 6 Sioux City Heelan, 75-47.

BC Moore computer projection: Marion by 7

 

Saturday's other games

Class 2A championship

No. 1 Grundy Center (24-0) vs. No. 3 Treynor (25-1), 5 p.m.

Class 1A championship

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (26-0) vs. No. 2 West Hancock (25-1), 7 p.m.

