Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Monday's live stream, schedule, scores

Iowa City High's Rose Nkumu puts up a shot in a game earlier this season. The Little Hawks are the only non-CIML team in this year's Class 5A state tournament. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The 2019 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament tips off Monday with quarterfinal action in Class 5A and Class 3A.

Check this page throughout the day for the latest scores, coverage and live updates.

State tournament coverage

» Previewing Monday's area games

» Round-by-round, class-by-class predictions

» A centennial celebration for the girls' state basketball tournament

» Timeline: 100 years of the girls' state basketball tournament

State tournament live stream

[IGHSAU]

Monday's schedule and scores

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 14 Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.

No. 6 Iowa City High (19-2) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.

No. 2 Waukee (18-4) vs. No. 11 West Des Moines Dowling (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. No. 10 Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Crestwood (15-5) vs. No. 9 Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m.

No. 5 Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. No. 11 Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.

