Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Monday's live stream, schedule, scores

The 2019 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament tips off Monday with quarterfinal action in Class 5A and Class 3A.

Check this page throughout the day for the latest scores, coverage and live updates.

State tournament live stream

[IGHSAU]

Monday's schedule and scores

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 14 Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.

No. 6 Iowa City High (19-2) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.

No. 2 Waukee (18-4) vs. No. 11 West Des Moines Dowling (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. No. 10 Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Crestwood (15-5) vs. No. 9 Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m.

No. 5 Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. No. 11 Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.