Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Saturday's live stream, schedule scores

The last day of the 100th Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament features championship games in three classes.

All three games will be televised by IPTV.

This post will be updated with live streams, scores, stats, highlights and more.

Saturday's state tournament schedule, scores

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Marion (23-1) vs. No. 2 North Scott (21-3), 3 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Grundy Center (24-0) vs. No. 3 Treynor (25-1), 5 p.m.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (26-0) vs. No. 2 West Hancock (25-1), 7 p.m.