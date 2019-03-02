Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Saturday's live stream, schedule scores

02:00PM | Sat, March 02, 2019

10:42PM | Fri, March 01, 2019

06:10PM | Fri, March 01, 2019

05:23PM | Fri, March 01, 2019

01:15PM | Fri, March 01, 2019

09:00PM | Thu, February 28, 2019

The Iowa high school girls' state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The last day of the 100th Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament features championship games in three classes.

All three games will be televised by IPTV.

This post will be updated with live streams, scores, stats, highlights and more.

State tournament coverage

Saturday's state tournament schedule, scores

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Marion (23-1) vs. No. 2 North Scott (21-3), 3 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Grundy Center (24-0) vs. No. 3 Treynor (25-1), 5 p.m.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (26-0) vs. No. 2 West Hancock (25-1), 7 p.m.

