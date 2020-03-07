Iowa girls' state basketball championships: Watch live stream, Saturday's schedule, scores

The 2020 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament wraps up Saturday with three more championship games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Johnston (5A) and Sioux City Heelan (3A) were crowned Friday night. Now it’s time for the top teams in 4A, 2A and 1A to be decided.

Watch girls’ state basketball championships

TV — Iowa PBS

Online — Iowa PBS Facebook

Saturday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

Class 4A championship

No. 1 North Scott (25-0) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (21-5), 3 p.m.

Class 2A championship

No. 5 Osage (24-2) vs. No. 3 North Linn (24-2), 5 p.m.

Class 1A championship

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (26-0) vs. No. 4 Algona Garrigan (25-1), 7 p.m.