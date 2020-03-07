Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball championships: Watch live stream, Saturday's schedule, scores

North Linn's Abby Flanagan (33) puts up a shot during their Class 2A semifinal game at the IGHSAU girls' high school sta
North Linn's Abby Flanagan (33) puts up a shot during their Class 2A semifinal game at the IGHSAU girls' high school state basketball tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, March 6, 2020. North Linn won the game, 61-46. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The 2020 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament wraps up Saturday with three more championship games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Johnston (5A) and Sioux City Heelan (3A) were crowned Friday night. Now it’s time for the top teams in 4A, 2A and 1A to be decided.

Watch girls’ state basketball championships

TV — Iowa PBS

Online — Iowa PBS Facebook

 

Girls’ state basketball coverage

» Notebook: Wells Fargo Arena contract extended, Miss Iowa Basketball candidates, more

» A closer look at North Linn vs. Osage in Saturday's Class 2A title game

» Blinding rally against West Hancock carries North Linn to the 2A final

» Friday's girls' state basketball scores, stats, highlights and more

» Updated girls' state basketball brackets

 

Saturday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

Class 4A championship

No. 1 North Scott (25-0) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (21-5), 3 p.m.

Class 2A championship

No. 5 Osage (24-2) vs. No. 3 North Linn (24-2), 5 p.m.

Class 1A championship

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (26-0) vs. No. 4 Algona Garrigan (25-1), 7 p.m.

