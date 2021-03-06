Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: TV, live stream, schedule, score updates for Saturday's championships

The 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament concludes Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with four more championship games.
Find TV and live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.
Watch girls’ state basketball live
TV: Iowa PBS
Live stream: IowaPBS.org
Saturday’s girls’ state basketball schedule
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 4 West Lyon (24-1) vs. No. 3 Unity Christian (24-2), 11 a.m.
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Glenwood (21-3) vs. No. 2 Ballard (23-1), 1:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (25-0) vs. No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (25-0), 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Algona Garrigan (25-1) vs. No. 2 Newell-Fonda (25-1), 6:30 p.m.