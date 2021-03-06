Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: TV, live stream, schedule, score updates for Saturday's championships

The 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament concludes Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with four more championship games.

Find TV and live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

Watch girls’ state basketball live

TV: Iowa PBS

Live stream: IowaPBS.org

Saturday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 4 West Lyon (24-1) vs. No. 3 Unity Christian (24-2), 11 a.m.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Glenwood (21-3) vs. No. 2 Ballard (23-1), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (25-0) vs. No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (25-0), 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Algona Garrigan (25-1) vs. No. 2 Newell-Fonda (25-1), 6:30 p.m.

Live updates