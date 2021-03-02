Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Wednesday's games

Quarterfinal round concludes; area teams West Branch, Springville and Montezuma take the floor

Springville's Lauren Wilson (top) battles for a rebound at the 2019 girls' state tournament. The Orioles are back, and f
Springville’s Lauren Wilson (top) battles for a rebound at the 2019 girls’ state tournament. The Orioles are back, and face No. 1 Algona Garrigan in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Tuesday. (The Gazette)

DES MOINES — Capsules for Wednesday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa girls’ high school state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 3 West Branch (20-1) vs. No. 8 Grundy Center (19-3)

Time: Noon

Top players: Senior Sasha Koenig, a Bradley recruit, paces West Branch at 20.9 points and 5.4 assists per game. Three others average in double figures — junior Delaynie Luneckas (11.8 ppg, 9.9 rpg) and seniors Rylan Druecker (10.6 ppg) and Taya Young (10.1). Lainy Thoren (14.5 ppg) and Bailey Reding (14.2) are the headliners for Grundy Center’s all-junior starting lineup.

Coaches: Jarod Tylee has built a consistent winner at West Branch, compiling a 10-year record of 170-60. Matt Lindaman is 148-39 in eight years at Grundy Center.

Tournament history: West Branch is making its fourth appearance, its second consecutive. The Bears are seeking their first victory in state-tournament action. Grundy Center has qualified for the eighth time, the third in four years. The Spartans won the 2A title in 2005.

BC Moore computer projection: West Branch by 12

Class 1A Quarterfinals

No. 8 Springville (21-4) vs. No. 1 Algona Garrigan (23-1)

Time: 2 p.m.

Top players: Springville’s starting five consists of four juniors — including Lauren Wilson, who averages 17.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.7 blocks per game, and Morgan Nachazel (12.6 ppg) — and a sophomore. Garrigan’s Audi Crooks is one of the top sophs in the state, posting 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. Soph Molly Joyce adds 18.5 points and 4.1 steals per contest.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Coaches: Christina Zaruba has posted a 78-21 mark in four seasons at Springville. Brandon Schwab is 160-79 in 10 years at Garrigan, 210-129 in 14 years overall.

Tournament history: Springville is in the field for the eighth time, all since 2008. The Orioles won 1A championships in 2008, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Garrigan is making its sixth appearance. The Golden Bears were runners-up last year.

BC Moore computer projection: Algona Garrigan by 25

No. 6 Montezuma (22-1) vs. No. 3 Saint Ansgar (22-1)

Time: 8 p.m.

Top players: Montezuma has four double-digits scorers, led by senior Elise Boulton at 17.1 points and 5.9 assists per game. Junior Shanae Wetering adds 11.6 points per game, and sophomore Mia Boulton (11.5) leads the state in 3-pointers, with 72. Senior Dylan Holland (10.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg) is the primary post presence. Senior guard Hali Anderson makes Saint Ansgar hum; she’s averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 steals per contest.

Coaches: Janel Burgess is 87-10 in four years at Montezuma. Scott Cakerice owns a 60-9 mark in three years at Saint Ansgar, 111-90 in 10 years overall.

Tournament history: Montezuma is making its 15th appearance, its fourth in a row. The Bravettes claimed six-player championships in 1969 and 1970. Saint Ansgar is here for the seventh time, the second in a row. The Saints topped the Bravettes in the first round, 51-46, last year.

BC Moore computer projection: Montezuma by 1

Wednesday's other games

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (23-0) vs. No. 10 Treynor (20-4), 10 a.m.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

No. 4 Exira-EHK (23-0) vs. No. 5 Marcus MMCRU (21-2), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Newell-Fonda (23-1) vs. No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson (23-1), 6 p.m.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Johnston, Class 4A Iowa high school boys' basketball substate finals

Girls' state basketball notes: Cedar Rapids Metro is a no-show for the first time in 27 years

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Updated brackets, schedule, scores for all 5 classes

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Tuesday's schedule, score updates

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former coach owes over $50,000 to Iowa City schools for facility fees, state audit shows

Proposal would ease Iowa's penalty for first-time marijuana possession

'For whatever reason' is a bad reason to limit early voting in Iowa

Time Machine: The Honey War, when Iowa and Missouri almost came to blows over the border

DKW Gallery planning its own farmers market during Uptown Marion Market events

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.