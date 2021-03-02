Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Wednesday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Wednesday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa girls’ high school state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 3 West Branch (20-1) vs. No. 8 Grundy Center (19-3)

Time: Noon

Top players: Senior Sasha Koenig, a Bradley recruit, paces West Branch at 20.9 points and 5.4 assists per game. Three others average in double figures — junior Delaynie Luneckas (11.8 ppg, 9.9 rpg) and seniors Rylan Druecker (10.6 ppg) and Taya Young (10.1). Lainy Thoren (14.5 ppg) and Bailey Reding (14.2) are the headliners for Grundy Center’s all-junior starting lineup.

Coaches: Jarod Tylee has built a consistent winner at West Branch, compiling a 10-year record of 170-60. Matt Lindaman is 148-39 in eight years at Grundy Center.

Tournament history: West Branch is making its fourth appearance, its second consecutive. The Bears are seeking their first victory in state-tournament action. Grundy Center has qualified for the eighth time, the third in four years. The Spartans won the 2A title in 2005.

BC Moore computer projection: West Branch by 12

Class 1A Quarterfinals

No. 8 Springville (21-4) vs. No. 1 Algona Garrigan (23-1)

Time: 2 p.m.

Top players: Springville’s starting five consists of four juniors — including Lauren Wilson, who averages 17.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.7 blocks per game, and Morgan Nachazel (12.6 ppg) — and a sophomore. Garrigan’s Audi Crooks is one of the top sophs in the state, posting 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. Soph Molly Joyce adds 18.5 points and 4.1 steals per contest.

Coaches: Christina Zaruba has posted a 78-21 mark in four seasons at Springville. Brandon Schwab is 160-79 in 10 years at Garrigan, 210-129 in 14 years overall.

Tournament history: Springville is in the field for the eighth time, all since 2008. The Orioles won 1A championships in 2008, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Garrigan is making its sixth appearance. The Golden Bears were runners-up last year.

BC Moore computer projection: Algona Garrigan by 25

No. 6 Montezuma (22-1) vs. No. 3 Saint Ansgar (22-1)

Time: 8 p.m.

Top players: Montezuma has four double-digits scorers, led by senior Elise Boulton at 17.1 points and 5.9 assists per game. Junior Shanae Wetering adds 11.6 points per game, and sophomore Mia Boulton (11.5) leads the state in 3-pointers, with 72. Senior Dylan Holland (10.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg) is the primary post presence. Senior guard Hali Anderson makes Saint Ansgar hum; she’s averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 steals per contest.

Coaches: Janel Burgess is 87-10 in four years at Montezuma. Scott Cakerice owns a 60-9 mark in three years at Saint Ansgar, 111-90 in 10 years overall.

Tournament history: Montezuma is making its 15th appearance, its fourth in a row. The Bravettes claimed six-player championships in 1969 and 1970. Saint Ansgar is here for the seventh time, the second in a row. The Saints topped the Bravettes in the first round, 51-46, last year.

BC Moore computer projection: Montezuma by 1

Wednesday's other games

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (23-0) vs. No. 10 Treynor (20-4), 10 a.m.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

No. 4 Exira-EHK (23-0) vs. No. 5 Marcus MMCRU (21-2), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Newell-Fonda (23-1) vs. No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson (23-1), 6 p.m.

