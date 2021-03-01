Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Tuesday's games

No. 1 Maquoketa Valley faces Rock Valley in a 2A quarterfinal at 7 p.m., then defending-champ North Linn tangles with Nodaway Valley

Maquoketa Valley's Ella Imler (35) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during practice Nov. 10. The top-ranked, unbeate
Maquoketa Valley’s Ella Imler (35) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during practice Nov. 10. The top-ranked, unbeaten Wildcats face Rock Valley in a Class 2A quarterfinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — Capsules for Tuesday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa girls’ high school state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (23-0) vs. Rock Valley (16-9)

Time: 7 p.m.

Top players: Most of Maquoketa Valley’s attack goes through its three seniors — Ella Imler leads at 14.4 points and 4.5 assists per game, and Taya Tucker and Emerson Whittenbaugh provide 13 points and seven rebounds apiece. Rock Valley counters with seniors Abby Hemmstra and Lexie Van Kekerix, who score 16.6 and 16.5 points per contest.

Coaches: Scot Moenck is in his 15th year at Maquoketa Valley, where he has compiled a 272-76 record. He is 311-104 in 18 seasons overall. Jordan TeGrootenhuis is 81-58 in six years at Rock Valley.

Tournament history: Maquoketa Valley is making its sixth appearance, its first since 2013. The Wildcats were 2A runners-up in 2003. Rock Valley is in the field for the fifth time, its first since 2004. The Rockets won three straight titles between 2001 and 2003 behind Deb Remmerde.

BC Moore computer projection: Maquoketa Valley by 6

No. 5 North Linn (21-2) vs. No. 4 Nodaway Valley (23-0)

Time: 9 p.m.

Top players: North Linn is a balanced squad, with all five starters averaging at least eight points per game. Freshman Kamryn Kurt leads at 13.0 points per game, while senior Ellie Ware adds 12.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, and shoots 56.5 percent. Maddax DeVault is the player to watch for Nodaway Valley. The junior scores at a 24.1-point clip. Freshman Lindsey Davis adds 13.6 points per contest.

Coaches: Brian Wheatley owns a 325-83 record in 16 years at North Linn. Brian Eisbach is 65-14 in three years at Nodaway Valley.

Tournament history: The defending 2A champion, North Linn has qualified for the seventh time, including six times in the last eight years. Nodaway Valley is a first-time qualifier.

BC Moore computer projection: North Linn by 1.

Tuesday’s other games

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 3 Unity Christian (22-2) vs. No. 8 Roland-Story (17-4), 9 a.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 1 Glenwood (19-3) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (13-9), 11 a.m.

No. 4 DeWitt Central (16-2) vs. No. 6 North Scott (15-2), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Ballard (21-1) vs. No. 9 Harlan (17-5), 3 p.m.

No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-2) vs. No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar (15-5), 5 p.m.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.