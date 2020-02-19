Matayia Tellis does a little bit of everything to lead West past Kennedy in girls' basketball regionals

IOWA CITY — Matayia Tellis can score. But she doesn’t have to.

“She’s huge for us,” Iowa City West Coach B.J. Mayer said. “She’s a great leader, our leading rebounder. Without her, we can’t do a lot of things we do.”

Tellis was at the forefront as Iowa City West built a big early lead, and the 14th-ranked Women of Troy coasted to a 55-44 Class 5A girls’ basketball regional-quarterfinal victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Wednesday at West High School.

“We knew we had to give everything we had for 32 minutes,” Tellis said. “We had to do what we did (Saturday) against Marion.”

It might not have been quite as pretty as West’s victory over the 4A second-ranked Indians on Saturday, but it was more than good enough.

“We’ll take it,” Mayer said. “It’s on to the next one, and that’s all that matters.”

West (13-9) advances to face No. 10 West Des Moines Valley (14-7) in a regional semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Women of Troy suffered a 65-32 loss to Valley on Jan. 25.

“Hopefully we can go over there with a chip on our shoulder and make it a game,” Mayer said. “We don’t need it to be pretty.”

The Women of Troy were in control against Kennedy (10-12) from start to finish, building a 14-6 lead after one quarter and extending it to 22-6 midway through the second.

Tellis had seven points in that early burst, and Cora Saunders nailed three 3-pointers.

“They came out on fire, and we’ve been playing from behind a lot this year,” Kennedy Coach Andy Courtney said. “We got going, just a little late.”

West’s Audrey Koch finished with 18 points to lead all scorers. Saunders added 13, and Tellis accumulated nine points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“I knew I had to get the rebounds and look ahead,” Tellis said.

Sophia Barrett paced Kennedy with 13 points and nine rebounds. Sadie Powell added 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.

IOWA CITY WEST 55, CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 44

5A Regional Quarterfinal, at Iowa City West

C.R. KENNEDY (44): Camryn Ray 3-7 3-7 9, Sophia Barrett 4-11 3-3 13, Grace Techau 0-3 1-2 1, Olivia Pecinovsky 0-6 0-0 0, Sadie Powell 4-11 0-0 10, Ella Cadenhead 3-6 0-0 9, Carlee Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Tori Knight 0-3 0-0 0, Olivia Herring 0-0 0-0 0, Kyla Holm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 7-12 44.

IOWA CITY WEST (55): Matayia Tellis 3-8 2-2 9, Cora Saunders 3-7 4-4 13, Meena Tate 2-5 4-5 8, Grace Schneider 0-0 3-4 3, Audrey Koch 6-12 5-8 18, Liv Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Jenna Saunders 1-3 0-0 3, Carolyn Pierce 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-38 19-25 55.

Halftime: West 31, Kennedy 19. 3-point goals: Kennedy 7-22 (Barrett 2-5, Pecinovsky 0-5, Powell 2-2, Cadenhead 3-5, Smith 0-3, Knight 0-2), West 6-17 (Tellis 1-2, C. Saunders 3-6, Tate 0-2, Koch 1-3, J. Saunders 1-2, Pierce 0-2). Team fouls: Kennedy 19, West 10. Fouled out: Cadenhead. Rebounds: Kennedy 31 (Barrett 9), West 33 (Tellis 12). Assists: Kennedy 10 (Barrett, Powell 3), West 6 (Tellis 4). Steals: Kennedy 8 (Powell 5), West 14 (Tate 4). Turnovers: Kennedy 18, West 19.

