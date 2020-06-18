Prep Basketball

Iowa City Regina picks alum Gary Belger to be new head boys' basketball coach

Muscatine head coach Gary Belger yells in the sideline during the first quarter of their boys basketball class 4A substa
Muscatine head coach Gary Belger yells in the sideline during the first quarter of their boys basketball class 4A substate final against the Linn-Mar Lions at the U.S. Cellular Center in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa City Regina has turned to one of its own to be its next head boys’ basketball coach.

Regina alum Gary Belger will lead the Regals, pending board approval, the school announced Thursday on social media. Belger, 68, is a 1970 Regina grad and was inducted into its athletics hall of fame in 2002.

He has a 629-281 career record at various schools in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Florida. He has led three schools to the Iowa state tournament: Keokuk Cardinal Stritch, Southeast Polk and Muscatine.

He stepped down from the job at Muscatine after University of Iowa star Joe Wieskamp graduated in 2018.

“Coach Belger’s experience, coaching pedigree and understanding of Regina is unparallelled,” said Regina Activities Director Bryce Smeins. “We feel fortunate to have him coming back home to lead our student-athletes.”

Belger replaces Jared Galpin, who recently accepted the head boys’ basketball coaching job at Solon, where he is a teacher. Regina was 15-7 this past season, but loses top player Masen Miller to graduation.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

