Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Wednesday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Wednesday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 8 Iowa City West (17-4) vs. No. 6 Dubuque Senior (17-3)

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Outlook: Appearance 19 for West at the state tournament, which seeks its eighth state title. The Trojans last won it all in 2017. Senior is in the state’s Big Dance for the seventh time, the fifth since 2012. These teams met early in the regular season, with Senior winning at home, 53-51 ... West senior forward Patrick McCaffery is a Mr. Basketball candidate who averages 25.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. West’s all-time leading scorer shoots 58.6 percent. Junior center Even Brauns has come on the second half of the season, averaging 11.1 points ... Senior senior Noah Carter, a UNI signee, also is a Mr. Basketball candidate who averages 22.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Carter, guard Sam Link and forward Nick Timmerman were freshman starters on the Rams’ 2016 state tournament team.

Class 1A semifinals

No. 1 Grand View Christian (24-1) vs. No. 5 Montezuma (22-1)

Time: 2 p.m.

Outlook: Grand View Christian, which seeks a three-peat in 1A, slogged its way past eighth-seeded Council Bluffs St. Albert in Monday’s quarterfinals, 58-51. It was a two-point game with a minute to go. The Thunder’s 6-foot-7 Malian duo of Issa Samake and Harouna Sissoko both fouled out in the game, with Samake scoring just five points, 10 under his average. Bryce Crabb stepped up with 17 points for GVC, including going 10 for 11 from the free-throw line ... Montezuma was very impressive in its 78-65 quarterfinal win over Algona Garrigan. The Braves made 11 of 20 3-pointers, including a 5-for-5 effort from sophomore guard Trey Shearer. He had 25 points in the game, coming into the tournament with a 23.0 average ... Montezuma is not a big team, so how it handles Grand View Christian’s size will be a big factor in this one. Montezuma’s only loss this season was to 2A No. 1 North Linn. GVC lost to 4A tournament qualifier Iowa City West.

Alburnett (19-5) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (20-6)

Time: 3:45 p.m.

Outlook: St. Mary’s is 1A’s sixth seed, Alburnett its seventh. Obviously, both posted upsets in the quarterfinals. St. Mary’s took down third-seeded Clinton Prince of Peace, 58-55, while Alburnett took out second-seeded Sioux Central, 55-54 ... Alburnett’s first-ever state tournament game was a thriller. Sophomore Hunter Caves hit a go-ahead shot with 13 seconds left, and the Pirates made a defensive stand to close it out. Caves came into the tournament averaging 13.9 points per game, second to center Izic Mackey’s 17.6. Guard Austin Huber had five treys in the quarters ... St. Mary’s got 19 points from Spencer Schorg and 14 from Skyler Waldschmitt in its quarterfinal victory. Schorg, a junior guard, came to Des Moines averaging a team-best 16 points per game. The Hawks are not big, starting three players who are 6-foot, one who is 6-1 and another who is 6-2.

Class 2A semifinals

No. I North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 10 Van Meter (22-2)

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Outlook: North Linn is the only 2A semifinalist to have to play on consecutive days here. The Lynx topped Des Moines Christian, 68-45, in a Tuesday morning quarterfinal. Jake Hilmer went off for 34 points, hitting four 3-pointers and making 12 of 15 free throws. North Linn turned over Des Moines Christian 23 times ... Van Meter outscored Dike-New Hartford in the second half, 30-14, to post a 43-32 win in its 2A quarterfinal Monday night. Six-foot-9 Ryan Schmitt had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the game, coming into this tournament averaging a team-high 15.1 points. His size will give North Linn issues. The Bulldogs' losses were back to back late in the season to Pella Christian and Earlham ... Who wins the tempo? Van Meter will want to slow the game down, North Linn speed it up. At the same time, North Linn has proven it is able to win slow-down affairs in the postseason as well.

Wednesday's other games

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 4 Waukee (20-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-10), 10:30 a.m.

Class 2A semifinals

No. 2 South Hamilton (22-1) vs. No. 8 Boyden-Hull (23-2), 6:30 p.m.

