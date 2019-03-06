Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Wednesday's live stream, TV, schedule, scores

It’s a busy day Wednesday at the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament as the quarterfinals wrap up in Class 4A before the semifinals begin with action in Class 1A and Class 2A at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

TV: none

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network ($)

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

TV: NBC Sports Chicago [Listings]

Live stream: NBC Sports Chicago

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ [Listings]

Live stream: NBC Sports Chicago

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 4 Waukee (20-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-10), 10:30 a.m. Wed.

No. 8 Iowa City West (17-4) vs. No. 6 Dubuque Senior (17-3), 12:15 p.m. Wed.

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Grand View Christian (24-1) vs. No. 5 Montezuma (22-1), 2 p.m.

Remsen St. Mary's (20-6) vs. Alburnett (19-5), 3:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 2 South Hamilton (22-1) vs. No. 8 Boyden-Hull (23-2), 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 10 Van Meter (22-2), 8:15 p.m.