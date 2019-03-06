Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Wednesday's live stream, TV, schedule, scores

North Linn's Austin Hilmer (24) makes a basket inside of Des Moines Christian's Ben Loverude (1) during the fourth quarter of their Class 2A quarterfinal game in the Boys' High School State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
North Linn's Austin Hilmer (24) makes a basket inside of Des Moines Christian's Ben Loverude (1) during the fourth quarter of their Class 2A quarterfinal game in the Boys' High School State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
09:00AM | Wed, March 06, 2019

06:55PM | Tue, March 05, 2019

Marion loses a heartbreaker to Oskaloosa in boys' state basketball quarterfinals

04:16PM | Tue, March 05, 2019

Clear Lake out to prove it was underseeded in boys' state basketball tournament

12:42PM | Tue, March 05, 2019

North Linn is bloodied but not beaten in boys' state basketball quarterfinals

11:18AM | Tue, March 05, 2019

Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Wednesday's games

08:00AM | Tue, March 05, 2019

Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Tuesday's scores, stats and more
It’s a busy day Wednesday at the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament as the quarterfinals wrap up in Class 4A before the semifinals begin with action in Class 1A and Class 2A at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, stats and coverage all day.

State tournament coverage

» Preview: A closer look at Wednesday's state tournament games

» Tuesday's state tournament scores, stats and more

» Updated state tournament pairings, schedule and scores

» North Linn is bloodied, but not beaten

 

How to watch Wednesday's games

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

TV: none

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network ($)

 

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

TV: NBC Sports Chicago [Listings]

Live stream: NBC Sports Chicago

 

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ [Listings]

Live stream: NBC Sports Chicago

 

Wednesday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 4 Waukee (20-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-10), 10:30 a.m. Wed.

No. 8 Iowa City West (17-4) vs. No. 6 Dubuque Senior (17-3), 12:15 p.m. Wed.

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Grand View Christian (24-1) vs. No. 5 Montezuma (22-1), 2 p.m.

Remsen St. Mary's (20-6) vs. Alburnett (19-5), 3:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 2 South Hamilton (22-1) vs. No. 8 Boyden-Hull (23-2), 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 10 Van Meter (22-2), 8:15 p.m.

