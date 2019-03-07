Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Thursday's TV, live stream, schedule, scores

The Iowa high school boys’ state basketball semifinals continue Thursday in the larger two classes at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
This post will be updated with the latest scores, stats and more.
State tournament coverage
» Wednesday's scores, stats highlights and more
» Grand View Christian overwhelms Montezuma in 1A semifinals
» Updated state tournament pairings, schedule and scores
How to watch
TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ [Listings]
Live stream: NBC Sports Chicago
Thursday's state tournament schedule
CLASS 1A CONSOLATION
No. 5 Montezuma (22-2) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (20-7), 10:20 a.m.
CLASS 2A CONSOLATION
No. 10 Van Meter (22-3) vs. No. 2 South Hamilton (22-2), 11:55 a.m.
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
No. 7 Norwalk (21-4) vs. No. 3 Clear Lake (24-0), 2 p.m.
Winterset (17-6) vs. No. 6 Oskaloosa (17-5), 3:45 p.m.
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 6 Dubuque Senior (18-3), 8:15 p.m.
No. 2 North Scott (23-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (19-3), 6:30 p.m.