Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Thursday's TV, live stream, schedule, scores

Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (center) puts up a shot between Dubuque Senior's Landon Hermsen (left) and Nick Timmerman (right) during the fourth quarter of their Class 4A quarterfinal game in the Boys' High School State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Iowa high school boys’ state basketball semifinals continue Thursday in the larger two classes at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, stats and more.

How to watch

TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ [Listings]

Live stream: NBC Sports Chicago

 

Thursday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 1A CONSOLATION

No. 5 Montezuma (22-2) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (20-7), 10:20 a.m.

CLASS 2A CONSOLATION

No. 10 Van Meter (22-3) vs. No. 2 South Hamilton (22-2), 11:55 a.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 7 Norwalk (21-4) vs. No. 3 Clear Lake (24-0), 2 p.m.

Winterset (17-6) vs. No. 6 Oskaloosa (17-5), 3:45 p.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 6 Dubuque Senior (18-3), 8:15 p.m.

No. 2 North Scott (23-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (19-3), 6:30 p.m.

