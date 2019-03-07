Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Thursday's TV, live stream, schedule, scores

The Iowa high school boys’ state basketball semifinals continue Thursday in the larger two classes at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, stats and more.

How to watch

TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ [Listings]

Live stream: NBC Sports Chicago

Thursday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 1A CONSOLATION

No. 5 Montezuma (22-2) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (20-7), 10:20 a.m.

CLASS 2A CONSOLATION

No. 10 Van Meter (22-3) vs. No. 2 South Hamilton (22-2), 11:55 a.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 7 Norwalk (21-4) vs. No. 3 Clear Lake (24-0), 2 p.m.

Winterset (17-6) vs. No. 6 Oskaloosa (17-5), 3:45 p.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 6 Dubuque Senior (18-3), 8:15 p.m.

No. 2 North Scott (23-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (19-3), 6:30 p.m.