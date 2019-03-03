Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Monday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Monday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 1A quarterfinals

No. 5 Montezuma (21-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (19-6)

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Outlook: This is the first state tournament appearance since 1990 for Montezuma. The Braves won the Class 1A championship that year. This is the third tourney appearance for Garrigan, the last coming in 2010 ... Montezuma’s lone loss was in the regular-season finale to Class 2A No. 1 North Linn, 87-40. Four of Garrigan’s six losses were to 2A teams and another to a 3A club. The only defeat to a 1A school was to West Fork, 75-57 ... Sophomore guard Trey Shearer of Montezuma is this tournament field’s leading scorer (23 points per game). Six-foot-five senior center Hunter Ray is next in scoring for the Braves at 15.3 ppg ... Garrigan is going to throw height at you, with its two leading scorers being 6-5 senior T.J. Schnurr (16.6 ppg) and 6-9 sophomore Angelo Winkel (16.5 ppg), a possible Division I recruit. Schnurr and Winkel average 9.7 and 9.5 rebounds per game as well.

No. 3 Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5)

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Outlook: This will be the first state tournament appearance for both schools. Sioux Central’s school district is comprised of former high schools Sioux Rapids-Rembrandt, Sioux Central, South Clay and Albert City-Truesdale. Sioux Central’s losses were by seven points to Class 3A Spencer and six points to 2A fifth-ranked South Central Calhoun. Among Alburnett’s losses is one to 1A state qualifier Clinton Prince of Peace and another to 2A top-ranked North Linn ... Sioux Central is undersized, with its tallest player who plays regularly being 6-foot-2. Senior guard Hunter Decker is the Rebels’ top guy, averaging 18.6 points per game. He shoots 43 percent from 3-point range. Senior Prestan Samson averages 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds ... Sophomore guard Hunter Caves has been money in Alburnett’s last two games, scoring 23 points in a substate final overtime win over WACO and 31 in a district final overtime win against Calamus-Wheatland. Senior center Izic Mackey missed the first half of the season with a left knee injury but has come back to average 17.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in 13 games.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 7 Iowa City Regina (20-2) vs. No. 8 Boyden-Hull (22-2)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Outlook: This is the 16th appearance at the state tournament for Iowa City Regina/St. Mary’s. The last was in 2015, a runner-up finish in 2A to Treynor. This is the 17th trip to state for Boyden-Hull, including 15 since 1990. The Comets’ previous two appearances resulted in championships (2012, 2013). Boyden-Hull’s two losses were to fellow 2A state qualifier Rock Valley and Milford Okoboji, both by four. Regina has not lost since Dec. 18 to Cascade. The Regals avenged their other loss by beating Camanche in the substate finals, 69-44 ... Regina junior point guard Masen Miller has had a terrific season, averaging 20.6 points and also leading his team in assists, steals and rebounds. Sophomore post Ashton Cook averages 13.6 ppg and shoots 57 percent from the field ... Boyden-Hull’s offense is spread out, with four players averaging between 9.8 and 14.5 points per game. The leaders are senior Beau De Jongh (14.5) and junior Keyton Moser (12.2).

Monday's other games

Class 1A quarterfinals

No. 1 Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.

Clinton Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (19-6), 1 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 2 South Hamilton (21-1) vs. Rock Valley (18-7), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (21-1) vs. No. 10 Van Meter (21-2), 8:15 p.m.

