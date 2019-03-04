Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Monday's live stream, schedule, scores

The Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament tips off Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with seven quarterfinal games.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, stats and more.

State tournament coverage

Monday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.

No. 5 Montezuma (21-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.

Clinton Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (19-6), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 8 Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. No. 7 Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 South Hamilton (21-1) vs. Rock Valley (18-7), 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Van Meter (21-2) vs. No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (21-1), 8:15 p.m.