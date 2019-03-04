Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Monday's live stream, schedule, scores

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines hosts the Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament.
Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines hosts the Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament tips off Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with seven quarterfinal games.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, stats and more.

State tournament coverage

» Boys' state basketball: Class-by-class, round-by-round predictions

» Previewing Monday's boys' state basketball games

» Alburnett and longtime head coach cherishing first boys' state basketball trip

 

Watch Live

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network ($)

 

Monday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.

No. 5 Montezuma (21-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.

Clinton Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (19-6), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 8 Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. No. 7 Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 South Hamilton (21-1) vs. Rock Valley (18-7), 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Van Meter (21-2) vs. No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (21-1), 8:15 p.m.

