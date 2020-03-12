Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball tournament: A closer look at Friday's games

It's championship time in Des Moines

North Linn's Dylan Kurt (23) stands up to cheer for substitutes playing late in the fourth quarter of their Class 2A state semifinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — A look at Friday’s games at the boys’ state basketball tournament involving Gazette-area teams.

Class 2A championship

No. 2 North Linn (26-0) vs. No. 8 Boyden-Hull (23-3)

Time: 3:45 p.m.

Top players: Senior forward Austin Miller averaged a double-double this season of 22.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and has had two more double-doubles at the state tournament. That included a 29-point, 14-rebound, six-assist game in the semifinals against Treynor. Sophomore Tanner Te Slaa leads Boyden-Hull in scoring at 16.9 points per game.

Notes: This is the third straight trip to the finals for North Linn. The Lynx lost to Grand View Christian in the Class 1A championship in 2018 and won the 2A title last year. That came via a 60-41 win over Boyden-Hull. North Linn has won 52 consecutive games and has lost just twice in the past four seasons. It beat West Sioux in the quarterfinals, 56-51, and Treynor in the semis, 79-58. Boyden-Hull beat Woodward-Granger in the quarters, 57-26, and Camanche in the semifinals, 64-49.

 

Friday’s other games

Class 3A consolation

Clear Creek Amana (20-6) vs. Ballard (19-7), 10:20 a.m.

Class 4A consolation

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (24-2) vs. No. 5 Cedar Falls (22-3), 11:55 a.m.

Class 1A championship

Wapsie Valley (20-7) vs. No. 4 Algona Garrigan (24-2), 2 p.m.

Class 3A championship

No. 1 Norwalk (23-3) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-10), 6:35 p.m.

Class 4A championship

No. 6 Waukee (23-2) vs. Ankeny (20-5), 8:35 p.m.

