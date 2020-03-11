Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball tournament: A closer look at Thursday's games

Clear Creek-Amana's Christian Withrow (23) jumps up for a shot late in the fourth quarter of their Class 3A state quarte
Clear Creek-Amana’s Christian Withrow (23) jumps up for a shot late in the fourth quarter of their Class 3A state quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — A look at Thursday’s games at the boys’ state basketball tournament involving Gazette-area teams.

Class 3A semifinals

Clear Creek Amana (20-5) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-10)

Time: 3:45 p.m.

Top players: Christian Withrow leads CCA in scoring at 15.8 points per game (coming into this tournament). Tyler Schrepfer (11.5 ppg) and Nick O’Connor (11.1 ppg) also average double figures. Daniel Wright, a Wisconsin football recruit, leads SBL in scoring at 14.8 points per game. He also averages 10 rebounds a contest.

Notes: This is a matchup of the 3A field’s sixth (SBL) and seventh (CCA) seeds. Clear Creek Amana knocked off second-seeded Mount Vernon in the quarterfinals, 59-45. Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated third-seeded Pella, 58-43. CCA tied for first place in the Wamac Conference’s West Division. Sergeant Bluff-Luton tied for third in the majority 4A Missouri River Conference. The Warriors are a very tall team, with a pair of starters who are 6-foot-7 and one (Wright) who is 6-8. Clear Creek Amana, contrarily, has four starters 6-2 or smaller.

 

Thursday's other games

Class 1A consolation

No. 7 Montezuma (24-3) vs. No. 5 West Fork (24-3), 10:20 a.m.

Class 2A consolation

No. 6 Camanche (22-4) vs. No. 1 Treynor (25-2), 11:55 a.m.

Class 3A semifinals

No. 1 Norwalk (22-3) vs. Ballard (19-6), 2 p.m.

Class 4A semifinals

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (24-1) vs. No. 6 Waukee (22-2), 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Cedar Falls (22-2) vs. Ankeny (19-5), 8:15 p.m.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

Johnson

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: North Linn vs. Treynor, Iowa Class 2A boys state basketball semifinals

Seeded 4th in its district, Wapsie Valley is playing for a state basketball championship

Braxton Bayless' 41 points helps Ankeny oust Iowa City West from state basketball tournament

Photos: Wapsie Valley vs. Montezuma, Iowa Class 1A boys state basketball semifinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

NCAA, Big Ten tournaments closed to public due to coronavirus

Hills Bank confirms it sponsored group in Egyptian cruise linked to Johnson County coronavirus cases

COVID-19 in Iowa live updates for March 11: Coe College extends Spring Break by 1 week

Coronavirus has Iowa K-12 school districts preparing for the worst - closure

Iowa public universities suspend 'face-to-face instruction' for at least two weeks

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.